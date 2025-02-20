Namesake designer Nana Kwame Adusei grew up with three older sisters, he tells me on a recent Zoom call. Did he get picked on at times? Probably. However, for a young, style-curious Adusei, this gave him first-hand insight into women’s fashion. “I heard a lot of complaining about how clothes didn’t fit them, how they were made so badly, and whatnot,” the Ghana-born creative, who is known for his androgynous styles, explains, harkening back to his childhood. Fast forward to his time at Vogue Style School of Fashion and Design in Accra, and his sisters were more than happy to review his school work. “They’d be like, ‘I want this dress, but I want it to be this way because I have hips,’ and then I’d go ahead and sew,” he says, adding that they provided him helpful feedback.

Describing himself as a problem solver, Adusei made it his mission early on in his career to create silhouettes that made women feel seen and heard. He cut his teeth in the early 2010s with his first custom ready-to-wear label, Ćharlotte Privé, which he ran for eight years or so in Ghana. “I don't know if you’ve been to a developing country before, but what happens is people bring you two yards or two meters of fabric and show you a dress that Beyoncé wore, and they’ll be like, ‘Can you make the same dress for me?’” he says about the experience.

After mastering this uniquely tailored approach to design, he says the next step in his career was to move to the United States, as he wanted exposure to different body types and artistry. As such, Adusei relocated to Los Angeles, where he launched his eponymous label in 2022.

Even if this article is the first time you’ve heard the name Kwame Adusei, there’s a good chance you’ve already spotted his designs on Hollywood’s biggest stars over the past few years. The aforementioned Beyoncé, for instance, was one of the first A-listers to step out in a look, having worn his leather jacket during a night out in May 2022. “I didn’t even know that she bought it,” he says about her purchase, adding that his friends sent him a video of the Grammy-winning artist walking out of the show in the outerwear. From there, other celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Ciara, and Chlöe Bailey caught wind of the label.

“I think this comes with just putting your head down, working, and not even knowing what’s going on in the world,” he says about the brand’s celebrity moments. “I feel like once you put that much effort into your work, it will inevitably show. People will be attracted to it in ways that you cannot possibly put together.”

(+) Maury Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/2

The designer, who opened a boutique in Beverly Hills 18 months ago, is pushing the needle towards a more inclusive industry. His looks cater to women of all sizes, including those with curves. To accomplish this every-body goal, Adusei forgoes seams in most of his designs, making the products suitable for many shapes and sizes. Instead, he leans into draping, which allows the wearer to move with ease and comfort.

Sustainability has also been part of the brand’s ethos from day one. “As designers, we have a huge responsibility to make clothes that aren't going to just be thrown away after a season,” Adusei notes. “We need to be more aware of the way we affect the environment.” With this in mind, he carefully considers a woman’s lifestyle and how his pieces will play a role in it, specifically thinking about where she may wear a certain silhouette and how long she plans on owning it.

Adusei’s attention to detail really sets his designs apart from the rest, too. The brand’s Kalle vest, for instance, was made to fit larger busts. He found that many women, especially during the summer, like wearing suiting vests; however, there tends to be gaping on the side. “I decided to deconstruct the cut to actually hold you like a bra,” he says about his approach to the silhouette.

Meanwhile, the idea behind his best-selling Kafra button-down (pictured below) came from a friend’s selfie. “She unbuttoned probably four or five buttons,” he explains, noting that her chest was a bit exposed. The designer then mimicked the effect of the skin-baring silhouette. “I took a photo of her top, and I deconstructed it.” Suffice it to say, when it comes to inspiration, Adusei goes straight to the source — aka, the people who will be wearing his clothing.

The designer typically releases two collections a year, with a few drops sprinkled in between. (During our call a few weeks ago, he was actually in the midst of designing the brand’s spring collection, which will be available in April.)

As you wait for the next installment, shop a selection of Kwame Adusei’s one-of-kind offerings, below.