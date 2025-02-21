Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

The name Rachel Roy is sure to stir up memories for millennials, be it wearing one of her dresses to a formal occasion or browsing the brand’s latest collection at Bloomingdale’s. Recognized for her girly, colorful styles, the namesake designer was the most Googled designer in 2016 (even beating the Olsen twins for number one). Now, her daughter, budding model Ava Dash, is stepping into the spotlight. The 25-year-old made her fashion campaign debut in 2024, fronting an ad for BCBGMAXAZRIA. More recently, she’s modeled for brands like Tommy Hilfiger and was a VIP guest at NYFW events, including NYLON’s dinner with Levi’s. Because her work schedule is quickly ramping up, Dash says classic, timeless, and good-quality looks are a must in her wardrobe.

“[I look for] things that I can dress up or down, depending on the day,” she tells TZR. The Gen Z fashion girl keeps a foolproof outfit formula in her back pocket for those occasions when she’s running late for, say, a dinner or party. Her favorite four-piece ensemble consists of a turtleneck, usually in black or grey, hot pants, tights, and knee-high boots. “This is such a fun and sexy yet classic combination,” Dash says about the look. “Depending on the weather, I’ll throw on a long coat or a blazer for layering.” Finally, for accessories, she reaches for a structured bag and minimal gold jewelry.

Sure, short shorts may not be for the faint of heart, but as the model proves above, they sure are attention-commanding. Should you be interested in taking them for a spin this winter, she offers a styling tip. “I’ll wear a turtleneck and long coat combo to keep my chest and legs warm while still looking effortless and chic,” the model explains.

To emulate Dash’s go-to outfit, scroll ahead to shop some of her favorite pieces needed to pull off the look.