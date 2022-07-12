As we roll into the thick of the summer season, and the temperatures continue to rise, so too does the metaphorical heat from the fashion news of July. The month brings with it a number of brand collaborations, debut lines, and sustainable initiatives from beloved labels and retailers that fashion girls will love to know.

Madewell, for example, is having an über-eventful month with two collaborative launches — one with swimwear brand Solid & Striped and another with Sarah Nsikak’s La Réunion — that launch before the third week of July. Other longstanding labels are focusing on altruistic initiatives that involve a program to educate fashion people on industry-related waste (by Eileen Fisher) and a campaign to support the endangered elephant population (by Loewe). And those who have a full social calendar through the early fall may want to check out Net-A-Porter’s edit of luxe dinner party pieces, which includes exclusive fashion and homeware items from Erdem, Sea, and Anya Hindmarch, among others.

To keep up with all of July’s brand launches and fashion happenings around the world, scroll ahead. This story will be updated with more need-to-know information until the end of the month.

Net-A-Porter Introduces An Edit Of Dinner Party Pieces

Net-A-Porter

This month, the e-retailer launched an edit of its latest home exclusives. “Our customers’ home purchases reflect their fashion choices,” Net-A-Porter’s Chief Buying & Merchandiser Officer Lea Cranfield said in a press release. The dinner party pieces — from flowing, garden-inspired dresses to gilded barware — bridge the gap between fashion and home.

See the full edit, which includes exclusive pieces from designers like Erdem and Anya Hindmarch, here and here.

Solid & Striped x Madewell Launch Swimsuits

Solid & Striped x Madewell

Denim lovers will be so happy to learn of this collaboration — a denim-inspired swimwear line from Solid & Striped and Madewell. The swimwear brand collaborated with Madewell’s denim experts to create an inspired collection, available from July 7. The three-piece collection brings the texture and colors of classic denim to life in a water-friendly fabric.

Shop it on madewell.com.

Loewe Wants To Protect African Elephants

Loewe

Loewe has collaborated with the wildlife campaign called Knot On My Planet and the Kenyan nonprofit Samburu Trust to create a limited-edition bag and donate 100% of the proceeds to an elephant crisis fund. The elephant-shaped basket bag is made from woven raffia and features large, colorful eyes hand-beaded by artisans within the Samburu tribe. (The beadwork craft has been passed from generation to generation and creates the vibrantly patterned collars, headdresses, and jewelry for which Samburu culture is renowned for.)

The bag will be available from July 7 on loewe.com and bergdorfgoodman.com.

Prince x Sporty & Rich Introduces A New Capsule Collection

Prince x Sporty & Rich

Lifestyle brand Sporty & Rich and racquet sports brand Prince has announced the next iteration of their co-branded capsule collection following a sold-out first drop in 2021. The line, which is comprised of women’s apparel and accessories, celebrates the brand’s shared passion for athletic ready-to-wear as well as physical wellness, and it includes items such as crewnecks, hoodies, T-shirts, polo shirts, and sweatpants.

Prince x Sporty & Rich will be available on sportyandrich.com from July 11.

The Eileen Fisher Foundation On Fashion Waste Education

Eileen Fisher

The Eileen Fisher Foundation (EFF) announces the launch of HEY FASHION!, a digital platform curated by Pentatonic that refines the complex topic of textile waste into actions for change. It provides key industry insights and rigorous research that exposes textile waste issues and contributes to a carbon neutral future. “As the leader of an apparel company, I feel an urgency to address the challenges the industry faces regarding textile waste, overconsumption, and circular design,” Eileen Fisher said in a press release. “By inviting Pentatonic to research the current state of circularity, my intention is to facilitate meaningful collective action that moves the industry forward.”

Madewell x La Réunion Is Back

Madewell x La Réunion

Madewell first began their partnership with La Réunion in 2021 with a two-piece capsule of dresses — The Tank Dress and The Wrap Dress — that was such a hit, it sold out in less than 30 minutes. Now, the two brands are coming together again for a limited-edition collection of six upcycled styles (each utilize Madewell fabric remnants). It includes a midi dress, a patchwork shirt, a peasant shirt, paper bag pants, a bucket hat, and a tote.

Shop the collection here on July 15.

Favorite Daughter & Larroudé To Launch A Collaboration Shoe

Favorite Daughter x Larroudé

Sara and Erin Foster (daughters of the Canadian musician, David Foster) devised a plan to collaborate on a new shoe with the former Vice President of Fashion at Barneys New York, Marina Larroudé, under the name The Favorite Daughter x Larroudé for their respective labels. The shoe is a 45mm sandal style with ankle ties that comes in three colors: blue, ivory, and electric blue.

Find it on shopfavoritedaughter.com, larroudé.com, and at Favorite Daughter’s Beverly Hills store location from July 21.

LoveShackFancy Launches An Intimates Collection

LoveShackFancy

LoveShackFancy is expanding into the undergarment realm with a collection of intimates slated to launch on July 14. The pieces — knickers, bralettes, thongs, and crop tops, to name a few silhouettes — are inspired by all things feminine, floral, and romantic. They are also adorned in LoveShackFancy’s signature vintage-inspired floral prints in hues of pastel pinks and classic blues.

Shop the collection at any LoveShackFancy store or online at loveshackfancy.com.