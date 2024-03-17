There’s few more satisfying ways to start a season than by putting a new purse in rotation. The slightly challenging part? Narrowing down the choices to one style that’ll update all your outfits, and do it in a way that feels true to your personal taste. This coming Fall, it’s likely you’ll run into the same problem, as the runways were packed with compelling and cool bag trends — but on the upside, there’s plenty of worthy options to choose from. (Plus, there’s nothing wrong with choosing two... or three.)

Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton, both beacons of what’s relevant in fashion, leaned into compact and rectangular top handle satchels reminiscent of incredibly luxe makeup bags; over at Prada and Valentino, fringe took otherwise simple and classic shapes to the next level. And if you want a way to revamp the carryalls already sitting in your closet, consider this of-the-moment styling tip from the likes of Jil Sander, Hermés, and Fendi: carrying a tote, satchel, or oversized pouch under the crook of your arm. Spotted on nearly every major runway, the move has an air of carefree nonchalance, like something one might do without thinking while running to a fabulous dinner they are late for.

Scroll below for intel on these overarching handbag themes and more — so when everything hits stores in six months, you’ll be ready.

Tack Up

Boasting both exaggerated curvature (Gucci) and subtle soft edges (Tom Ford and Burberry), the saddle bags on this season's catwalk are sophisticated everyday options. Have one on hand for brunches with people you want to impress without looking like you put in the effort.

Warm Fuzzies

A purse that doubles as a snuggly pillow? Sign us up. Jokes aside, the piece is such a simple way to turn any low-key outfit into a fashion moment, whether you go for long muppet-like fur (look to Dries Van Noten and Jil Sander) or curly shearling (Versace).

Double The Fun

Being a bag lady has honestly never looked better thanks to the aesthetically pleasing ways labels like Fendi, Coach, and Bottega Venetta have paired purses, pouches, and totes together. To get the mix right, aim for two pieces with contrasting shapes and textures.

All The Right Angles

Also a hit on the street style scene this fashion month, shrunken down duffel shapes are definitely having their moment. Miu Miu and Vuitton both went for understated silhouettes that felt purposely casual; Dior played with an embossed finish that made the final product read dressier.

Strings Attached

Fringe is a tricky thing to pull off on a bag, as it often reads like something a starlet might carry to Coachella in 2009. Mega-house like Prada, Stella McCartney, and Valentino, however, pulled the look off with aplomb by leaning into ladylike shapes and less expected colors choices.

Totally Tubular

Although the line-up of cylinder-shaped designs on tap for autumn are hardly a commuter-friendly choice, they’re just the extra little something you’re evening looks need. Try the accent in bold red à la Proenza Schouler or make like Schiaparelli and nab something with a croc finish. And the simplistic black hard purse at Michael Kors felt both incredibly special yet basic enough to go with everything you own.

Crescent Swoon

The most modern way to carry a half-moon silhouette? By going for an oversize hobo bag. Chloé and Burberry alike leaned into the item’s knock around, free-spirited vibe by way of super slouchy leather that only gets better with wear and age. But if you’re looking for something with more polish, Rabanne has you covered with a sharp crimson selection comprised of sleek, scale-like circles.