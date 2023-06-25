Summer, of course, is the season of shorts, but for many it is specifically the season of denim shorts. The style, be it of the slouchy cutoff or cleanly tailored variety, is somehow imbued with the languid nature of lazy hot days in which one does not have much to do. Jorts (jean + shorts) are what Jane Birken would wear while frolicking around the South of France with Serge Gainsbourg, and Alexa Chung’s go-to for mucking around all manner of music festivals (cute rocker boyfriend in tow) in the early aughts. And these days practically every celebrity, including Marion Cotillard and Taylor Swift, has the warm weather staple in their closet — and, naturally, their own memorable way of wearing it.

The TZR team is no different. Once the temperature start creeping up and we have more and more beach days and long weekends on our calendars, jean culottes are something we rely on for both ease and outfit versatility. A few of our favorites? Right now that’s shaping up to be quite the diverse list, spanning from the vintage-inspired Re/Done silhouettes (just add a cropped concert tee) to relaxed pleat-front silhouettes by way of Abercrombie (so chic with a white button-down and skinny belt!). See and shop these pieces ahead, along with our editors’ other top recommendations.