If you follow the fashion world’s calendar, now is the time to start planning out your spring/summer wardrobe. And if your shoe collection is taking center stage next season, consider investing in a pair from Dear Frances’ pre-spring/summer 2023 collection. The cult-favorite shoe brand is beloved by the likes of the Hadids, the Jenners, Hailey Bieber, Zoe Kravitz, and influencers all over Instagram, and this new collection beautifully showcases the brand’s “slow fashion ethos,” as founder Jane Frances describes it. With an eye toward timeless luxury, Dear Frances works with artisan shoemakers in Italy, using sustainable materials of excellent quality, to create classic shoes you’ll keep forever — but which always feel relevant.

Just as concerned with sustainability as they are with fashion, Dear Frances donates excess stock and samples to Smart Works, a U.K.-based charity that offers wardrobes to women entering the workforce. They also partner with the non-profit organization Soles4Soles, which sends a pair of shoes to someone in need for every Dear Frances shoe purchase — so you can feel even better about your investment.

Shop The Dear Frances Pre-Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

The DF spring/summer collection comprises three fresh loafer styles, a glossy patent leather pump, and a luxe slide sandal, with shades ranging from neutral to vibrant that will last you through the warmer months and right into winter. They’re all handmade in Italy from 100% Italian leather, creating the kind of quality pieces that’ll last a lifetime.

The Driver Loafer

The Driver Loafer is a summer wardrobe staple you’ll wear with everything. Pictured here in crisp white, this flat-soled whip-stitch loafer is both neutral and statement-making, adding a subtle pop to any outfit. Casual enough to wear with denim, elevated enough to sport with dresses, these loafers cut an effortlessly classic silhouette any way you style it.

Available sizes: 35 — 42

Available colors: 4

The Joss Loafer

If you only buy one shoe this year, make it this classic loafer; both timeless and trendy at once, it’s the heirloom piece you’ll keep forever. The Joss Loafer features a rubber sole with a 0.4-inch heel that’s just chunky enough to feel reminiscent of the lug soles haunting the runways of late, but still sleek enough to last beyond the trend. A year-round piece, you’ll wear them with white ankle socks in spring, sock-less in the heat of summer, then paired them with tights in the fall and winter.

Available sizes: 35 — 42

Available colors: 3

The Deon Loafer

Red has been cropping up all over the runways lately, and the Dear Frances Deon Loafer, available in the rich ‘Bordeaux’ pictured above, is a beautifully muted take on the trend. With a 0.4-inch heel and a softly square toe, these have a slightly dressier silhouette than the prior two options, but they’re no less versatile. In fact, it’s hard to imagine an outfit that wouldn’t be improved by the addition of these sleek, streamlined shoes.

Available sizes: 35 — 42

Available colors: 3

The Harlow Pump

With an edgy, 3.1-inch flared heel, a softly rounded toe, a dainty ankle strap, and a glossy patent leather finish, this pump is polished enough for weddings and cocktail parties, but would look just as chic paired with structured denim for a dinner date. The ‘Blush’ shade is the stuff spring and summer dreams are made of, but they come in two other neutrals, as well: black patent and tan suede.

Available sizes: 35 — 42

Available colors: 3

The Ali Slide

No summer collection would be complete without an everyday slide sandal; unsurprisingly, Dear Frances’ Ali Slide is polished enough to take you from afternoon errands to cocktails al fresco. They’re crafted from an ultra-soft Italian suede upper in a thick cross-band and a cork footbed that’ll only get comfier over time. The rubber outsole is sturdy enough to take on scorching city sidewalks and slippery poolsides alike. Choose from four shades: orange, sage green, white, and (of course) black.

Available sizes: 35 — 42

Available colors: 4

More Cult-Favorite Styles From Dear Frances

In addition to their spring/summer styles, Dear Frances crafts so many versatile, classic shoes not to be missed. Whether you prefer heels or flats, boots or pumps, DF has a version that you’ll want to buy immediately and keep forever — they’ve clearly got the It-Girl shoe vibe on lock. These are the styles I have my eye on this season.

The Park Boot

An elevated take on the tough combat boot, the Park Boot is a year-round essential. Part of the brand’s Core Collection, it’s hand-stitched from soft, 100% Italian leather, with a 0.4-inch heel that adds edge without ever feeling clunky. Endlessly versatile, it can pair with pretty much anything in your closet; for a cool and comfy daytime look, pair these with wide-leg pants and an oversized button-down shirt.

Available sizes: 34 — 43

Available colors: 9

The Rain Sandal

Also part of the Core Collection, the Rain Sandal comes in three muted, elegant tones: rich tortoise, versatile ecru, or the summery cream shown here. This mule features a 2-inch lacquered heel to mirror the high-shine, double patent leather straps; it’s low enough to wear all day long, while still making a refined statement. Play up the delicate vibes by pairing them with summery sun dresses and floaty skirts; or contrast them with ripped denim and a vintage T-shirt.

Available sizes: 35 — 42

Available colors: 3

Complete Your Shoe Collection

From strappy sandals to the cult-favorite heeled booties seen on Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez, Dear Frances is the fashion insider's go-to source for finely crafted, outfit-making shoes.