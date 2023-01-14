In a trend landscape dominated by puffy moon boots and cut-off camo mini skirts, pieces infused with refinement and minimalism make for particularly refreshing presences on our social feeds — like a filtered water chaser to a glug of orange soda. Few fashion brands capture that essence of effortless elegance, season after season, quite like shoe brand Dear Frances. Since founder Jane Frances launched the brand in 2016, it’s been a favorite of tastemakers like Lizzy Hadfield and Brittany Bathgate, plus discerning celebrities like Zoë Kravitz and Sienna Miller, who’ve helped to grow cult followings around styles like the Spirit Boot and Chaise Mule. So if you’re in the market for the timeless-yet-relevant, wear-with-everything-and-forever type of shoes, Dear Frances is a considered choice. Though the brand’s styles cover all the major shoe groups — heels, mules, flats, loafers, sandals, and even a few elegant sneakers included — this winter is a great time to turn your attention to their boots.

This season, the brand is presenting a collection of boots both familiar and fresh, all crafted by their trusted team of shoemakers in Italy, using high-quality, sustainable leathers and suedes. Ahead, shop a handful of TZR’s favorite DF boots; they all boast a special kind of timelessness and versatility, guaranteed to outlast those flash-in-the-pan styles trending right now.

The Elia Boot

Dear Frances excels in the knee-high boot category, but the Elia Boot strikes a particularly interesting silhouette, balancing an angular square toe with a slim, 2.8-inch stiletto heel and finished a graceful asymmetrical leg opening. Showcase the gallery-worthy boot with a pleated mini skirt, or pay homage to Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s ‘90s minimalism and sport them with a knee-length skirt and cashmere turtleneck.

The Iris Boot

Meet your new everyday boot. A cross between a sock boot and a Chelsea boot, the Iris Boot is made of supple stretch leather that creates a snug fit, with an almond-shaped toe and a wearable, walkable two-inch block heel (and embossed with a subtle DF logo — the minimalist’s answer to logomania). Choose from six neutral shades, including the rich camel pictured above.

The Cube Ankle Boot

With a 2.75-inch block heel, the Cube Boot is the ideal day-to-night shoe; just low enough to run some extremely chic errands, vampy enough for cocktails. This croc-embossed finish (rendered in a rich chocolate shade) plays well with other textures, like pleats and tweeds, but they’ll add some interest to your daily jeans-and-a-sweater outfit, too.

The Ana Boot

Timeless doesn’t have to mean staid, as evidenced by the Ana Boot in dopamine-boosting bubblegum pink suede. Paired with a pointed toe, knee-high shaft with a cool, slightly baggy fit, and skinny 2.75-inch heel, it’s the perfect going-out boot. The style also comes in black, chocolate, and evergreen croc-embossed leather, in case you prefer a more muted palette — though no less statement-making for it.

The Spirit Boot

The boot that launched a thousand wish lists. As seen on Kendall Jenner, Emma Roberts, and Selena Gomez, the Spirit Boot is a DF classic. With a stacked 3-inch heel, buttery soft nappa leather construction, and array of six neutral hues (including a very model-off-duty croc embossed chocolate), it just might be the perfect heeled ankle boot.

The Saddle Boot

It’s only a matter of time until Kate Middleton is spotted in a pair of Saddle Boots. This classic equestrian boot is crafted with the brand’s signature Italian leather that’ll stand the test of time (and some dirt, if you happen to find yourself on the polo grounds), and accented with subtle gold hardware. They’ll look current with a mini skirt and an oversized blazer, to take a cue from Paris fashion girls, or old money-chic with straight-leg jeans and a blazer.

The Cohen Boot

It’s not hard to see the modern architecture inspiration in the Cohen Boot, a softly square-toed, short-shafted ankle boot accented with a low Plexi heel. Opt for white for an ode to Edie Sedgwick, black or brown (both complete with translucent heels to match) for something more understated.

