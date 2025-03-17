In our Packed To Perfection series, TZR follows industry tastemakers to local haunts and far-flung destinations alike to see — and shop! — what they’re wearing while out and about in the world.

It’s been nearly a decade since Christina Funke Tegbe launched 54 Thrones, an African-inspired skin care brand. And to say her company has been successful would be a massive understatement. To wit, 54 Thrones has won countless accolades, including awards like Oprah Magazine’s Best Face Oil to Harper Bazaar’s Best Body Oil. Considering she’s been busy growing her brand, taking time off isn’t exactly the easiest for the entrepreneur. “I hadn't taken a vacation in a very long time, like more than a year or probably almost two years,” she tells TZR over the phone. As such, her recent two-month excursion to Ghana was much-deserved (and much-needed).

The Nigerian American entrepreneur was in town during Detty December, which she describes as non-stop parties from December until early January. “Many people from London and America all go to Accra and Lagos [for it]; I went to Accra.” In addition to dancing and staying out late for the festivities, elsewhere in the itinerary, Tegbe, who traveled with her mom, sister, and a few close friends, got a massage underneath a waterfall, visited some historical sites, and ate incredible Ghanaian food.

When packing for the long trip, the 54 Thrones founder made sure not to stuff her suitcase as she knew she would inevitably be shopping during her visit. “I really wanted to support the designers and creatives while I was there,” she explains, adding that she purchased pieces from local labels like Christie Brown and Bloom By Edzi, specifically.

Weather was also on her mind as Ghana gets quite hot and humid during December and February. “I was thinking things that were flowy, sleeveless, and colorful,” she says, also noting that the fashion scene in Ghana is quite bold and dressy. “It's very much a dress to impress [environment].” Sturdy heels made the cut as well. “When you’re going out to the clubs, it's not just always a paved, beautiful route; sometimes it’s a bit rocky.”

Ahead, take a closer look at some of the looks Tegbe rocked on her Ghana trip. Perhaps these will serve as outfit inspiration for an upcoming getaway of your own.

Dance The Night Away

Courtesy Of Christina Funke Tegbe

"Afrofuture beach concert fit: this Camila Coelho Rhea open-stitch mini from Revolve — emphasis on mini. Super short, super cute, and perfect for dancing under the stars in Accra. No regrets, just vibes!”

Shopping Spree

Courtesy Of Christina Funke Tegbe

“Slipped into this Bloom by Edzi dress and immediately felt snatched in the best way. The fit? Perfect. The details? A work of art. Met the founder, and we instantly clicked — I love supporting designers who put so much intention into their pieces. Ghanaian fashion is really doing what needs to be done!”

Easy Breezy Outing

Courtesy Of Christina Funke Tegbe

“There’s something about a kaftan that just makes me feel free — no restrictions, no fuss, just effortless elegance. This gold one from Shop Azizah? Regal. Floating through the day like a rich auntie with nothing but time and good vibes. Honestly, kaftans might be my whole personality now.”

Event Ready

Courtesy Of Christina Funke Tegbe

“I spoke at the Adina Investment Summit, hosted by Terry Afram. I shared how African beauty rituals are shaping the future of skin care and global entrepreneurship. For the event, I wore a maxi dress by All The Ways and Retrofête earrings.”

Poolside Perfection

Courtesy Of Christina Funke Tegbe

“I wore this linen Vexxels set to sit poolside and then head to the Kempinski spa — it was light, flowy, and exactly what I needed. I met the founder’s sister while picking it up, and she was so sweet. I paired it with my Chanel Boy bag and called it a day.”