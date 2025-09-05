Bloomingdale’s Fall 2025 Campaign Transforms Its Flagship Into A Museum

Since its 1861 inception, Bloomingdale’s has been a go-to for all things style. And this fall, its iconic 59th Street flagship is much more than a department store — it’s essentially a full-fledged museum, thanks to the new “Just Imagine” fall 2025 campaign, which melds fashion and art.

As part of the joy-sparking campaign, British Nigerian multidisciplinary artist and designer Yinka Ilori, who is revered for his colorful, bold creations, is debuting an original façade installation and carousel takeover at the aforementioned New York City location. Shoppers can expect to be greeted with a striking wildflower garden inspired by “the resilience, creativity, and energetic pulse of New York City,” per a press release. Dubbed “Cherish Your Magic,” Ilori’s design for the takeover boasts unique installations, sculptural builds, and product vignettes. Even the window mirrors on the legendary 59th Street flagship are reimagined through his playful lens — a nice treat for New Yorkers scurrying to get to the office.

Shopping centers have always been appealing to Ilori, and the creative felt Bloomingdale’s well-known space, in particular, was the perfect canvas for his work. “The idea was to create something that stops people in their tracks, something that sparks positivity and encourages people to dream a little,” he tells TZR. For the campaign, Ilori drew inspiration from his British Nigerian roots. “In Nigeria, colors and patterns are a language of their own,” he explains. “They celebrate identity, mark milestones, and bring people together. I wanted that same energy to shine through in this project.”

(+) Courtesy Of Bloomingdale's (+) Courtesy Of Bloomingdale's INFO 1/2

Ilori hopes that the campaign evokes feelings of joy, possibility, and connection for shoppers. “I want it to spark something within them, whether it’s the courage to follow a dream, or simply a moment of escape from the everyday,” he says. “The colors, patterns, and symbols are there to remind people of the power they already carry inside. In a world that moves so fast, this is an invitation to pause, reflect, and believe in yourself.”

In addition to the revamped store, the artist teamed up with Bloomingdale’s on a limited-edition collection, featuring cozy cashmere knitwear, statement-making home decor, a jewelry collection with Bea Bongiasca, as well as and a seating capsule in partnership with Kartell (among other items). For gamers, there’s also an exclusive PlayStation and Yinka collaboration, featuring a bold take on PlayStation products.

He’s not the only creative Bloomingdale’s tapped for its fall 2025 campaign. The company is also working with British illustrator Angelica Hicks on an AQUA x Angelica Hicks line boasting ready-to-wear and jewelry splashed with her quirky illustrations (think pasta and candy wrapped-inspired pieces.

(+) Courtesy Of Bloomingdale's (+) Courtesy Of Bloomingdale's INFO 1/2

And the campaign doesn’t end there. The flagship is opening Happy Medium Café, New York’s first art café. At the one-of-a-kind spot, located on level 1, customers can order art activities, including bracelet making, pottery painting, watercolor, and air-dry clay sculpting. If you’re in the area, you won’t want to miss Bloomingdale’s feel-good fall campaign.