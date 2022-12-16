Menu
Birkenstock’s BOLD II Collection Features These Celeb-Beloved Styles
Shop them before they sell out.
by
Valerie Stepanova
4 hours ago
Birkenstock
Birkenstock’s BOLD collections honor the German shoemaker’s heritage and history of partnering with artists and artisans. For the label’s second drop, it offers novel and elevated takes on its best-selling styles like the Boston Clog and Arizona sandals.
Birkenstock
The latest installment of Birkenstock’s BOLD line features shearling-lined versions of its popular
Arizona sandals
and
Boston clogs
. (These covetable styles are beloved by both celebrities and fashion girls.)
Birkenstock
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.