Summer is now mere weeks away, and soon enough we’ll be basking in the gorgeous sunshine and enjoying those longer, warmer days where the sun stays out until well into the evening. Whether you’re counting down the days to a trip booked months in advance or planning a quick spontaneous weekend getaway, now is the perfect time to prepare. And the first thing you’ll need is a roomy weekender bag to carry you through every journey in style.

This specific type of travel tote is a great companion for shorter trips, combining style and convenience in a compact design. It fits far more than you might anticipate — even if you tend to overpack. Unlike bulky suitcases, these bags are lightweight and easy to carry, making them ideal for road trips, train rides, or even as a carry-on luggage for flights.

With so many beautiful weekender bags available in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and materials, from sleek leathers to recycled canvas, travelers can easily find an option that accommodates both one’s lifestyle and fashion preferences.

To help you get the summer season started on the right note, TZR went ahead and rounded up 12 of the chicest weekender bag options on the market that will make the travel process feel effortless, fun, and fashionable. Shop them all ahead.

Caraa Portobello $260 See On Caraa This traveler offers a whimsy and fresh feel as well as plenty of space and pockets for over-packers to go wild. The material is easy to clean, soft, and happens to be incredibly lightweight, making it easy to carry with you anywhere.

Conscious Yoga Collective The Velvet Tibetan Tiger Weekender In Green $181 See On Wolf & Badger Between the texture, colorways, tiger print, and gingham accent, this duffel was clearly made for the maximalist. If green isn’t your thing, there are six other options to choose from to match your vibe.

Bembien Le Traveler $650 See On Bembien This warm espresso woven leather bag feels effortlessly chic and luxurious, especially at a price point that makes sense for a piece you’ll own for many years to come. The cost per wear easily justifies the investment, and over time the leather will grow richer in color as it naturally ages.

Prada Saffiano Leather Travel Bag $5,100 See On Prada Looking to invest in a luxury piece? This Prada duffel is the definition of sleek. The caramel leather pairs beautifully with the gold hardware, and its neutral tone makes it the perfect complement to almost any travel look.

Vera Bradley Large Miramar Weekender $170 $119 See On Vera Bradley Picking the perfect Vera Bradley collection or pattern can be tough, but the brand now offers some great neutral options that take the stress out of choosing. This ivory option is lightweight and available in an array of sizes to fit your needs.

Beis Travel The Mini Weekender $98 See On Beis Travel The Beis Travel Mini Weekender is under $100, fits all the essentials and includes a separate bottom compartment specifically designed for shoes — keeping all your other goodies clean and organized.

Dagne Dover Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag $210 See On Dagne Dover A pop of color never hurt anyone, and if you’re someone who loves a statement piece with every look, consider this Dagne Dover weekender your perfect match. If the bright cherry red feels a little too bold, don’t worry — there’s a number of more subdued options to choose from.

Carl Friedrik Granville Weekender $945 See On Carl Friedrik Buttery-soft leather that ages beautifully over time? Say less. This high-end bag is absolutely worth the investment. I’ve traveled everywhere with mine for the past three years, and it still looks nearly brand new.

Toteme Croco-embossed Traveler $2,490 See On Toteme Looking for something classic with a twist? This beautiful crocodile weekender makes for the chicest statement piece. Trust me, the compliments will roll in with every wear.

Anthropologie Damson Madder Exclusive Cotton Quilted Weekender Bag $140 See On Anthropologie Damson Madder partnered with Anthropologie on this fun, exclusive travel bag, and honestly, it’s right on trend. Plaid dominated the Fall/Winter 2026 runways, making this the perfect addition to your wardrobe ahead of the style wave. Plus, the bow detailing and red stitching adds the sweetest feminine touch.

Mr. Porter Brunello Cucinelli Suede Weekend Bag $5,400 See On Mr. Porter Suede, silver hardware, and Italian craftsmanship make this bag incredibly justifiable. It will serve you well on all of your year-round travel plans, whether it’s used as a carry on for your European vacation, a quick drive upstate with your significant other, or a weekend getaway with your girlfriends.