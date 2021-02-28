When it comes to smart storage solutions for accessories, handbags are often overlooked. In a world where hats have literal racks named after them, totes and clutches are left to sit on countertops or hide behind coats in the entryway. Luckily, if you've been struggling to figure out the best ways to store purses, there are a few organizational gems out there that can help, and you'll find them rounded up just ahead.

If you're tight on extra storage space, there are hanging bag organizers that are designed to go over doors or closet rods and display your handbags in an attractive cascade. Closet shelves can also be a haven for your bags, provided that you have a set of dividers to help keep them neat.

If you own any investment bags, you'll want to ensure they get extra protection to keep them looking pristine. Whether it's an heirloom clutch with fragile beading or a luxury designer tote, you can keep them safe in storage bags that are dust-proof and waterproof. There are also silky smooth pillow inserts that will help your bags retain their shape (similar to how you would store a pair of tall boots).

With certain season changes, some bags will need a place to hibernate. Though some aren't specifically designed for handbags, there are stylish and well-made cubbies and boxes that offer up elegant solutions for long-term storage.

Whatever your needs and constraints might be, you'll find a list of the best handbag storage solutions, ahead — all conveniently available on Amazon.

1 An Over-The-Door Organizer With Protective Sleeves
Zober Handbag Organizers (2-Pack) $14
These over-the-door organizers will make the most out of underused space in a clever way. Each chrome hanger has six, clear slots that keep purses protected and visible, so you'll always be able to reach for the right one. Four of the slots are big enough for larger purses, while the two at the top are smaller and therefore ideal for clutches and wallets. Choose from four colors, including brown (pictured), white, gray, and black.

3 A Stylish Coat Rack That Can Be Used As A Purse Tree
eHome Products Metal Tree Coat Rack $47
If you prefer to keep your bags within close reach, this metal tree is a well-designed, multipurpose solution with nine "branches" that come in two alternating lengths. The larger branches can accommodate two or more bags each, and the stand has a wide, weighty base that won't easily topple over under the weight of heavy totes, coats, or backpacks.

4 These Discreet Linen Boxes That You Can Slide Under Your Bed
Senbowe Storage Cubes (4-Pack) $36
If you're looking for the best way to store your purses under the bed or at the back of the closet, these linen storage cubes will be perfect. Each box has a removable divider so you can make space for larger bags, and, thanks to the lids, your pocketbooks will remain dust-free. Thıs four-pack comes in classic black (pictured), as well as two other color combos: blue and beige, and pink, gray, and beige.

5 A Vertical Purse Hanger That Maximizes Your Closet Space
LONGTEAM Hanging Purse Organizer $22
This hanging purse organizer makes use of your closet's vertical space to store 10 bags of various sizes. Down the center, there are two small and two medium compartments, while the six outer pockets can accommodate bigger bags. The organizer hangs on two stainless steel hooks, so it can easily be slid along your closet rod as needed.

6 An Elegant, Fabric Dresser With Room For Purses Of All Sizes
ROMOON Fabric Dresser $70
More polished than most other storage solutions, this fabric dresser offers plenty of places to tuck away your accessories and display some on top. With an 11.8- inch depth, it's still narrow enough to fit into a large closet, though the dresser would look great in an entryway as well. It's also very spacious and durable, with its five reinforced drawers, steel frame, and wooden handles. Besides gray (pictured), you can also get this small chest in espresso brown or charcoal gray.

7 A Set Of 3 Curved Purse Hangers That Are Super Sturdy
Bag-a-Vie Handbag Hangers (3-Pack) $30
The curved, rimmed design of these clever purse hangers will keep straps from slipping off and prevent them from stretching or losing their shape. The durable, plastic hooks can accommodate straps up to 1.5 inches wide, though one Amazon reviewer who described them as "super sturdy" shared that they even hung one larger, shopper style tote and placed a handful of smaller bags inside. Besides the three-pack (featured) and two-pack, you can also grab just one one individually.

8 An Easy Way To Keep Clutches & Wallets Organized
mDesign Metal Purse Organizer $20
Wallets and clutches are notoriously difficult to organize — they're hard to stack neatly and tend to get lost in the backs of closets and shelves. That's why this cool metal organizer is a great solution for storing your tiniest accessories. The tabletop container is made from steel that has a rust-resistant finish, and comes with five slots to keep your palm-sized bags upright and easily accessible. Choose from three colors.

10 Another Space-Saving Hanger For Small Closets
Boottique Hanging Purse Organizer $30
Without individual sleeves or "slots", this hanging purse organizer gives you more freedom to store bags of many shapes and sizes. The chrome hanger has 12 hooks, each capable of supporting several bags, though to maximize space, you'll want to hang bulkier purses towards the bottom. To accommodate an extra-plentiful collection, you can also get it in a two-pack.

11 These Stackable Cubes That Can Be Configured To Fit Any Space
SONGMICS 6-Cube Organizer $30
This modular shelving unit's six cubes can be arranged into almost any shape. The cubbies are easy to construct using the included connectors, and have iron frames that are incredibly durable. The frosted white option, pictured, won't overwhelm small spaces, but it also comes in classic black, gray, and pink. Over 3,000 Amazon reviewers have awarded this organizer a perfect, five-star rating, which is also available in a larger set of 16 cubes.

13 Or, An Affordable Pack Of Drawstring Dust Bags With A Peekaboo Window
Ibnotuiy Dustproof Drawstring Bags (10-Pack) $25
Another great (and affordable) way to keep your purses protected in storage, these drawstring bags are made from a soft, non-woven fabric that's dust-proof and moisture-proof. The clear windows make it easy to see what's inside, and the drawstring ties can be used to hang purses. In addition to gray (pictured), these handy bags are also available in white, brown, and black.