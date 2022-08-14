A trick for those days when I have all the energy of a soggy noodle but still need to yank myself out of bed and enter polite society? The T-shirt dress. Versatile and timeless, the best T-shirt dresses combine the comfort of loungewear with the polish of a dress. Put one on, and you’ll feel instantly chic. Better yet, they’re perfect for all seasons and climates — the loose-fitting style keeps you cool in the summer, but it’s ready to be layered beneath your chunkiest sweaters once the temperatures drop.

Typically characterized by a relaxed fit and flowy shape (with some sultry, bodycon exceptions), T-shirt dresses run the gamut among mini, midi, and maxi lengths. Of course, they’re excellent options for casual wear, but all these pieces can be easily dressed up for the office or brunch with the right accessories. But it’s in the details — like neckline, sleeves, and material — where T-shirt dresses differentiate themselves. A T-shirt dress with a raw-edged hem will feel a little rustic-chic, while side slits bring some drama. Shirt dresses made of cotton are perfectly effortless, while ultra-soft synthetic fabrics, like rayon and jersey, can feel a bit more luxe (and are more wrinkle-resistant, which makes them ideal for travel). And don’t forget about print and color; even a very basic T-shirt dress can feel revolutionary in a surprising shade or bold pattern.

If you’re ready to stock up on these wardrobe staples, read on to shop 11 of the best T-shirt dresses on Amazon today.

1 This Midi-Length T-Shirt Dress That Couldn’t Be More Versatile Amazon The Drop Cora T-Shirt Midi Dress $50 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a T-shirt dress that’s casual but still feels structured, try out this midi dress by The Drop. Made of a luxurious-feeling blend of 95% modal and 5% elastane, it has a calf-height side slit for movement and ventilation on warm days. Incredibly versatile, you could wear this to work with some loafers, or to the pool with flip flops; wherever you decide to wear it, you’ll always look put-together. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

2 The A-Line T-Shirt Dress You’ll Want To Get In Multiples Amazon Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Dress $22 See On Amazon This is exactly what you picture when you think of a T-shirt dress: knee-length hem, swingy A-line fit, short sleeves, and high scoop neck. Made of a blend of 95% viscose and 5% elastane, this dress will move with you, hold its shape, and is perfectly layerable — so you’ll want to take this with you on all your vacations. Not only that, you’ll wear it all year long; pair it with sandals or sneakers when it’s hot out, and when temperatures drop, throw on some tights, boots, and a turtleneck. Since it only costs around $22 on Amazon — and comes in so many colors, plus a handful of prints — you might as well pick up a few. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3 This Classic T-Shirt Dress With Over 15,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon MOLERANI Casual T-Shirt Dress $32 See On Amazon Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers awarded this T-shirt dress with a five-star rating; no wonder, as it perfectly executes the classic, easy A-line silhouette, scoop neckline, and short sleeves that characterize the style. Made of soft, wrinkle-resistant rayon blended with spandex (pack this one for your vacations), it comes in 43 colors and patterns — so this dress isn’t merely classic, it’s customizable, too. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

4 This Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress That’ll Take You Through The Colder Months Amazon Daily Ritual Jersey Long-Sleeve Crewneck Maxi Dress $21 See On Amazon The perfect dress for cooler temps, this T-shirt dress features long sleeves, an ankle length, and side slits for movement. The comfortable fit is loose, but not so loose as to sacrifice structure. It’s made of super-soft 95% viscose and 5% elastane, so it’ll feel as good as it looks. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 A Relaxed-Fit T-Shirt Dress That’s Made For Layering Amazon Daily Ritual Jersey Oversized-Fit T-Shirt Dress $22 See On Amazon If you love pieces that are multipurpose, add this T-shirt dress by Daily Ritual to your cart next. It features short sleeves, a scoop neckline, and a chic dropped hem in an easy, drapey fit; and since it’s made from a blend of 95% rayon and 5% elastane, it’ll stand up to wrinkles, too. Wear this on its own, or layer it over cropped pants as a tunic; in chilly weather, pair it with a turtleneck, puffer, and combat boots. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 A Maxi-Length T-Shirt Dress With A Dramatic Side Slit Amazon GXLU Split Maxi Dress $35 See On Amazon Not many T-shirt dresses feel like they could be at home at the beach or a dinner party, but this one manages it, thanks to an elegant curved hemline and a thigh-high side slit. Featuring a scoop neckline and short sleeves that prevent this dress from ever feeling too formal, it’s made of 95% rayon and 5% spandex, for a soft and luxurious spin on the classic comfy style. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

7 A Mini T-Shirt Dress With A Retro-Inspired Mock-Neck Amazon Milumia Mock Neck Loose T-Shirt Dress $27 See On Amazon Between the high mock neck and mid-thigh length, the silhouette of this T-shirt dress feels perfectly ’60s. Made of 95% cotton blended with 5% spandex for stretch, this dress would look so sweet with ballet flats (they’re coming back) or sneakers for daytime, and heels for evening — or, go full-on retro with a pair of platform go-go boots. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

8 This Swingy T-Shirt Dress With An Asymmetrical Hem Amazon BELAROI T Shirt Dress $25 See On Amazon This T-shirt dress takes that classic A-line silhouette and mixes it up with it a swingy, slightly asymmetrical, above-the-knee hemline. Featuring short sleeves and a scoop neck, it’s made from a blissfully soft blend of 95% rayon and 5% spandex — and it comes in 45 fun colors and prints to satisfy either your inner minimalist or maximalist. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

9 A Maxi T-Shirt Dress With A Unique Raw Hem Amazon Frank & Eileen Perfect Tee Dress $188 See On Amazon This 100% cotton T-shirt dress by Frank and Eileen features raw edges and an elegant curved hem, rendered in a versatile and chic neutral shade. Altogether, this dress is the perfect minimal canvas for whatever the day throws at you. With short sleeves and a high scoop neck that will look incredible with a statement necklace or earrings, you can pair this with sneakers if you’re feeling casual, or heeled sandals for an effortlessly dressy look. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

10 A Knee-Length T-Shirt Dress In A Subtle Polka Dot Print Amazon Amazon Essentials Scoop Neck Swing Dress $30 See On Amazon Classic doesn’t mean boring, and the cute polka dot print on this T-shirt dress is proof. Made from 95% rayon and 5% elastane, this dress features short sleeves and a high scoop neck, and it would look equally cute with sneakers, sandals, or loafers. Basically, it’s the dress you’ll never want to take off — and, honestly, you don’t have to. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

