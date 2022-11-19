Every wardrobe needs at least one pair of statement shoes, and few styles make an impact quite like a snakeskin boot. Whether cowboy, knee-high, Chelsea, or even a rain boot, the best snakeskin boots can make any ensemble pop — and since the palette of the print is so neutral, they’re surprisingly easy to style.

Perfect for anyone seeking to channel Emily Ratajkowski’s effortlessly cool ensemble, a snakeskin boot with a stiletto heel is the sort of piece that can look relaxed when paired with denim and a T-shirt, or dressed up when styled with a slinky black dress. If you prefer a more casual vibe but still want to make a statement, try a pair of snakeskin cowboy boots with a low, stacked heel — you’ll be amazed by how versatile they are, pairing well with everything from denim to pencil skirts to blazers. And while we’re talking about trends, the workwear craze isn’t going anywhere; a snakeskin boot with a rugged lug sole is a surprising way to toughen up the sophistication of the print. Finally, details like cutouts or studding can add extra personality to your pair.

Whether you’re feeling more Tracee Ellis Ross or Orville Peck, the best snakeskin boots are a little glam, a little tough, and a whole lot of look. Plus, all the styles listed ahead are faux, so no actual snakes were harmed in the making.

1 These Tall, Statement-Making Snakeskin Boots Amazon The Drop Bayonne High-Heeled Boot $100 See On Amazon These snakeskin boots by The Drop feature a statement-making shaft that hits just below the knee (depending on your height), but the 3-inch block heel is thick enough to add extra stability and comfort while still packing a major stylistic punch. The microsuede material is soft yet sturdy enough to hold its shape, and they’re designed with a handy (and subtle) side zipper for easy on-and-off. Go full EmRata and pair these with black pants, a slouchy black tank, and a longline black blazer — and don’t forget the layered necklaces. Sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors: 2 | Material: 100% Microsuede

2 These Versatile Snakeskin Booties With A Contrasting Block Heel Amazon J. Adams Zuma Ankle Bootie $62 See On Amaozn Every wardrobe needs an effortless ankle bootie, and with their classic snakeskin print and thick, contrasting 2-inch block heel, these booties manage to be both trendy and timeless at once. The slim, low shaft works well with pants of varying hemlines; wide and cropped, skinny, flared — you can’t go wrong. Plus, these boots also feature a cushioned footbed. Cute and comfy? Don’t mind if I do. Sizes: 5.5 —11 | Colors: 12 | Material: Faux Leather

3 A Pair Of On-Trend Snakeskin Cowboy Boots Amazon ARIDE Knee-High Pointed Toe Boot $50 See On Amazon The cowboy boot trend is still going strong, and these snakeskin cowboy boots offer so many sartorial possibilities — whether you’re pairing them with a mini skirt for dancing, or going casual with denim, they’ll complement so many more outfits than you might think. Made of embossed faux leather and featuring a mid-height shaft, stacked 2-inch heel, and that classic pointed toe and harness detail, you’ll reach for these boots again and again. Sizes: 5.5 — 10 | Colors: 7 | Material: Faux Leather

4 These Snakeskin Booties With A Sleek Stiletto Heel Amazon Castamere Pointed Stiletto Boot $60 See On Amazon Try pairing these stiletto booties with a loose, low-slung pair of jeans and a cropped T-shirt; it’s the sort of effortlessly chic look you’d associate with Hailey, Gigi, or Kim. With a low shaft, 4-inch heel, and side-zip closure, you might not expect a stiletto bootie to be comfy, but one obsessed Amazon reviewer raved that they’re “so comfortable,” adding, “These boots are STUNNING!!” Sizes: 5 —13 | Colors: 11 | Material: Synthetic

5 This Pair Of Comfortable Block-Heel Snakeskin Booties Amazon The Drop Jessi Block Heel Ankle Boot $70 See On Amazon This pair of snakeskin booties by The Drop feature a low shaft and wide, comfy, 2.5-inch block heel in a matching snakeskin print, for a boot that’s as sophisticated as it is sensible. With a gently pointed toe and a side zipper with a subtle gold accent, Amazon reviewers rave about their comfort and versatility. Sizes: 5 — 13 | Colors: 5 | Material: Polyurethane

6 A Western-Influenced Bootie With A Hint Of Snakeskin Trim Amazon Cape Robbin Mixed Media Cowboy Bootie $60 See On Amazon While not entirely a snakeskin boot, this Western-inspired bootie taps into two trends, featuring subtle snakeskin accents and a cowboy boot silhouette. A master class in texture-mixing, this boot combines velvety faux suede with a faux snakeskin trim, punctuated by a shiny gold toe, while a 3-inch stacked heel and slender 8-inch shaft will look incredible paired with both jeans and dresses. For an easy, statement-making cocktail outfit, wear these with a loose, drop-waist dress and sophisticated blazer in classic, coordinating black. Sizes: 5.5 — 11 | Colors: 3 | Material: Synthetic

7 A Pair Of Snakeskin Boots With A Cool Lug Sole Amazon Vince Camuto Fendels Boot $54 See On Amazon Just because these lug-sole boots tap into the utilitarian trend doesn’t mean you can’t dress them up; the sophisticated snakeskin print is an elegant foil to the shoe’s chunky base, and the high, 3.5-inch heel and gold back zipper are pure glam. Play up the workwear vibes by pairing these with cropped, wide-leg denim and a slouchy cream-colored silk blouse. Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 7 | Material: Synthetic

8 These Rocker-Chic Snakeskin Boots Embellished With Studs Amazon katliu Pointed Ankle Boots $60 See On Amazon Add a hint of edge to your ensembles with this pair of snakeskin boots; the gold-studded sole and Western-influenced pointed toe are the epitome of rocker chic. Featuring a chunky 3.5-inch heel and a 6-inch shaft with Chelsea boot-style elastic gores and pull tabs, these boots can be paired with denim, your favorite band T-shirt, and a leather jacket for a look that’s equal parts timeless and edgy. Sizes: 6 — 10.5 | Colors: 3 | Material: Synthetic

9 This Pair Of Stacked-Heel Snakeskin Booties With A Cutout Detail Amazon Kathemoi Cutout Ankle Boots $47 See On Amazon A casual bootie can still feel polished, and these snakeskin booties are proof. They feature a stacked 3-inch heel, pointed toe, and easily style-able black-and-white print, while that unique cutout detail lends these booties the air of a loafer. A great go-to shoe, one Amazon reviewer raved that they’re “the perfect way to dress up everyday jeans,” adding that they “have walked miles in them.” A cute boot you can walk for miles in sounds like something you shouldn’t sleep on, tbh. Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 21 | Material: Faux Leather