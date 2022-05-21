While jewelry trends can blaze out quickly, pearl earrings have a timeless, tried-and-true appeal. And though it’s always worth having a set of classic pearl studs in your collection, the best pearl earrings of the moment also include more modern designs, such as eye-catching oversize drops or pearl ear jackets that embrace both elegance and edge. In fact, with pearl jewelry experiencing a renaissance in general (dubbed the pearlcore trend), the styles on offer are as diverse as ever.

Because of the pearl’s long-held status, a pair of minimalist pearl earrings can instantly make any outfit look polished in that effortless, Kate Middleton-inspired way. For instance, dainty pearl studs, delicate drops, and mini hoops are the perfect everyday earrings to pair with practically anything in your wardrobe. On the other hand, you can never go too big when it comes to pearls, and this list is rife with bold styles that’ll allow you to make a serious sartorial statement. And for earrings that feel both classic and unexpected at the same time, consider a pair made of on-trend baroque pearls.

Ready to embrace the pearlcore aesthetic? Whether you’re looking for genuine cultured pearls or are fine with faux, scroll on to shop the best pearl earrings nobody will believe you found on Amazon.

1 A Pair Of Classic Pearl Studs That Come In 6 Sizes Amazon The Pearl Source Pearl Stud Earrings $129 See On Amazon It doesn’t get more timeless than a pair of classic pearl studs, and these have garnered a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon based on feedback from over 4,000 shoppers. Made with freshwater cultured pearls and nickel-free studs, this pair comes in multiple sizes with either yellow- or white-gold backings. Metal: 14-Karat White Gold or Yellow Gold | Pearl Type: Freshwater Cultured | Pearl Sizes: 6 mm, 7 mm, 8 mm, 9 mm (featured), 10 mm

2 These Versatile Drop Earrings Featuring Oversized Faux Pearls Amazon OwMell Pearl Drop Earrings $16 See On Amazon If you want to go maximalist, look to these faux-pearl, gumball drop earrings that have earned over 1,500 positive ratings on Amazon. If you’d like a departure from classic white pearls, these nickel-free earrings come in several colors, including gray, pink, and purple. Metal: Gold-Plated Sterling Silver | Pearl Type: Faux | Pearl Size: 12 mm

3 A Set Of Mini Pearl Hoops That Go With Everything Amazon PAVOI Pearl Hoop Earrings $15 See On Amazon Studded with slightly baroque freshwater pearls, these mini hoop earrings make an impact without overwhelming your outfit. The gold-plated posts are made from hypoallergenic stainless steel, making this a perfect pair of earrings to wear all day, every day. Metal: 14-Karat Yellow or White Gold-Plated | Pearl Type: Freshwater Cultured | Pearl Size: 3 x 4 mm

4 These Delicate Studs With Front-To-Back Chains Amazon Madewell Pearl Chain Stud Earrings $22 See On Amazon Go for a more casual look with these chain stud earrings, which combine delicate gold front-to-back chains paired with dainty freshwater pearls. The overall aesthetic is simultaneously classic and edgy, and versatile enough to pair with dressier outfits, too. Metal: Gold-Plated Brass With Sterling Silver Posts | Pearl Type: Freshwater Cultured | Pearl Size: n/a

5 A Pair Of Statement-Making Chandelier Earrings By Oscar de la Renta Amazon Oscar de la Renta Chandelier Earrings $350 See On Amazon Looking for something a little showstopping? Featuring Swarovski crystals and dangling resin pearls, these chandelier earrings from Oscar de la Renta are serious stunners. The gold settings are made from hypoallergenic nickel-free pewter, giving the earrings an antique look that instantly dresses up any outfit. Metal: Pewter | Pearl Type: Faux | Pearl Size: n/a

6 These Geometric-Inspired Faux-Pearl Earrings Amazon JIAOGE Drop Earrings $16 See On Amazon With a touch of mod, these geometric freshwater pearl earrings make a serious statement. One Amazon reviewer described them as lightweight despite their larger size, so you can comfortably wear them all day and night. The stainless steel posts are nickel-free, and if you’re not into this square style, you can also choose from equally bold drop and stud options, all sold on the same page. Metal: 14-Karat Gold Plated | Pearl Type: Freshwater Cultured | Pearl Size: n/a | Styles: 3

7 A Pair Of Front-Back Pearl Earrings That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Amazon Ross-Simons Front-Back Earrings $59 See On Amazon Double up on the pearl look with these front-back earrings, which feature two faux pearls on sterling silver posts. The style instantly dresses up your outfit while maintaining a minimalist vibe, and the earrings pair equally well with a T-shirt and jeans as they do with a formal gown. Metal: Sterling Silver | Pearl Type: Faux | Pearl Size: 6.5 and 12.5 mm

8 These Black Pearl Studs That Combine Elegance & Edge Amazon The Pearl Source Black Akoya Pearl Earrings $69 See On Amazon Embrace the colored pearl trend with these black pearl earrings, which are made from dyed Akoya cultured pearls with a multicolor sheen, resulting in a modern take on a timeless shape. Also great: They’re available in harder-to-find half-millimeter sizes so you can the exact right style for your ears. Metal: 14-Karat White or Yellow Gold | Pearl Type: Akoya Cultured | Pearl Sizes: 6 mm (featured), 6.5 mm, 7 mm, 7.5 mm, 8 mm, 8.5 mm

9 A Pair Of Dangly, Drop Pearl Earrings In 5 Different Sizes Amazon PAVOI Dangle Pearl Earrings $25 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers rave about these pearl drop earrings, having awarded them 4.6 stars after more than 3,000 ratings. They’re made with freshwater pearls and available in a range of sizes, from dainty 6-millimeter gems to eye-catching 10-millimeter styles. Metal: Sterling Silver With Yellow or White Rhodium Plating | Pearl Type: Freshwater Cultured | Pearl Sizes: 6 mm, 7 mm, 8 mm, 9 mm (featured), 10 mm

10 These Dainty Studs That Are Great For Stacking Amazon Mateo New York The Little Things Tri-Diamond & Pearl Studs $675 See On Amazon With delicate pearls and a trio of diamonds on each earring, these dainty studs are glamorous without feeling overly fussy, making them perfect for everyday wear. Each stud features cultured pearls and 0.14-karat diamonds, creating a stunning design that looks great on its own or worn in a third or fourth hole stacked alongside other earrings. Metal: 14-Karat Yellow Gold | Pearl Type: Cultured | Pearl Size: n/a

11 These Sparkling Studs That Exude Vintage Glamour Amazon Amazon Collection Halo Stud Earrings $24 See On Amazon Iridescent freshwater pearls and sparkly faux white sapphires are a winning combination in this pair of halo stud earrings that have plenty of vintage charm. They look so much more expensive than they really are, and would complement both professional wear and evening attire perfectly. Metal: Sterling Silver With Rhodium Plating | Pearl Type: Freshwater Cultured | Pearl Size: 4.5 mm - 5 mm | Styles: 12

12 Some Mini Hoops With Dangling Baroque Pearls Amazon PAVOI Post Huggie With Dangle $13 See On Amazon Consider these huggie earrings with dangling pearls the new MVP of your everyday jewelry collection. Made with freshwater baroque pearls, the subtle style is versatile enough to complement any outfit. And since these nickel-free earrings also come with over a dozen other charms, you can mix and match for a personalized, eclectic effect. Metal: 14-Karat Yellow, Rose, or White-Plated Sterling Silver | Pearl Type: Freshwater Cultured | Pearl Size: 4 x 6 mm | Styles: 14

13 These Dangly Pearls That Add A Touch Of Drama To Any Look Amazon Gem Stone King Pearl Drop Earrings $30 See On Amazon With cultured freshwater pearls on delicate strands of sterling silver, these swingy drop earrings will mirror your every move. And while these earrings are great for formal events (one Amazon reviewer wore them for a post-wedding brunch), they’ll also look perfectly extra with a casual tee and your favorite jeans. Metal: Sterling Silver | Pearl Type: Freshwater Cultured | Pearl Size: 7 - 7.5 mm

14 A Pair Of Pearl Hoops That Combine Two Trends In One Amazon XMITHJLS Pearl Hoop Earrings $12 See On Amazon These gold hoops with pearl accents combine two trending looks in one. “Gorgeous earrings that make a subtle statement! Lightweight and great quality,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. Bold or sweet, it’s up to how you style them. Metal: Alloy With Sterling Silver Plating | Pearl Type: Faux | Pearl Size: n/a

15 These Vintage-Inspired Earrings Featuring Trendy Baroque Pearls Amazon Embolden Jewelry Baroque Pearl Earrings $20 See On Amazon With large baroque pearls and braided hoops, these vintage-inspired earrings are a mix of 18th century and modern. They’re also extremely versatile, with one reviewer on Amazon writing, “They go with almost every outfit I have and they’re perfect for casual and formal events.” Plus, the hypoallergenic nickel-free posts make them easy to wear day in and day out. Metal: 18-Karat Gold-Plated or Rhodium-Plated Sterling Silver | Pearl Type: n/a | Pearl Size: 12 mm

16 These Pearl Ear Jackets That Give Off Major Edge Amazon Ldurian Ear Jackets $12 See On Amazon These pearl ear jackets will add a touch of edge to your look, but they can still be dressed up or down. Each gold-plated ear jacket hugs your lobe closely, and they’re studded with tiny, cubic zirconia stones for a bit of sparkle. Plus, they’re nickel-free, and the pearl studs can be worn on their own when you want a more minimalist look. Metal: 14-Karat Gold-Plated Brass | Pearl Type: Faux | Pearl Size: 7 mm | Styles: 2