A red-eye flight leaves much to be desired. Unless you are the rare breed of human who can fall asleep anywhere and throughout anything, this overnight lackluster journey often leaves your mind and body depleted. And while a first-class ticket may not be a realistic option for most, what can make a difference in this scenario is the right outfit for a red-eye flight.

“We are the first to admit that when it comes to travel, especially red-eye travel, we put comfort first,” Favorite Daughter co-founder Erin Foster says of her and her co-founder Sara Foster. They designed several of their lounge sets for this very purpose. “We hate wearing jeans on flights. You can look polished and chic without wearing something binding and there is nothing like wearing a cozy jogger in a cotton-cashmere fabric with a matching bra and cardigan set on a late flight,” Sara says. “And then, when you arrive, you may feel completely terrible but at least you look great.”

Another element to the cozily crafted matching set is the color palette. While completely up to your personal taste, there’s something enduringly chic about going with one in a neutral color, such as cream, gray, or black. "Everything I wear, especially when I travel, is monochromatic. It simplifies my decisions in the morning, makes packing easier, and allows me to focus on what needs to get accomplished without jeopardizing any style,” TKEES Founder Carly Burnett says. “I always prefer 100% cotton, so comfort is never an issue [and I style them] with a cool pair of sneakers to suit my personality for the day.”

Ahead, discover the best fabrics these neutral-hued sets are available in and snag one for your next red eye — or whatever scenario could benefit from a boost of stylized comfort.

Warm Wool Blend

If you’re the perpetually cold type, choosing a matching loungewear set that’s crafted in a warming wool blend will ensure you’ll keep cozy throughout the flight.

Comfy Cashmere

For an elevated take on the trend, reach for a set that has a cashmere blend; it looks particularly chic and is oh-so-soft on the skin.

Classic Cotton

Classic cotton sweatshirts and joggers have been a staple the last couple of years, and for a red-eye flight, they adapt well. Style yours with a pair of gum-sole sneakers and a sleek camel coat to keep it polished.

Textural Waffle or Ribbed

For a touch of texture, matching sets designed in waffle or ribbed knits are an easy way to add depth to your look. Accessorize with an oversized cashmere scarf and drapey trench coat.

Soft Fleece

A fleece sweatshirt and matching pants will feel like pure luxury 30,000 miles in the sky. Wear this set with a baggy denim jacket and white sneakers for a modern minimalist look.