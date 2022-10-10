(Shopping)

Ladies, Grab Your Helmets — Moto Boots Are Back

And you’re going to want them all.

Darrel Hunter
Mark my words, sturdy biker-style footwear is destined to dominate the streets this season. (Sorry, I don’t make the rules, but Miu Miu does!) If you’re going places this fall — which you probably are — these are the 12 best moto boots of fall 2022 to have along for the ride.@jinaehan
