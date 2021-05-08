9 Stylish Denim Shirts That Will Never Go Out Of Style

Whether worn as part of the Western-inspired styling trend or half of the inimitable Canadian tuxedo, the denim shirt has made a name for itself as a timeless, everyday staple. Like an off-duty take on the iconic Oxford blouse, the best denim shirts for women are comfortable, seasonless, and versatile enough to be styled for nearly any occasion.

Much like the classic button-down shirt, its denim counterpart comes in a variety of silhouettes, spanning from tie-front crop tops and sleeveless tanks to longer tunics and shirtdresses. After thinking about what type of denim shirt you're looking for, consider your preferred wash, as well as the material and texture. While denim isn't always made of one specific fabric, it comes in different weights, and also often feels different depending on its construction. Some types of denim, like lightweight chambray, may feel slinky and smooth, while a more rugged, heavy-duty denim can feel similar to your favorite pair of jeans. In terms of colors, denim shirts come in a range of true-blue hues, as well as more unconventional tones, like brown or gray.

Scroll on to shop nine of the best denim shirts on the market right now, all conveniently available on Amazon Fashion.

1 A Classic Button-Down Shirt That Comes In Range Of Denim Washes Amazon Levi's Ultimate Western Shirt $60 See On Amazon When it comes to denim, Levi's are the experts, so naturally, you can't go wrong with their Ultimate Western Shirt. Made of 100% cotton, it's designed with Western-inspired details and easy snap closures on the front, cuffs, and pockets. Choose from a range of denim washes, like light indigo (pictured), dark indigo, and black. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

Available colors: 6

2 A Short-Sleeved Shirt That's Super Versatile Amazon Joe's USA Short-Sleeve Denim Shirt $28 See On Amazon This short-sleeved shirt is the best kind of basic. It's made of sturdy-yet-lightweight denim that's been garment washed for extra softness, and is finished with double seams, buttons up the front, and a classic shirttail hem. From this brand, you can also grab a long-sleeve version crafted of the same material that's offered in the same light and dark blue washes. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 2

3 A Soft Tencel Shirt With A Relaxed, Comfy Fit Amazon Daily Ritual Relaxed-Fit Tencel Button-Up Tunic $29 See On Amazon This relaxed, boyfriend-style shirt is made from TENCEL denim, an eco-friendly, biodegradable fabric made from trees that grow in sustainably managed forests. When used in clothing, it's known for its soft, lightweight, breathable feel, which makes this shirt so comfortable. This top's other details include a button-up front, a single chest pocket, long sleeves with buttoned cuffs, and a back box pleat. Likewise, a longer shirttail hem makes it the perfect match for leggings and skinny jeans. The medium wash is pictured here, but you can also get it in light or bleached blue. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

4 A Western-Style Shirt In A Cool Black Wash Amazon Calvin Klein Jeans Long-Sleeve Denim Button-Down Shirt $50 See On Amazon Calvin Klein designed this Western-style shirt with the same, vintage-inspired detailing the brand is known for. It has a snap front closure, two chest pockets, snapped cuffs, a rounded hem, and cool, color-contrasted stitching. Choose from two blue washes, black (pictured here), gray, or a color-blocked option. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

5 An Oversized Tunic That Doubles As A Light Jacket Amazon Goodthreads Denim Oversize Tunic Shirt $30 See On Amazon Whether you wear it as a light jacket or an oversized tunic, this button-down shirt is bound to come in handy for plenty of outfits. It's made from soft, mid-weight denim, and has long sleeves with buttoned cuffs, two chest pockets, and a rounded, high-low hemline. Choose between a light or medium denim wash in classic blue. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 2

6 A Cropped Denim Shirt That Ties At The Waist Amazon Omoone Three-Quarter-Sleeve Denim Cropped Knot Shirt $29 See On Amazon Designed with two front ties, this cropped, button-down shirt is meant to be knotted at the waist. It has three-quarter sleeves (with snap cuffs and tabs to hold them when rolled), as well as two chest pockets, a snap front closure, and a notched hem. Contrasting stitching gives this shirt the look of a classic pair of jeans, though the material is slightly more lightweight. Choose from two blue washes, or go with the fun, striped print. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

7 A Sleeveless Chambray Blouse Sold In Three Blue Washes Amazon Allegra K Sleeveless Shirt $27 See On Amazon For a look that's as breezy as it is chic, opt for a sleeveless chambray shirt. Featuring buttons up the front and a single chest pocket, this top is super lightweight and airy. Not only could you wear it on its own during spring and summer, but it'd make a great layering piece for the colder months as well. Choose from three blue shades. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

8 A Snap-Front Denim Shirt In A Cool, Unexpected Color Amazon Wrangler Long-Sleeve Western Work Shirt $48 See On Amazon Made of a soft but sturdy material, this Wrangler shirt has the feel of a work shirt, but the look of a cool, trendy blouse. It has two chest pockets with Western-style stitching, snap-style buttons on the front and cuffs, and pointed seam details. Wear it tied at the waist (as pictured), tucked into your pants, or loose like a light jacket. Colors include three classic blue shades, as well as a warm gray, "Rawhide" (pictured), and a bold yellow. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6