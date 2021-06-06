There are few garments as effortlessly transitional as the classic camisole. Whether you wear one solo or as a versatile layering piece, the best camisoles have earned their designation as a permanent fixture in any wardrobe, thanks to their myriad, functional uses and comfortable feel.

No matter how you choose to style your new camisole, it's important to consider your fabric preference, first and foremost. Camis come in a range of textiles, from super-soft silk to stretchy cotton and everything else in between. If you want to wear your camisole as a statement piece, opt for one made of a statement material like velvet, or choose a style with a pretty lace neckline. Alternatively, a cami made of a soft, knit fabric is perfect for layering in any season.

Next, think about the silhouette. Although most basic camisoles will have slim straps and a standard, hip-hitting length, you can also find camis with wider straps and hems spanning from cropped to extra long. If you're looking for something that serves a more functional purpose, there are camis with built-in bras, convertible straps, and full on bodysuit designs.

Regardless of the season, occasion, or whether you even plan to leave the house at all, it's always a good time to grab one of the best camisoles from Amazon, 11 of which are rounded up just ahead.

1 A Pack Of Four Basic Camisoles Made Of Stretchy Cotton Amazon Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Camisole (4-Pack) $25 See On Amazon When you find something great, it's always best to buy in bulk — as is the case with this four-pack of camis with over 12,000 glowing reviews on Amazon. They're made of soft, stretchy cotton and have the form-fitting silhouette of a classic cami, complete with a scoop neckline and adjustable, elastic spaghetti straps. Pick from over 10 multipacks containing neutral shades (like all white or all black) or bolder colors, from assorted pinks and reds to pretty brights and pastels. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 A Classic Hanes Cami With A Built-In Shelf Bra Amazon Hanes Stretch-Cotton Cami with Built-In Shelf Bra $10 See On Amazon Hanes is beloved for creating timeless basics with can't-beat price tags, and this stretch-cotton cami is a perfect example of that. With over 10,000 glowing Amazon ratings, it offers the option to go braless, thanks to the built-in shelf bra (which is essentially a double-layered panel with a supportive, under-bust elastic inside). Other design highlights include adjustable spaghetti straps, a scoop neckline, and a comfortable, tagless design. It also comes in a three-pack, if you're looking to stock up. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 A Simple, Stretchy Tank With Wider Straps Amazon Amazon Essentials Tank Top $15 See On Amazon If you prefer a cami with wider straps, consider a comfortable tank top, like this one from Amazon Essentials. It's made of a soft, stretchy blend of cotton, modal, and elastane that feels super breathable and lightweight against bare skin. A scoop neckline and straight hem round out the timeless design, which is sold in seven versatile colors. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

4 A Pure Silk Cami For Under $50 Amazon LilySilk Mulberry Silk Camisole $39 See On Amazon Silk camisoles are timeless for a reason — they're a prime example of effortless sophistication, and it's hard to imagine them ever going out of style. As a fabric, silk is valued for its wrinkle-resistant, moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating properties, just as much for its smooth feel and elegant look. This cami has a rounded V-neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, and a fit that's ideal for layering, whether under a blazer for work or styled over a tight turtleneck. Get it in four neutral, goes-with-everything colors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 A Satin Camisole With A Pretty Lace Trim Amazon The Drop Natalie V-Neck Lace-Trimmed Camisole $34 See On Amazon With a pretty lace trim at the neckline, this satin camisole is an absolute dream. It has a V-neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, and a breezy silhouette, making it practically effortless to style. Its lightweight, poly-blend fabric offers a hint of stretch so you'll stay comfortable no matter when or where you wear it. Take your pick between solid shades in both neutrals and bolds, or go with the of-the-moment animal print. Available sizes: XX-Small – 3X

6 A Chic Velvet Cami With A Looser Fit Amazon SheIn Strappy Velvet Cami $15 See On Amazon Velvet is one of those textiles that can be dressed up or down so easily, which gives this V-neck camisole endless styling potential. It's made of a polyester-spandex blend with a decent amount of stretch, and has fixed spaghetti straps and a breezy, hip-grazing silhouette. This one comes in both smooth and crushed velvet finishes, in jewel tones like emerald and Burgundy, and in neutrals like beige and light pink. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

8 A Cami-Style Bodysuit That Makes Layering So Easy Amazon MANGDIUP V-Neck Camisole Bodysuits $14 See On Amazon Take the struggle out of layering with a camisole-style bodysuit. This one is designed with a V-neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, and snap closures at the bottom. The back has a full-coverage design (similar to a bikini bottom), and Amazon reviewers have noted that "panty lines are minimal." It's made from a stretchy, cotton-spandex fabric and comes in a ton of colors, in addition to tie-dye and leopard prints. Or, you can opt for a trendy, square-neck version. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

9 A Longline Cami That Comes In Dozens Of Colors Amazon Emmalise Basic Long Camisole $9 See On Amazon A longline cami will add extra versatility to your closet, whether you wear it over leggings or tucked into trousers (the longer length ensures it won't come untucked, but isn't bulky enough to bunch up). Like most of the best camis, it's made of soft, stretch cotton and has a rounded neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps. Choose from 42 solid shades or a whopping 57 three-pack combinations. Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

10 A Cropped "Brami" With Super-Thin Straps Amazon Free People Seamless Brami $20 See On Amazon From Free People comes this super-cute "brami," otherwise known as a bralette/cami hybrid. Made of a stretchy, seamless, nylon-spandex blend, it features a plunging neckline, two dainty spaghetti straps, and a subtle ribbed hem. Keep in mind, though, that it's decidedly a bralette-inspired crop top, meaning it won't offer a lot of support compared to a regular bra. Pair it with a cardigan to really embrace the '90s-chic vibe. Available sizes: X-Small/Small — Medium/Large

