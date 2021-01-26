For those who are not aware, 2021 is already shaping up to be Andra Day's year. The singer and songwriter was chosen to perform at President Joe Biden’s (virtual) Inauguration Day celebration — where she sang her 2016 Grammy-nominated hit "Rise Up" — and in under a month, Day is about to make her film debut on Feb. 26, where she'll play the lead role as iconic jazz singer Billie Holiday in a biographical drama The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Anyone who has heard or watched Day sing knows her voice has the ability to calm and move you. NPR's Katie Presley described this feeling most eloquently when she said the singer's voice has "Eartha Kitt's unflappable confidence, Amy Winehouse's effortless grasp of classic jazz, Billie Holiday's access to raw emotion, and Adele's range and pop sensibility." One only needs to play Day's 2015 album Cheers to the Fall to experience what Presley means.

Career highlights aside, in Day's latest interview with TZR, the singer also proves why she's a style star to watch. Like any Hollywood leading lady, Day often attends red carpet events — the Grammys for one — and when she does, she opts for unexpectedly colorful, and often, vintage ensembles. She also loves the colors red and green. In a short video, the singer further elaborates on her personal style by walking TZR and her fans through some of her favorite fashion moments such as her vintage Dior look, which she calls "Valley of the Dolls" in the video, for the 2017 Grammys and a bold Roksanda dress for a pre-Gammys party in 2016.

In addition, in a TZR photo shoot (more to come on this, below), the singer showcases her style prowess for mastering any monochromatic ensemble and those tricky spring 2021 trends, like the bralette and skirt combination. The key to pulling off all these outfits is confidence and a sense for having fun — qualities Day embodies to the fullest. Ahead, get a closer look at the multi-hyphenate's gorgeous shoot outfits and some quick styling tips. If you're feeling inspired, shop Day's exact pieces, as well as similar options, too.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Look 1: Pair Neutrals With Pops Of Color

Sportmax top and skirt, Temple St. Clair ring, Mateo ring, Khiry ring, L'Enchanteur ring, Brother Vellies shoes.

For an outfit with that unfinished-but-still-polished look, leave a few buttons undone towards the end of your shirt. A pair of statement heels, like this pearl strap option from Brother Vellies, completes the elegant look.

Look 2: Keep It Timeless In All Black

Chanel top, skirt, and bra, Mateo earrings, Chelsea Paris shoes.

An all-black outfit doesn't feel quite so mundane when all the pieces are daringly sheer. The see-through Chanel top as seen on Day is still available should you decide to incorporate the exact piece into your weekend outfits for a touch of glam.

Look 3: Don't Be Afraid To Wear Bold Hues

Aliette dress, Calle Del Mar bra and brief, We Love Colors tights, Mateo earrings and ring, Temple St. Clair ring, Khiry ring.

One of Day's favorite colors is green. Here, she shows that it is possible to wear the color from head-to-toe if you find the exact shades of green that blend together seamlessly.

Look 4: A Bralette & Skirt Are Musts For 2021

Miu Miu top and skirt, Mateo earrings and ring, Temple St. Clair ring, Khiry ring, Le Enchanteur ring, Pamela Man socks, Amina Muaddi shoes.

Bras as outerwear will trend for spring 2021. Take the lead from Day and style yours with a voluminous midi skirt.

Look 5: Red Is A Power Color For Anyone

Fendi dress, Calle Del Mar bra and brief, Wing & Weft gloves, Mateo earrings and ring, Temple St. Clair ring, Khiry ring, Pamela Mann socks, Manolo Blahnik shoes.

The next time you're hesitant to wear the color red, just look to Day for inspiration. Her sheer Fendi dress might not be as practical for your day-to-day activities, but a dress from the same fashion house that's less transparent will do your look justice. Day's red socks, on the other hand, you can wear those any day for a fancy wardrobe touch.

Look 6: Always Keep Statement Earrings On Hand

Brandon Maxwell top, skirt, and belt, Calle Del Mar brief, Sterling King earrings.

When your outfit needs that final touch, a beautiful pair of earrings, like this two-tone option from Sterling King, completes the ensemble.

Photographer: Erik Carter

Stylist: Tiffany Reid

Hair: Tony Medina

Makeup: Porsche Cooper

Manicure: Jolene Brodeur

Art Director: Erin Hover

Set Designer: Production Design by Bette Adams / MHS Artists

Bookings: Special Projects

Videographer: Sam Miron