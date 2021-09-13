Fashion editors, street style stars, and other showgoers can kick off their heels and finally take a nap because New York Fashion Week is officially over. This season’s procession of events kicked off on Sept. 8 and came to an inspired conclusion on Sept. 12, with a slew of trendsetting shows taking place in between. But luckily, the fashion-induced fun doesn’t have to end, thanks to Amazon’s partnership with Rodarte, Altuzarra, and Oscar de la Renta. For the first time ever, you can stream these luxury brands’ New York Fashion Week Spring 2022 shows on Amazon. You can also shop the runway collections as you absorb the onslaught of fabulousness.

The runway shows are available to watch (or rewatch if you were part of the lucky crowd in attendance in NYC) on Amazon Live while the curated pieces from the three luxe brands are listed on Amazon’s virtual, high-end boutique, Luxury Stores. In terms of the actual shopping experience itself, here’s what you can expect. As you press play on Altuzarra’s Spring 2022 show — which marked the brand’s return to the NYFW schedule — you can actually shop select items as they come down the runway. The pieces range from ready-to-wear to handbags and will be exclusive to Amazon’s Luxury Stores and Altuzarra’s website for a limited time. For anyone with a decisive, “I see it, I like it, I want it” approach to shopping, fair warning, as this could be relatively dangerous for your wallet.

(+) Altuzarra Spring/Summer 2022 runway show. P Yim/Getty Images (+) Rodarte Spring/Summer 2022 runway show. Shannon Finney/Getty Images INFO 1/2

For the other two brands’ offerings, unfortunately, you won’t be able to add the spring 2022 runway items into your virtual checkout cart just yet. While you catch up on Oscar de la Renta’s recent show, however, you’ll be able to shop many of its botanical offerings from its Fall 2021 collection. Similarly, Rodarte is offering a few garments from its Pre-Fall 2021 collection (standouts include a polka-dot slip dress and a matching set of floral-printed, silk pajamas). The dreamy brand also dropped never-before-seen, comfy-meets-high-end-glam sweatshirts that are available for purchase while you watch its recent psychedelic collection.

Ahead, you’ll find a TZR-approved curation of luxury pieces to shop from Amazon.

