Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These 35 Cheap Sweaters & Tops That Are Super Cute

From the chic knits of iconic ‘60s French girls to Princess Diana’s iconic black sheep jumper, it’s no exaggeration to say that cute sweaters make history. But more importantly, cute sweaters are an indispensable part of any enduring (and comfort-focused) wardrobe. Whether you’re short on knitwear or fully stocked, it’s well worth your time to peruse this list of 35 stylish sweaters and tops on Amazon. They’re so cute and affordable, in fact, the website keeps selling out of them.

You won’t only find sweaters here, either. There are plenty of other, distinctive tops — vintage-inspired tees, slouchy henleys, figure-hugging bodysuits, and classic button-downs, to name just a few — all stylish and distinctive enough to hold their own when worn with a simple pair of trousers or jeans. And as far as the sweaters go, there’s plenty of variety to choose from here, from cozy cardigans to chunky turtlenecks and every other sweater style in between. Plus, two-day Prime shipping ensures that these sweaters and tops aren’t just cute and cheap, but delivered fast. And with prices this low and word of mouth growing, you’ll definitely want to act fast. So, don’t let me keep you: Go ahead and start shopping.

A V-Neck Sweater That's Both Slouchy & Chic

A cashmere and wool blend sweater for just $25? You read that right. This elegant, lightweight pullover features a pill-resistant fabric, ribbed edges, and a wide V-neck collar that complements its slightly slouched design. Its oh-so-soft feel will practically have you living in it as soon as the temperature starts to drop, though it could work in the late summer with a pair of shorts, as well. Its many fans on Amazon rave about its softness, value, and versatility in particular. "You can easily transition it from casual to business," one person pointed out. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

This Classic Crewneck Sweater With A Winter-Inspired Design

Graphic sweaters aren't going anywhere, and this crewneck from Amazon Essentials channels the coveted fair isle prints that typically go for hundreds for just $36. Available in over 10 unique styles, the sweater can be layered under a variety of coats and jackets — from blazers to parkas — but quite obviously holds its own. It's one of those rare clothing finds that's both a statement piece and a staple — ideal for repeat wear and keeping cute in the chilliest weather. Available styles: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

A Unique Cut-Out Top That's Perfect For Going Out

Sultry meets comfy with this asymmetrical cut-out top. Made of a slightly stretchy rayon and spandex blend that's designed to hug your figure tightly, the top feels surprisingly soft and cozy, so you just might find yourself reaching for it more often than you think. The best part? No one would ever guess you scored it for under $30 on Amazon. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Large Plus — 3X-Large Plus

Available sizes: Large Plus — 3X-Large Plus

The Classic Button-Down That Can Be Styled Endless Ways

"Great shirt, great price," one fan — and there are over 5,000 and counting — of this button-down shirt raved on Amazon. "I liked it so much, I ordered another." And you might, too — especially since this timeless staple is going for only $26. Soft, durable, and just fitted enough, the 100% cotton shirt is designed to give a polished but lived-in look that's perfect for both in and out of the office. Just undo the top buttons into a V-neck and roll up the wrist-grazing sleeves to transition this versatile top from dress-code appropriate to off-duty chic. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

An Elegant, Off-The-Shoulder Top With A Ruffled Hem

There's so much to love about this elegant, off-the-shoulder V-neck: its wrap-front design, the refined lantern sleeves, and its dainty, ruffled hem. Plus, the cotton and spandex material ensures it fits and feels like a dream. Perfect with either dress pants or jeans and available in over 15 rich colors like Burgundy and emerald green (pictured), the blouse is a veritable head-turner no one will believe you found for under $40 on Amazon. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

This Goes-With-Everything Tank With Trendy Padded Shoulders

Soft and breathable, this cotton tank emanates vintage '80s vibes with its broad, padded shoulders for a look that serves casual elegance regardless of how you wear it. And there are so many ways to wear it. From cropped jeans to stirrups to a high-waisted mini, the pairing options are basically endless; you rarely find a basic that's simultaneously this distinctive and versatile — especially for a mere $21. Available in 15 solid colors spanning neutrals to bolds, this is definitely a closet essential you'll want to own in multiples. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

A Cozy Striped Crewneck With Prep School Polish

This soft and stretchy crewneck comes in a variety of colors and striped prints that'll have you looking and feeling like you just stepped off of a luxury sailboat — even if you're just headed to work or a laidback brunch with friends. With its slightly cropped length, slouchy shoulders, and ribbed edges, this pullover exudes a type of retro glamour that's somehow always in style. Hard to believe you can score one for under $20. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

This Slinky Cowl Neck Top From Calvin Klein

No one will believe you found this sleeveless, Calvin Klein top, which features an elegantly draped cowl neckline, for just $34 on Amazon. Available in both black and white, this elevated basic might look dainty, but it's made of a durable material that lends itself well to professional wear, making it the perfect day-to-night transitional piece. "Fabulous wardrobe addition for layering," one thrilled customer who gave the top five stars on Amazon raved. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — 2X

Available sizes: Small — 2X

A Long, Comfy Cardigan In A Stylish Leopard Print

This knee-length cardigan comes in a variety of bold colors and patterns that are sure to get you noticed — or to just keep you amused while lounging around at home. It's also versatile enough to throw over a range of other clothing — from mini and maxi dresses to leggings and shorts — for a look that'll simultaneously warm you right up and make a statement. Kind of like a house coat, robe, and cardigan rolled into one, this distinctive, extra-long sweater — with its relaxed, cozy fit; roomy side pockets; and 4,000-plus positive Amazon ratings — is a purchase you shouldn't pass up. $39 is just too sweet of a deal. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

This Cute, Puff-Sleeve Top That Works For Dressier Occasions

This cute top is made of a polyester and spandex blend that's both fitted and comfortable. The cropped fit makes it easy to pair with high-waisted pants, leggings, and skirts, while the puffed, three-quarter length sleeves exude easy elegance. "I looked in the mirror and literally giggled with glee," one of the tee's 1,300-plus fans raved on Amazon. "Fabric is quality. Buying a second one now." And for just $24, why wouldn't you? Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

A Classic Cable Knit Sweater That's Astonishingly Affordable

This fisherman sweater from Amazon Essentials is made of 100% cotton and features a close-but-comfy fit that makes it suitable for literally any occasion. With a respectable 4.6-star rating on Amazon, the turtleneck somehow costs less than $35— a fact thousands of Amazon customers can't quite get over. "The quality seems like it should be double the price," one fan raved. "I would easily pay twice the price," declared another. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

This Off-The-Shoulder Top With A Slouchy, Relaxed Fit

Featuring oversized batwing sleeves and an off-the-shoulder cut, this waffle knit top goes perfectly over cut-off denim in the warm-weather months and makes for the perfect beach companion. Simply throw it on over your swimsuit, slide into your flip flops, and off you go. One thrilled Amazon reviewer observed that the top — which has amassed over 6,000 perfect five-star ratings so far— transitions perfectly from summer to fall, especially when paired with a bralette underneath. Multiple reviewers noted they were so happy with the first purchase, they decided to get more colors. No wonder it's a best-seller. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

The Draped, V-Neck Tank Top You Need In Every Color

Super-soft, lightweight, and breathable, this jersey tank tank top from Amazon's Daily Ritual brand features a delicate V-neckline and curved hem at the bottom, which gives it a subtle billowing effect. The draped tank also comes in seven easy-to-match colors that make it an essential capsule wardrobe starter. For just $14, what's stopping you from buying them all? Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

A Sultry Wrap Top That Hugs Your Figure Closely

"Body hugging and just perfect," one of the 2,000-plus shoppers who gave this wrap-style top five stars on Amazon raved. Shoulder bearing with a deep V-neckline, this sultry basic can be paired with a leather mini and heels for an eventful night out, or dressed down with relaxed-fitting jeans for a subtler, edgier vibe. Either way, for just $25, this versatile top is guaranteed to add personality to your capsule wardrobe. (Also note that it runs on the smaller side, so it might be wise to size up). Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

This Fuzzy Cardigan With Slouchy, Batwing Sleeves

This soft, chunky cardigan is made of popcorn-knit yarn and boasts adorable batwing sleeves, two roomy side pockets ,and an on-trend, slouchy fit. Plus, it's both lightweight and cozy — perfect to keep on hand for an instant warm-up without compromising your style. Pair it with a cami and mom jeans for an effortless, thrown-together vibe or a knit turtleneck dress for a polished-but-laidback look on chillier days. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

A Plunging, V-Neck Bodysuit That's Somehow Just $15

This super stretchy, jersey and spandex bodysuit features a plunging, cross-front neckline and folded waist that looks so luxe, the fact that it's going for just $15 is practically inconceivable. The ultra-low price is also an invitation to stock up. With over 30 colors and striking patterns to choose from — your choice of a long- or short-sleeve styles, too — the bodysuit boasts over 3,000 positive ratings on Amazon for its flexible material and perfect fit. Note that you can find a nearly identical bodysuit in even more sizes, here. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

This Slinky, $12 Turtleneck That's Perfect For Layering

This soft, slinky turtleneck is designed to feel like a second skin, and if its mostly five-star ratings on Amazon are any indication, it totally succeeds. "Soft and snug. A great basic," one contented shopper wrote. "Literally my favorite shirt," raved another. Between its versatility — the top serves a laidback edge on its own but, as many reviewers have stated, it's also ideal for layering — and breathable feel, it'll likely be yours, too. Plus, its astonishingly low $12 price tag means you won't have to choose between the eight unique colors and prints available. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

A Best-Selling Button-Down In A Trendy, But Timeless Plaid Print

Can you believe this vintage-inspired shirt jacket is only $40? Featuring dual buttoned chest pockets and two hand pockets, the flannel-like top comes in over 10 plaid prints, like the autumnal brown pictured, and layers perfectly over everything, from turtlenecks to crop tops. The 1,800-plus positive reviews on Amazon make it clear why this shirt jacket's a best-seller, too: "Perfect, oversized fit," one reviewer raved. "Need it in all the colors." Another wrote, "Great quality and construction... So much cuter than I expected." Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

The $17 Cami That Looks & Feels Like Real Silk

Made of a soft, smooth material, this cowl neck cami looks and feels exactly like real silk. No one will guess that it isn't — or that you only paid $17 for it on Amazon. Perfect for both layering and debuting solo as soon as it's warm enough, the cami comes in over 10 versatile colors, and just might become your most indispensable basic yet. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 4-6 — 18-20

Available sizes: 4-6 — 18-20

A Best-Selling Sweater Vest With A Long, Loose Fit

In case you were wondering why this sleeveless, V-neck sweater vest is a best-seller — and in case the soft, itch-free fabric and intentionally long and loose fit isn't enough of an indication — look no further than its 900-plus positive ratings on Amazon. "The knit is thick and soft with well-defined cables," one happy customer raved. Another marveled at how the vest looked and fit "just like the picture." For just $35, what more could you want? Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

A Pack Of 2 V-Neck Tees — For Just $20 — In Every Color & Print Imaginable

Two cute, comfy tees for just $19? Yes, please. These classic V-necks have that close-but-comfy fit practically everyone prefers for their basics and are made of a lightweight, jersey cotton blend with just a hint a stretch. Available in over 30 color and print combinations, the popular duo boasts over 20,000 positive ratings on Amazon, as well as thousands of rave reviews. "Perfect style, fit, size, fabric, and quality," one contented reviewer enthused. "Did not shrink in the drier," exclaimed another. "I'm ordering more!" Available colors: 35

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

This Lace-Trimmed Tank With Over 5,000 5-Star Reviews

This sleeveless, lace-trim V-neck is almost too pretty for the price: $20. With its relaxed, flowy fit and super-soft fabric, the top exudes a laidback elegance and feels so dreamy to wear in the warm-weather months — though fortunately, it's also an ideal layering piece (one so cute, cheap, and versatile, you just might need it in all 13 colors). Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

A Bold Leopard-Print Sweater Made Of Artificial Mink Hair

How cute is this fuzzy crewneck sweater, and how is it only $30 on Amazon? The chunky pullover comes in over 10 shades of leopard print and features a slightly oversized, slouchy fit. With a rounded collar and soft material designed to look like mink (it's not), this distinctive top looks way more luxurious than its price tag suggests — which of course only makes it easier to snap up multiples. It's just so dang fun, how could you want just one? Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

One Of The Most Consistently Popular Tops On Amazon

A consistent best-seller on Amazon with over 10,000 five-star ratings, this intentionally loose-fitting V-neck blouse features stylish, mesh-paneled sleeves — the kind of detailing that makes it seem so much more than

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

25 A Classic & Affordable Crewneck That Comes In So Many Cute Prints Amazon Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater $23 See On Amazon This lightweight crewneck sweater from Amazon Essentials comes in 40 colors and patterns, like the adorable red heart motif pictured, and boasts a classic, close-but-comfy fit. With over a whopping 9,000 positive ratings on Amazon, the popular ribbed crewneck is beloved by customers for its soft, quality fabric and unbeatable price: $23. One reviewer noted that a certain high-end clothing retailer “better watch out” for this comparable but cheaper style of sweaters. Another wrote, “Cute, lightweight, and true to size.” What more could you ask for? Available colors: 40

Available sizes: X-Large

26 An Off-The-Shoulder Sweater That Looks Much More Expensive Than It Is Amazon Feiersi Off Shoulder Sweater $28 See On Amazon It’s only $28, but with its soft, slightly stretchy fabric, finger-grazing balloon sleeves, and perfect, relaxed fit, this off-the-shoulder sweater looks and feels like it’s worth way more. And, if it were up to one thrilled customer, it’s also worth way more than a perfect five-star rating on Amazon. “If I could give this sweater TEN STARS, I would,” they gushed. “Fits perfectly.” Between that resounding endorsement and the sweater’s 2,000-plus positive ratings, it’s safe to say you shouldn’t waste any more time snapping it up in one (or more) of the sixteen colors and patterns available. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27 This Comfy Sherpa Jacket That Comes At An Incredible Price Amazon KIRUNDO Winter Lapel Fuzzy Fleece Jacket $36 See On Amazon Nestle into this fuzzy, faux-shearling pullover, and before long, you’ll find yourself living in it. Good thing the sherpa jacket’s only $36 and comes in 25 unique styles, because if its admirable 4.5-star rating on Amazon is any indication, you’re definitely going to want more. With its irresistible, fuzzy texture, zip-up collar, and roomy front pockets, the boxy-but-fitted pullover is winning over customers — over 5,000 of them so far — for its cozy look and feel. “Softest sherpa material ever,” one reviewer raved. “Haven’t taken this off in two days!” Available colors: 25

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

28 A Corduroy Button-Down That’s Simultaneously Cute & Rugged Amazon Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Shirts Boyfriend Long Sleeve $36 See On Amazon Meet your new favorite cold-weather essential. This corduroy button-down adds a casual elegance to whatever you pair it with, and you can pair it with anything, from a tight leather mini to jeans of all washes. Available in over 30 colors for less than $40, the top currently has over 2,500 five-star ratings on Amazon due to its unique sweater-jacket design many reviewers have dubbed a “shacket.” “This shacket is AMAZING,” one thrilled shopper wrote. “Not too oversized, but not too tight either.” Looks like you’ve found the perfect fit. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

29 A Cute Peplum Top That Comes In Both Solid Colors & Floral Prints Amazon Romwe Plus Size Floral Print Blouse $28 See On Amazon This adorable, lightweight blouse boasts an elegant V-neckline, flutter sleeves, and a peplum hem that all come together with the wraparound, tie-front belt. Available in over 20 different styles — be sure to check them all out before adding one to your cart — the top has amassed mostly five-star ratings on Amazon due to its form-fitting design and comfy feel. “Romantic and flowy,” one of 1,300-plus shoppers who gave the top a perfect five-star rating on Amazon raved. “I got this to wear to job interviews,” wrote another. “Even if the managers didn't notice the shirt, it gave me the confidence that got me the job.” Available colors: 22

Available sizes: 4X-Large Plus — 3X

30 This Waffle-Knit Tunic With A Cute, Tie-Front Hem Amazon IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Tunic Blouse Tie Knot Henley Tops $26 See On Amazon With its super-soft, slightly stretchy fabric, this waffle knit button-down feels like heaven and — with its V-neckline, tie-front waist, and slouchy bat-wing sleeves — looks spectacular. The vintage-inspired tunic also comes in over 40 colors and patterns that are so cute and distinctive, you won’t be able to choose just one. Here’s the kicker, though: It’s only $26. And with over 28,000 positive ratings on Amazon, it’s a purchase you’re likely to stand by, and probably make again (and again). Available colors: 44

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

31 The Chunky Turtleneck Sweater That’s Surprisingly Versatile Amazon Chase Secret Chunky Turtle Neck Sweater $39 See On Amazon This chunky turtleneck sweater is so cozy and soft, it’s practically bound to become the cold-weather staple you wear most often. With its oversized fit and breathable, cotton material, the sweater is designed to brave the elements, but is still lightweight enough to keep on hand in the transitional months. “It's super soft, warm, and definitely has the oversized sweater look I was going for,” one of the turtleneck’s 3,500-plus fans on Amazon raved. “Worth every penny,” enthused another — and with the sweater ringing up at less than $40, how could you possibly disagree? Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

32 A Velvety Cami That Works Both Solo Or As A Layering Piece Amazon SheIn Casual Basic Strappy Velvet V Neck Cami Tank Top $17 See On Amazon This soft, lightweight cami is made from a unique polyester and spandex material that gives it a velvety feel and sheen. Designed to work with practically every pair of bottoms you own — jeans or leggings, shorts or skirts — the V-neck cami comes in over 20 colors but won’t even cost you $20. Guess that means you’ll probably need multiples. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

33 The Sleek, Sleeveless Bodysuit That Belongs In Every Closet Amazon ReoRia Sexy Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit $25 See On Amazon What makes this racer-back halter bodysuit a best-seller? Better question: what doesn’t? Not only does this popular, sleeveless bodysuit give you a smooth, tucked-in silhouette, but it comes in over 10 colors, layers beautifully, and is made of a super-smooth material that’s lined in the chest area and impossible to see through. Ringing up at a mere $25 with over 10,000 positive Amazon ratings, this is a true wardrobe staple that everyone should own. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 This Soft, Cozy Hoodie That’s Thin Enough For Layering Amazon Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Hooded Pullover Sweater $33 See On Amazon For less than $35, you can’t go wrong with this hooded sweater from Amazon Essentials. Cute and comfy on its own, but lightweight enough to successfully layer over and under your other basics, this soft, cotton sweater currently boasts a respectable 4.5-star rating on Amazon. “A dressier hoodie,” one thrilled Amazon customer observed. “Not too bulky or tight.” Love coordinated sets? You can buy a matching pair of joggers, here. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large