With the holidays approaching, Amazon is already brimming with deals that would entice even the choosiest of shoppers. Though many of the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon are already live right now, the sales will get even better as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which fall on November 26 and November 29, approach. In other words, if you’re serious about getting a jump start on your holiday shopping, you’ll want to keep checking this page daily, because our team of fashion- and beauty-obsessed editors will be working around the clock from now until the New Year to ensure you don’t miss out on any of the best deals on Amazon.

From best-selling skin care products and hair tools to winter-ready outerwear and of-the-moment accessories, scroll on to shop the best early holiday deals on Amazon, fashion and beauty edition.

1 57% Off America’s Number-One Concealer Amazon Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer $9.99 $4.33 - See On Amazon This Maybelline multi-use concealer goes on smooth and comes in 18 different shades so you can easily find your perfect match. It's a cult-favorite beauty product on Amazon with more than 42,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, and you can snag it for cheap while it’s on sale.

2 45% These Satin Pillowcases That Are So Good For Your Skin & Hair Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcases for Hair & Skin (Set of 2) $11.69 $6.37 - See On Amazon Boasting a 4.5-star overall rating after 208,000 reviews, these are Amazon's top choice for satin pillowcases. Not only are they temperature-regulating to keep you cool, but they prevent hair breakage and pillow creases on your face.

3 72% Off A Pack Of 100 Protective Masks Amazon Black Disposable Face Masks (100-Pack) $31.99 $8.99 - See On Amazon Stocking up on masks when they're on sale is always a smart idea, and these black disposable masks come in a pack of 100. They feature a three-ply design and soft elastic ear loops so they're comfortable to wear. Snag them on for a huge discount while sales last.

4 44% Off A Set Of 20 Makeup Brushes & Sponges Amazon DUAIU Makeup Brush Set (20 Pieces) $17.99 $9.99 - See On Amazon This 20-piece makeup applicator set rings up at a surprisingly low price right now, yet it's earned a stellar 4.5-star overall rating. You'll get a wide variety of tools, including beauty blenders, brushes to tackle any makeup task, and a brush egg to quickly clean bristles.

5 42% Off The Revlon One-Step Amazon REVLON One-Step Styler $59.99 $34.99 - See On Amazon When it comes to hair tools, the Revlon One-Step is an MVP that's garnered a 4.6-star overall rating after 273,000 reviews (!). The two-in-one hair dryer and styler amps up the volume, but doesn't damage hair. Grab this, and you can look like you had a salon blowout every single morning.

6 37% Off This Best-Selling Vitamin C Serum Amazon TruSkin Vitamin C Serum $29.99 $18.99 - See On Amazon This cult-favorite vitamin C serum also contains vitamin E for healing, witch hazel for toning, and hyaluronic acid for hydrating. The 35,000+ Amazon reviews speak for themselves.

7 58% Off A 6-Pack Of Non-Drying Hand Soap Amazon Softsoap Moisturizing Liquid Hand Soap (6-Pack) $13.99 $5.94 - See On Amazon Stock up on hand soap before cold and flu season starts with this six pack of moisturizing, aloe-infused Softsoap. It's backed by thousands of positive ratings on Amazon, and is a steal at less than a dollar per bottle.

8 29% Off These Best-Selling Facial Razors/Dermaplaners Amazon Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Facial Razor (3-Pack) $6.99 $4.99 - See On Amazon These Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up razors are so handy. Not only are they perfect for grooming and shaping your brows, but you can also use them for dermaplaning (aka removing all the peach fuzz off your skin so your makeup glides on more smoothly). Right now, these cult-favorite tools, which boast over 100,000 Amazon reviews, are being sold in a pack of three for a bargain price.

9 41% Off These High-Waisted Leggings Amazon SATINA High-Waisted Leggings $19.99 $11.89 - See On Amazon A pair of comfortable, high-waisted leggings is a wardrobe staple, and these best-selling leggings come in capri and full length, and 25 different colors. They're made with a spandex-blend fabric that's perfect for working out, running errands, or lounging on the couch. They're so versatile, it's no wonder they have a 4.3-star overall rating after 66,000 Amazon reviews.

10 48% Off A 20-Pack Of Protective Face Masks Amazon HUHETA KN95 Face Masks (20 Pack) $28.99 $14.99 - See On Amazon Individually wrapped for on-the-go convenience, these KN95 masks offer an incredible five layers of protection that’s easy to toss in a bag so you always have a clean one spare. They’re designed to provide extra breathing room around the mouth and nose while packing down flat, with an adjustable nose clip and elastic ear loops for a comfortable yet secure fit.

11 44% Off These Popular, On-Trend Bike Shorts Amazon Ewedoos High Waisted Biker Shorts with Pockets $24.95 $13.95 - See On Amazon These popular bike shorts have a comfortable high-waisted silhouette, and are made from a silky soft fabric that's designed to help keep you cool. The best part, though, is the fact that these shorts have large side pockets big enough to hold a smartphone. They boast an average 4.7-star rating on Amazon from thousands of shoppers.

12 37% Off This Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon 360° Rotating Makeup Organizer with Adjustable Compartment Heights $29.99 $18.99 - See On Amazon This transparent organizer rotates a full 360 degrees so all your items are easily spy-able. Perfect for makeup, skincare products, hair accessories, jewelry, and more, over 7,000 reviewers give this practical space-saver 4.6 stars.

13 20% Off This Sleek Black Bodysuit Amazon MANGOPOP Mock Turtleneck Long Sleeve Bodysuit $25 $19.98 - See On Amazon This best-selling bodysuit is a wardrobe staple you'll want to snag in more than one of the 24 colors you can choose from. It has long sleeves and a mock turtleneck, and pairs perfectly with everything from jeans to plaid skirts and beyond. It boasts over 13,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers.

14 43% Off 5 Pairs Of Warm Winter Socks Amazon Loritta Wool Socks (5-Pack) $28.99 $16.98 - See On Amazon These cozy socks are made with a breathable blend of wool, cotton, and polyester, and they've racked up nearly 14,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. They come in a convenient multipack with five different colors, so you'll have one for each day of the week.

15 42% Off 5 Pairs Of Cubic Zirconia Earrings Amazon Wssxc 5 Pairs Stud Earrings Set, Hypoallergenic Cubic Zirconia $18.99 $10.99 - See On Amazon These stud earrings made from cubic zirconia sparkle just like diamonds, and there are thousands of positive ratings on Amazon to back it up. Their posts and backings are lead-free, making them a solid choice for those with sensitive skin.

16 54% Off A Jade Roller Amazon Ysrisny Jade Roller for Face & Eyes $12.94 $5.95 - See On Amazon This jade roller is made from 100% natural jade stone, and comes with a convenient instruction card so you can maximize the soothing benefits of facial massage. It comes in a giftable box, and at this discounted price, you can buy one for everyone on your list.

17 28% Off This Popular Volumizing Mascara Amazon Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara $5.99 $4.32 - See On Amazon This popular volumizing mascara from Covergirl boasts an impressive 8,600+ perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. Fans say that it doesn't clump, and is great for achieving a high-drama look.

18 18% Off These Essential Makeup Removing Towelettes Amazon Neutrogena Day & Night Wipes with Makeup Remover (3-Pack) $16.39 $13.46 - See On Amazon These wildly popular facial cleaning wipes are 18% off today, so stock up while the deal is hot. Not only have over 34,000 Amazon shoppers given them a five-star rating, but they're a staple in pro makeup artist's kits, too. This three-pack gets you over 75 wipes, so you'll be set for ages.

19 44% Off A Humidifier To Keep Your Skin Hydrated Amazon AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier for Bedrooms & Large Rooms $49.99 $27.95 - See On Amazon This cool mist humidifier has a 2.2-liter capacity, and multiple mist settings, so you can breathe easy. It's Amazon's number-one bestselling humidifier, and has thousands of fans on the site.

20 47% Off This Best-Selling Mattifying Foundation Amazon Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation, 1 Fl. Oz. $5.99 $3.15 - See On Amazon Maybelline's FitMe foundation has earned its place in the drugstore foundation hall of fame. Its lightweight formula is great for everyday wear, and leaves a medium-coverage, matte finish that's easy to match to your skin tone, thanks to the 40-color shade range. With 72,000 Amazon reviews and a glowing, 4.5-star overall rating, this foundation is tried and true — and majorly discounted while sales last.

21 59% Off 24 Pairs Of Dainty Stud Earrings Amazon 24 Pairs Stud Earrings $16.99 $6.99 - See On Amazon This highly-rated stud earring set has every basic you could need, from demure pearls to sharp geometric studs. They're made in part from silver, and most reviewers considered them effectively hypoallergenic. Get the full set in both silver and gold right now for a song while the sale lasts.

22 46% Off 8 Pairs Of Puma Socks Amazon PUMA Low Cut Socks (8 Pairs) $14 $9.45 - See On Amazon The very best kind of basic, these lightweight, low-cut socks from PUMA feature a cushioned sole and toe for foot support, while the mesh ventilation keeps your feet cool and dry. A fan-favorite on Amazon, these essential socks have earned an impressive 4.8-star overall rating. Grab this set of eight pairs at a major discount today.

23 45% Off This Super-Popular Concealer Amazon e.l.f. 16HR Camo Concealer $6 $3.30 - See On Amazon Snag this fan-favorite concealer for an unbelievable price while it's on sale. It comes in 19 different shades, so it's easy to find one that works for you, and boasts over 13,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Fans love that the creamy formula really does last all day.

24 54% Off 2 Scalp-Massaging Brushes Amazon Cbiumpro Scalp Massager Brush (2-Pack) $12.99 $6.97 - See On Amazon Turn every shower into a spa-like experience with this two-pack of scalp massaging brushes. They're made from soft, easy-to-clean silicone, and boast an overall rating of 4.4 stars from over 44,000 Amazon shoppers.

25 23% Off A Handheld Garment Steamer Amazon OGHom Steamer $25.99 $19.99 - See On Amazon More than 20,000 customers have given this handheld steamer a perfect five-star rating. The 9-foot-long cord makes reaching clothes or upholstery easy, and it works for up to 15 minutes on a single refill. It's gentle enough for silk, but tough enough to smooth out curtains.

26 59% Off A Magnetic Eyelash & Eyeliner Kit Amazon Reazeal Magnetic Eyelashes & Eyeliner Kit $27 $11.03 - See On Amazon These magnetic eyelashes make applying falsies easier than ever. It comes with five sets of lashes in varying lengths, magnetic eyeliner (so you don't have to worry about messy glue), and a handy application tool.

27 38% Off This Super-Comfy, Wireless Bra Amazon Hanes Women's Comfy Support Wirefree Bra $14 $8.99 - See On Amazon Amazon's Choice for wirefree bras, this Hanes bra is the rare bra you'll totally forget you're wearing — it's really that comfortable. It's crafted with the brand's signature ComfortFlex Fit that naturally molds to the contours of your body, and the material inside the cups is brushed to feel silky-smooth against your skin. Plus, the straps are adjustable and convertible for customized wear.

28 36% Off 2 Pairs Of Blue Light-Blocking Glasses Amazon Blue Light Blocking Glasses (2 Pack) $25.99 $15.98 - See On Amazon Amazon's Choice for blue light blocking glasses, these specs have earned a 4.3-star overall rating out of a whopping 87,000 ratings total. These chic-looking glasses can help reduce eye strain from digital screens and fluorescent lights; and they come in packs of two, so you can keep one at your desk and one on your night stand.

29 14% Off This All-In-One Philips Grooming Kit Amazon Philips Norelco Multigroom All-In-One Series Trimmer with 13 attachments $20.99 $17.99 - See On Amazon This all-in-one grooming tool boasts an impressive 4.6-star rating from over 76,000 Amazon shoppers who love its versatility. It comes with 13 different attachments, so it has a wide variety of uses, as well as self-sharpening steel blades.

30 33% Off 2 Pairs Of On-Trend Fishnet Stockings Amazon Charmnight High-Waisted Fishnet Stockings (2-Pack) $9 $5.99 - See On Amazon The number one best-selling pair of tights on Amazon, these fishnet stockings are great for layering underneath shorts, dresses, or skirts, and add a fun detail to any outfit. These come in two different net designs and have an elastic waistband so they fit comfortably, no matter how long you wear them.

31 39% Off These Super-Popular Sunglasses Amazon WearMe Pro - Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses $25 $14.99 - See On Amazon With a 4.5-star overall rating out of close to 12,000 ratings total, these retro-chic, round-framed sunglasses are an absolute fan-favorite on Amazon. Reviewers rave about their quality, durability, and that they're "great for every face shape." The neutral gold-framed version pictured is a classic, though you can choose from six more frame and lens colors, too.

32 33% Off 6 Pairs Of Men’s Champion Socks Amazon Champion Men's Double Dry Low Cut Socks (6 pairs) $19 $13.53 - See On Amazon Made of a cushy, breathable blend of cotton, nylon, and spandex, these Champion socks will keep your feet cool and comfortable all day long. A cushioned bottom and arch offer excellent foot support, no matter how long you're on your feet (or how tough your workout is). Pick up this top drawer essential at a serious discount today.