Dior, Fendi, Gucci, & More Will Honor Alber Elbaz Via The Grandest Fashion Show
Tune into the show on Oct. 5.
In 2021, the fashion industry lost one of its greatest designers: Creative Director of Lanvin Alber Elbaz. The Israeli fashion designer, who passed away in April, was scheduled to present his newly launched fashion label, AZ Factory, during Paris Fashion Week 2021. However, because of his passing, AZ Factory will now hold a fashion show called Love Brings Love on Oct. 5. As a tribute to the designer, the runway show will feature 44 fashion houses and designers who will create a piece inspired by Elbaz’s design legacy. The list of designers paying tribute to Elbaz ranges from a mix of established luxury brands like Gucci and Valentino to emerging designers like Thebe Magugu.
The runway show will be live-streamed on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. CET on AZFactory.com and will also be on YouTube and the brand’s Instagram. The show’s concept will draw inspiration from the Théâtre de la Mode, a 1945 Parisian exhibition that brought together over 60 French couturiers as a way of creative expression and solidarity during hard times. Elbaz was particularly fascinated with this uplifting story and dreamt that AZ Factory would evolve into its own modernized iteration. The mission behind his new brand, according to a press statement, was to focus on “developing solutions for women of our times” through staple pieces like T-shirts, daily accessories, and knits.
When it came to naming his personal brand, Elbaz chose to switch the original name of AZ Fashion to AZ Factory. (He wanted to pay homage to all the fashion industry’s factories that were offering their facilities to produce face masks and hand sanitizers.) Yet, Elbaz had a prolific career before he founded AZ Factory, as he worked for numerous fashion houses including Lanvin.
From 1996 to 1998, he worked for the French house of Guy Laroche as head of its ready-to-wear collections. He was the creative director of Yves Saint Laurent from 1998 to 2001, when Gucci bought the company. That same year, he went over to Lanvin as its creative director and stayed there for the next 14 years. Some of Elbaz’s iconic design elements for Lanvin were luxe jewelry, lavish embroidery, tulle, and silk.
While he was there, he also collaborated with other brands like Acne Studios and H&M to bring in new ideas. In 2008, for Acne Studios he worked on a denim collection called the Blue Collection to create a line of quality pieces made from the finest Italian and Japanese denim. In 2010, he designed for H&M and spurred the trend of tulle skirts and bejeweled necklaces. If you haven’t already inferred from all this — the designer had a major impact on the fashion industry.
You can find the full list of the 44 designers, along with the fashion houses, participating in the tribute show, below. It will be a memorable experience to see how they will incorporate Elbaz’s signature styles into their own garments in order to honor his legacy. Make sure to follow along with this post, too, as it will be updated with more information once the show debuts.
Alaïa – Pieter Mulier
Alexander McQueen – Sarah Burton
Balenciaga – Demna Gvasalia
Balmain – Olivier Rousteing
Bottega Veneta – Daniel Lee
Burberry – Riccardo Tisci
Casablanca – Charaf Tajer
Chloé – Gabriela Hearst
Christian Dior – Maria Grazia Chiuri
Christopher John Rogers – Christopher John Rogers
Comme des Garçons – Rei Kawakubo
Dries Van Noten – Dries Van Noten
Fendi – Kim Jones
Giambattista Valli – Giambattista Valli
Giorgio Armani – Giorgio Armani
Givenchy – Matthew Williams
Gucci – Alessandro Michele
Guo Pei – Guo Pei
Hermès – Nadège Vanhée-Cybulski
Iris Van Herpen in collaboration with Adobe – Iris Van Herpen
Jean Paul Gaultier – Jean Paul Gaultier
Lanvin – Bruno Sialelli
Loewe – Jonathan Anderson
Louis Vuitton – Nicolas Ghesquière
Off-White – Virgil Abloh
Raf Simons – Raf Simons
Ralph Lauren – Ralph Lauren
Rick Owens – Rick Owens
Rosie Assoulin – Rosie Assoulin
Sacai – Chitose Abe
Saint Laurent – Anthony Vaccarello
Schiaparelli – Daniel Roseberry
Simone Rocha – Simone Rocha
Stella McCartney – Stella McCartney
Thebe Magugu – Thebe Magugu
Thom Browne – Thom Browne
Tomo Koizumi – Tomo Koizumi
Valentino – Pierpaolo Piccioli
Versace – Donatella Versace
Vetements – Guram Gvasalia
Viktor & Rolf – Viktor Horsting & Rolf Snoeren
Vivienne Westwood – Vivienne Westwood & Andreas Kronthaler
Wales Bonner – Grace Wales Bonner
Y/Project – Glenn Martens