Dior, Fendi, Gucci, & More Will Honor Alber Elbaz Via The Grandest Fashion Show

In 2021, the fashion industry lost one of its greatest designers: Creative Director of Lanvin Alber Elbaz. The Israeli fashion designer, who passed away in April, was scheduled to present his newly launched fashion label, AZ Factory, during Paris Fashion Week 2021. However, because of his passing, AZ Factory will now hold a fashion show called Love Brings Love on Oct. 5. As a tribute to the designer, the runway show will feature 44 fashion houses and designers who will create a piece inspired by Elbaz’s design legacy. The list of designers paying tribute to Elbaz ranges from a mix of established luxury brands like Gucci and Valentino to emerging designers like Thebe Magugu.

The runway show will be live-streamed on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. CET on AZFactory.com and will also be on YouTube and the brand’s Instagram. The show’s concept will draw inspiration from the Théâtre de la Mode, a 1945 Parisian exhibition that brought together over 60 French couturiers as a way of creative expression and solidarity during hard times. Elbaz was particularly fascinated with this uplifting story and dreamt that AZ Factory would evolve into its own modernized iteration. The mission behind his new brand, according to a press statement, was to focus on “developing solutions for women of our times” through staple pieces like T-shirts, daily accessories, and knits.

When it came to naming his personal brand, Elbaz chose to switch the original name of AZ Fashion to AZ Factory. (He wanted to pay homage to all the fashion industry’s factories that were offering their facilities to produce face masks and hand sanitizers.) Yet, Elbaz had a prolific career before he founded AZ Factory, as he worked for numerous fashion houses including Lanvin.

Elbaz touched on the cutout dress trend in his Spring/Summer 2015 collection. Lanvin's Fall/Winter 2011 collection was filled with colorful mini dresses and bejeweled necklaces, which Elbaz was fond of. In Lanvin's Spring/Summer 2005 collection, Elbaz created dainty, feminine pieces that had intricate embroidery.

From 1996 to 1998, he worked for the French house of Guy Laroche as head of its ready-to-wear collections. He was the creative director of Yves Saint Laurent from 1998 to 2001, when Gucci bought the company. That same year, he went over to Lanvin as its creative director and stayed there for the next 14 years. Some of Elbaz’s iconic design elements for Lanvin were luxe jewelry, lavish embroidery, tulle, and silk.

While he was there, he also collaborated with other brands like Acne Studios and H&M to bring in new ideas. In 2008, for Acne Studios he worked on a denim collection called the Blue Collection to create a line of quality pieces made from the finest Italian and Japanese denim. In 2010, he designed for H&M and spurred the trend of tulle skirts and bejeweled necklaces. If you haven’t already inferred from all this — the designer had a major impact on the fashion industry.

You can find the full list of the 44 designers, along with the fashion houses, participating in the tribute show, below. It will be a memorable experience to see how they will incorporate Elbaz’s signature styles into their own garments in order to honor his legacy. Make sure to follow along with this post, too, as it will be updated with more information once the show debuts.

Alaïa – Pieter Mulier

Alexander McQueen – Sarah Burton

Balenciaga – Demna Gvasalia

Balmain – Olivier Rousteing

Bottega Veneta – Daniel Lee

Burberry – Riccardo Tisci

Casablanca – Charaf Tajer

Chloé – Gabriela Hearst

Christian Dior – Maria Grazia Chiuri

Christopher John Rogers – Christopher John Rogers

Comme des Garçons – Rei Kawakubo

Dries Van Noten – Dries Van Noten

Fendi – Kim Jones

Giambattista Valli – Giambattista Valli

Giorgio Armani – Giorgio Armani

Givenchy – Matthew Williams

Gucci – Alessandro Michele

Guo Pei – Guo Pei

Hermès – Nadège Vanhée-Cybulski

Iris Van Herpen in collaboration with Adobe – Iris Van Herpen

Jean Paul Gaultier – Jean Paul Gaultier

Lanvin – Bruno Sialelli

Loewe – Jonathan Anderson

Louis Vuitton – Nicolas Ghesquière

Off-White – Virgil Abloh

Raf Simons – Raf Simons

Ralph Lauren – Ralph Lauren

Rick Owens – Rick Owens

Rosie Assoulin – Rosie Assoulin

Sacai – Chitose Abe

Saint Laurent – Anthony Vaccarello

Schiaparelli – Daniel Roseberry

Simone Rocha – Simone Rocha

Stella McCartney – Stella McCartney

Thebe Magugu – Thebe Magugu

Thom Browne – Thom Browne

Tomo Koizumi – Tomo Koizumi

Valentino – Pierpaolo Piccioli

Versace – Donatella Versace

Vetements – Guram Gvasalia

Viktor & Rolf – Viktor Horsting & Rolf Snoeren

Vivienne Westwood – Vivienne Westwood & Andreas Kronthaler

Wales Bonner – Grace Wales Bonner

Y/Project – Glenn Martens