When it comes to online shopping, there’s an overabundance of options to sift there. In its Fitting Room series, TZR editors do the legwork for you by highlighting a brand or collection worth knowing, trying key pieces on a variety of body sizes and shapes.

Fact: Falling into a winter fashion rut is all too common. Growing tired of tossing on your trusty puffer jacket and durable snow boots is real. Fortunately, many new styles on the market are rooted in practicality — like, for instance, AG’s new holiday collection. Take it from team TZR: The Los Angeles-based brand’s latest looks will get you through the season in style (and comfort).

“Emphasis is placed on layering pieces, shirt jackets, and elevated utility staples — all with a distinctly modern silhouette,” per the collection notes. “At its core, the collection remains anchored in denim, reimagined with texture, depth, and timeless wearability that define AG’s design philosophy.”

Five of TZR’s staff members selected one of AG’s holiday looks, each offering a different styling approach. Stephanie Sanchez, BDG’s senior fashion and accessories market editor, gave the new shearling jacket her stamp of approval, while Noelia Rojas-West, our fashion market assistant, swears by its pleated trousers for days on the go.

Below, see how our team is stying AG’s latest lineup this winter.

Ariel Bielsky, Fashion News Writer

Ariel Bielsky

“I wear a lot of black and gray, so to shake things up, I'm constantly thinking about incorporating different textures into my wardrobe — which is, of course, easier during colder months. It's safe to say that I was instantly drawn to this leather skirt and the way the fringes swayed in the wind. My first instinct was to anchor it with a chunky knit.

I went with this buttoned-up cardigan I got a few years ago from H&M and decided to wear it backwards ... don't ask me why. But people on the street seemed to love it. I layered my go-to Gap turtleneck underneath, my shimmery fishnet tights, and these burgundy patent leather slingbacks from Mango (which I already scuffed on the concrete). Since I was headed to a preview, I used my Verafied book tote that perfectly fits my laptop and Jimmy Fairly aviators. This outfit was the ultimate conversation-starter.”

Stephanie Sanchez, Senior Fashion & Accessories Market Editor

Stephanie Sanchez

“As a born and raised New Yorker, I rarely stray from my classic puffer jacket every winter. It’s a tried-and-true staple against cold winds, but I have to admit it’s not always the chicest option. I hate compromising warmth for fashion, but with this AG Marlo jacket, I don’t have to! The shearling lining is so warm and makes for a cozy layer without feeling too bulky. The tan suede outerwear also looks more luxe and put together than my usual heavy-duty jackets.”

Eman Nasser, Social Media Assistant

Eman Naseer

“For my pick, I opted for the Adria jeans. The cool gray denim fades into a silver metallic finish that adds just the right amount of sparkle, making them perfect for a comfy holiday look. I sized up for a relaxed, baggy silhouette that gives an effortlessly cool vibe, pairing it with a statement jacket and pointed heels. The dipped-in-silver effect gives these bottoms an instantly elevated feel, making them easy to dress up or down. As a devoted jeans girlie, these are sure to become a staple for city dinners and every festive plan on my calendar.”

Noelia Rojas-West, Fashion Market Assistant

Noelia Rojas-West

“A statement trouser is something I never knew I needed until I tried the Dorine jeans from AG. The subtle sheen gives them an almost glowy effect when the sun hits, making them such a fun piece to add to your wardrobe — plus, since they’re black, they’ll elevate almost any look. I paired mine with a bordeaux cropped faux leather jacket, a satin tank, pointed-toe heels, and my vintage Miu Miu bag. I don’t think I’ve ever felt more chic.

The fit is incredible. The waistband has just enough stretch so you can walk, sit, and eat comfortably without thinking about it. If you’re on the shorter side (I’m 5’2” for reference), they might run a tad long; however, there’s nothing a pair of heels or a quick hem can’t fix. I spent the day walking around the city window shopping, grabbed a quick bite at a French cafe, and took the long walk home through the park, and the trousers handled it all perfectly.”

Kelsey Stewart, Fashion Writer

Kelsey Stewart

“This is my first winter living in Los Angeles, so I’m admittedly still figuring out how to dress in the balmy December weather. Fortunately, with temps in the low to mid-60s, I've been able to step out in some of my heavier wardrobe pieces, such as these AG Stella cinched pants crafted from soft wool flannel. To crank up the cozy, I opted for a cardigan and matching scarf, layered over a short-sleeve tee. Larroudé’s multi-color suede sneakers added a subtle splash of color to the neutral look. My consensus? I’m putting my denim on the back burner this winter in favor of these cozy bottoms.”