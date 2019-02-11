If You Like lululemon, You’ll *Love* This Buzzy Activewear Brand

More likely than not, when you think of where to shop for leggings, you think of lululemon. It only makes sense, given the fact that the activewear brand has become one of the more well-known labels creating sleek, high-quality yoga pants, running jackets, and everything else you wear to and from the gym. It’s safe to say that if you love the athleisure trend and practically live in stretchy pants, you probably have lululemon in your closet on some level, even if it’s just a single pair of bottoms or sports bra. But if you’re looking to spice things up and are searching for other brands like lululemon to add into the mix of your athletic attire, you’ll be pleasantly surprised at the garden variety of high-quality activewear at your fingertips.

While lululemon of course has its own defining characteristics of what makes it special, there are plenty of emerging labels out there you can shop that are making activewear that's just as cool — and just as worthy of your money. Ahead, 10 brands to shop for well-made gym gear that make a great alternative to lululemon if you're looking to style some new pieces with what you already own. Check them all out below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Born in Kenya but raised in the U.S., founder Yvonne Bulimo marries both cultures in her fitness line. The name Zoezi, the website explains, is the Swahili word for exercise, and the brand approaches athletic-wear with a colorful, creative attitude.

The brainchild of personal trainer Emma Vollrath, Emma Lou’s athletic separates combine innovation and great design for fitness essentials its wearers won’t want to take off.

This retro-inspired athletic line is designed for everything from spin class to dinner with friends, and already a favorite of A-listers like Elsa Hosk and Bella Hadid.

According to its website, Live the Process defines “the workout within,” creating beautiful, minimalistic pieces in a variety of colors ranging from pale pinks to bold reds, along with effortless knitwear staples you’ll never want to take off.

If it’s prints you love, it’s prints you’ll get at Varley, with stylish takes on trend-forward designs featuring monochromatic leopard and snake patterns on a muted color palette. And if mixing and matching prints isn’t exactly your thing, don’t worry — the label also has pieces in solid colors, too.

You can always count on Athleta to have a wide range of items to wear to the gym and beyond. From bright-hued bottoms and coordinating tops to easy joggers, it’s a one-stop-shop for all your fitness needs.

Scandinavian brand Filippa K emphasizes the need for movement in its Soft Sport line, creating staples meant for activities such as Pilates, barre, dance, and yoga. The latest collection includes basic essentials in neutral shades like dusty rose, navy, mauve, and more to cater to a minimalist palette.

Known for its wide variety of styles and prints, Beyond Yoga has pieces for the yogi who wants to elevate her flow to the next level, with everything from a workout-friendly turtleneck top to classic leggings to wear for every session.

A favorite among fashion girls and athletes alike, Outdoor Voices encourages anyone and everyone to get active, no matter what level of athleticism you’re at. The brand features beautiful, design-driven staples such as crop tops and leggings, set against aesthetically pleasing color combinations.

Girlfriend Collective first made its mark as an affordable, size-inclusive activewear brand, providing classic staples for all women. Whether you’re someone who prefers keeping it simple with a pair of black leggings or you want something bolder, you’ll find all colors of the rainbow in its pieces.