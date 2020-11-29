35 Small Ways To Make Your Outfits Look Way Better

When it comes to looking polished and put together, it’s often the smallest touches that end up making the biggest impact. Those subtle details that are easy to overlook — a swipe of red lipstick that perfectly complements your skin tone, an expertly curated smattering of dainty gold jewelry — are usually what takes an outfit from good to truly great. If you want to make the most out of your existing wardrobe (who wouldn’t?), it’s worth checking out these small ways to make your outfits look better. Whether you’re looking to elevate your everyday wardrobe or put the finishing touches on a show-stopping look, these thoughtful touches will make everything you wear look 10 times more chic.

There are lots of small ways to upgrade your outfits, which is exactly why you’ll find lots of variety here. Some items are meant to literally keep your clothes looking their best, like the fan-favorite garment steamer or the electric defuzzer that’s satisfyingly effective. Others are timeless, versatile pieces that’ll instantly pull together anything you pair them with — think the perfect everyday tote, a silky satin scarf, or the best-selling skinny jeans that people swear are “magic.” Every item on the list does have something in common, though: they’ll make looking impeccable feel truly effortless.

1 This Chic, Quilted Crossbody Bag At An Unbelievable Price Amazon Lola Mae Quilted Crossbody Bag $21 See On Amazon Even if you're in a simple T-shirt and jeans, the right bag can make a world of difference. Case in point? This quilted crossbody from Lola Mae, which somehow costs just over $20, despite looking like a far more expensive bag. Sold in 20 colors, including classic black, Burgundy, camel, and several pastels, it's designed with a phone pocket on the outside and a spacious, zippered interior. Take off the strap, and you've got yourself an evening clutch! Available colors: 20

2 The Classic Button-Down Shirt That Will Never Go Out Of Style Amazon Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long Sleeve Button Down Poplin Shirt $22 See On Amazon When in doubt, throw on a classic button-down shirt. The look is eternally chic (not to mention suitable for any occasion) and will literally never go out of style. This one is made of 100% cotton and comes in lots of chic prints, including gingham, polka dots, and stripes. Best of all, it costs just $22 on Amazon — so go ahead and pick up a few. Available colors/prints: 14

3 A Budge-Proof Liquid Lipstick That Stays Flawless All Day Long Amazon Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick $22 See On Amazon If smudged or faded lipstick is constantly messing with your look, it's probably time to pick up a tube of Stila's cult-favorite Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick. True to its name, the lipstick won't budge all day long — you can even eat meals and drink coffee without needing a touchup. Despite that, it doesn't feel overly drying on your lips. Choose from 18 gorgeous shades. Available shades: 18

4 These Dainty Drop Earrings Adorned With Freshwater Pearls Amazon PAVOI Handpicked AAA+ Quality Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings $14 See On Amazon Pearl earrings are an easy way to dress up any outfit, so it's worth adding a set to your jewelry collection. This pair features real cultured pearls dangling from gold- or rhodium-plated clasps, despite costing less than $15. Sold in five sizes, they've been awarded over 1,000 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers, who rave about how durable, beautiful, and well-made they are.

5 A Three-Pack Of Calvin Klein Undies That Won't Create Lines Under Thin Clothes Amazon Calvin Klein Invisible Hipster Panty Multipack $9 See On Amazon Like all the styles in Calvin Klein's Invisible line, these seamless hipster panties are designed to be completely invisible under clothes. Reviewers say they not only live up to that promise, but are also impressively soft and comfortable. "The most comfortable panties I’ve ever purchased," one person wrote. "They don’t roll or bunch, they are incredibly soft, and they truly do not leave you with panty lines." Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

6 This Temporary Hemming Tape That Even Works On Jeans Amazon Scotch Essentials Adjustable Hem Tape, 24 Strips (W-106-A) $6 See On Amazon If you've got lots of pants that could use altering, but don't have time to run to the tailor's, pick up this temporary hemming tape instead. It allows you to change the length of your pants with ease — no sewing or ironing involved — and it's even strong enough to work on jeans. "It works flawlessly," one person wrote. "I've even washed them numerous times and the tape holds up so well even through the wash!"

7 These Vegan Leather Belts That Will Tie Together Any Outfit Amazon SANSTHS Faux Leather Belts (2 Pack) $8 See On Amazon Adding a great belt is one of the most effective ways to make an outfit feel pulled together — and since these are sold in a set of two, you'll always have the right color to complete any look. Made of smooth vegan leather with double-O buckles, their look is timeless and versatile without feeling boring. Available sizes: S — XXXL

8 A Clever Way To Keep Your White Shoes Looking Brand New Amazon Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Extra Durable Cleaning Pads (10-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Pro tip: Keep white sneakers looking brand new by cleaning them with a Magic Eraser. It works better than any other method out there — and since this box contains 10 Magic Erasers, you'll also have enough leftover to use for more traditional cleaning purposes around your house.

9 An Electric Fabric Defuzzer To Breathe New Life Into Sweaters, Furniture, & More Amazon Conair Fabric Defuzzer $12 See On Amazon Conair's best-selling fabric defuzzer is so effective at removing lint, hair, and fuzz from clothing and other fabrics, Amazon reviewers report that using it is oddly satisfying. "I can’t stop. I should send this back," one person wrote. "I’ve started asking if my neighbors need anything de-pilled." Featuring three speed settings and a detachable compartment to collect fuzz, the battery-operated tool has more than 9,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

10 These Chunky Gold-Plated Hoops That Look Heavy, But Aren't Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Hoop Earrings $14 See On Amazon Bold, chunky hoops make a major style impact, but they're often too heavy to wear for more than a few hours at a time. Not so with these popular gold-plated hoops, however — because they're hollow in the inside, they're super lightweight and comfortable to wear. Plus, reviewers report that they're impressively well-made and expensive-looking for the price. Available sizes: 20 millimeter, 30 millimeter, 50 millimeter

11 A Cozy Layering Piece You'll End Up Wearing Everywhere Amazon Goodthreads Fringe Blanket Scarf $28 See On Amazon Whether you call this a poncho, a shawl, or a blanket scarf, one thing is certain — once you own it, you'll find yourself wondering how you ever managed without it. Impossibly soft and cozy, it's great for lounging or travel, but it also looks polished enough to wear anywhere, including around the office. Available colors/prints: 5

12 An Affordable Necklace That Nails The Perfect Layered Look Amazon Salircon Layered Necklace Lock & Key Pendant $10 See On Amazon A dainty choker, chunky chain, and trendy padlock pendant all in one, this necklace makes it effortless to get the perfect layered look. Sure, it probably won't last forever — but at just $10, it's a great way to test run the layered necklace trend before investing in a more expensive set. Available colors: gold, silver

13 A Versatile Pair Of Loafers That'll Never Go Out Of Style Amazon Amazon Essentials Loafer Flats $23 See On Amazon ‌Timeless, comfortable, and easy to dress up or down, these flat loafers will become favorites in your wardrobe for years to come. If the classic black feels a bit too understated, these also come in metallic gold, leopard, and a rich shade of tan. Available sizes: 4-13 (regular or wide)

14 A Party-Ready Headband Covered In Dainty Rhinestones & Pearls Amazon SWEETV Pearl Wedding Headband $14 See On Amazon Covered in rhinestone-encrusted flowers set with tiny faux pearls, this headband is like the grownup version of a dainty tiara. It's an effortless way to add some glamour to a simple ponytail or updo, and is also perfect for dressing up a shorter style, like a pixie cut or bob.

15 An Expensive-Looking Tote With Room For Your Laptop & More Amazon Nodykka Faux Leather Tote $15 See On Amazon ‌With its clean lines and understated accents, this faux leather tote has the sophisticated look of a far more expensive bag. Roomy enough to fit all the essentials, including a 13-inch laptop, it's available in a truly impressive selection of colors and styles — between pastel metallics and timeless, elegant neutrals, you'll have no problem finding the perfect option to match your personality. Available styles: 125

16 A Fitted Turtleneck Bodysuit That Comes In Tons Of Colors & Prints Amazon MANGOPOP Mock Turtleneck Bodysuit $15 See On Amazon An essential for every wardrobe, this turtleneck bodysuit‌ will be a key part of so many winning outfits. Made of an ultra stretchy fabric that gives it a smooth, fitted look, it's perfect for layering, and will make it effortless to nail the perfect tucked-in look. Plus, it comes in a ton of colors and prints, ranging from versatile neutrals to a bold, slightly psychedelic take on zebra print that feels totally of-the-moment. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 A Travel-Friendly Clothing Steamer That's Compact, Yet Powerful Amazon Hilife Mini Clothes Steamer $25 See On Amazon There's a reason this portable steamer has more than 7,000 five-star reviews: Despite being compact enough to throw in your suitcase, it's just as effective at steaming your clothes as most full-sized versions out there. Even if you're not one to steam your clothes while traveling, its compact size is also great if you simply have limited storage space. "This tiny little steamer packs a lot of power!" one reviewer gushed, later adding, "I'll never iron clothes again!"

18 These Sunglasses That Look Designer — But Cost Under $15 Amazon FEISEDY Square Cat Eye Sunglasses $14 See On Amazon These chunky, oversized sunglasses will add a touch of glamour to any look, and their graphic shape and durable quality looks and feels designer — though they cost about a fraction of the price. Sold in nine cool lens/frame combinations — from classic black to daring leopard-print — they've accumulated over 11,000 five-star ratings and reviews on Amazon thus far. One person wrote, “Amazing!!!! There are no words! I posted my pics on my Instagram and Facebook and my dms blew up with questions from all over the world about these sunnies!!!” Available styles: 9

19 A Silky Satin Scarf In A Chic Leopard Print Amazon GERINLY Silk Hair Scarf $9 See On Amazon Think of this silky satin scarf as the accessory version of your favorite red lipstick. With almost zero effort, it'll instantly elevate any outfit you throw on, even a simple white T-shirt and jeans. Wear it on your head like a bandana or tied around your neck or ponytail, or even artfully tied to the handle of your purse. Available colors/prints: 9

20 A Silky-Soft Seamless Bralette That's Invisible Under Clothes Amazon Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Bralette $23 See On Amazon ‌Cut of silky-soft, stretchy microfiber in a longline silhouette, this V-neck bralette from Calvin Klein's popular Invisibles line embodies the effortless, understated appeal the brand's lingerie is known for. Plus, it's super comfy, and the seamless construction and laser-cut edges mean it won't show under thin dresses or tight tops. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

21 These Best-Selling Huggie Earrings That Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings $14 See On Amazon ‌These best-selling, cubic zirconia huggies are essentially the perfect everyday earrings: They're understated enough to go with everything, yet have enough sparkle to feel glam, and they're literally comfortable enough to sleep in, thanks to their tiny size. Plated in 14-karat gold or rhodium with hypoallergenic stainless steel posts, thousands of reviewers say they're impressively high-quality for the price. Available colors: 3

22 A Wide-Brim Fedora Hat That Can Be Adjusted For A Perfect Fit Amazon Lisianthus Belt Buckle Fedora Hat $17 See On Amazon ‌An effortless trick to make even the simplest outfits stand out? Add a chic fedora, like this one. Reviewers say it's incredibly high-quality and expensive looking, and love how a hidden inner tie lets you adjust the size to ensure a perfect fit. "I get so many compliments on it," one reviewer wrote. "It’s so cheap yet looks so classy. It will make any outfit go from a five to a 10." Available colors: 22

23 This Magical Lip Gloss That Creates A Custom Shade Based On Your Skin's pH Level Amazon Winky Lux Flower Balm $16 See On Amazon This Winky Lux lip gloss/balm looks like something out of a fairytale, and the way it works is pretty magical, too — when it hits your skin, the pigment self-adjusts based on your unique pH level to create a bespoke shade, and the gel-like texture leaves behind a glossy sheen. The encased flower comes in pink (pictured), green, purple, or blue, but they all deposit a rosy tint.

24 A Set Of Thin, Stretchy Belts To Cinch The Waist On Dresses & Tops Amazon WERFORU Skinny Belts (Set of 4) $8 See On Amazon ‌Cinching the waist on a billowy dress or top can instantly make it seem like a completely different piece — which is exactly why these vintage-inspired belts are such a smart buy. With stretchy elastic backs and gleaming gold hardware, the set of four neutral colors ensures you'll always have the perfect option to complete any look. Available sizes: 26"-32", 33"-42"

25 This Dainty "Diamond" Band That's Perfect For Stacking With Other Rings Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver Ring $14 See On Amazon Reviewers say this dainty cubic zirconia eternity band has so much sparkle, it regularly gets mistaken for a genuine diamond ring. It's made of hypoallergenic sterling silver and plated in your choice of 14-karat white, yellow, or rose gold — or you can buy the set of three and wear them all together. “I pair it with my Tiffany’s ring and it looks like they belong together,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 5 — 9

26 These Comfy Jeggings That Look Polished Enough To Wear Anywhere Amazon Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Jegging $17 See On Amazon When your outfit calls for jeans, but you'd rather stay in comfy leggings, these popular ‌jeggings will be your best friends. Reviewers say they nail that tricky balance so many jeggings don't: their ultra stretchy denim and pull-on elastic waist ensures they're truly as comfortable as knit leggings, yet they really do look like authentic denim jeans, complete with functional back pockets and belt loops. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (short, regular, long)

27 These Blue Light-Blocking Glasses That Are Actually Stylish Amazon SOJOS Cat Eye Blue Light Blocking Glasses $20 See On Amazon ‌If a good chunk of your day is spent staring at a screen, blue light-blocking glasses are a must to protect your eyes. Unlike many similar options, these are totally stylish, with dainty wire frames and a subtle cat-eye shape. In addition to the yellow gold version pictured, they also come in several other stylish colors, including rose gold and black with gold, vintage-inspired accents. Available styles: 5

28 This Bodysuit That Looks Like The Perfect Tucked-In Blouse Amazon IN'VOLAND Plus Size Bodysuit $22 See On Amazon It's surprisingly tricky to achieve that perfect, tucked-in blouse look — unless you have this clever bodysuit, that is. It looks like an elegant, wrap-style top, but because it's a bodysuit, it'll never come undone or look bunched up. Available sizes: Small — 24 Plus

29 A Tennis Bracelet That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Really Is Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Classic Tennis Bracelet $15 See On Amazon This tennis bracelet is adorned with cubic zirconia stones that look like just real diamonds. Sold in your choice of rose, white, or yellow gold settings — all of which are hypoallergenic and lead-free — the bracelet has been awarded over 3,500 five-star ratings by shoppers, one of which called it the "best $15 [they've] spent in a long time."

30 These Classic White Slip-On Sneakers That You'll Never Get Sick Of Wearing Amazon hash bubbie PU Leather Slip On Shoes $20 See On Amazon ‌A classic pair of white sneakers always looks good, and these faux leather slip-ons are about as classic as it gets. Featuring comfy, cushioned insoles and subtle platform outsoles, their timeless design makes them a must for every shoe collection. Available sizes: 5 — 11

31 A Classic Anti-Cling Slip That'll Feel Amazing Against Your Bare Skin Amazon Jones New York Silky Anti-Cling Slip $15 See On Amazon Cut in a classic A-line silhouette made of a silky smooth fabric, this anti-cling ‌slip from Jones New York is great for layering under slinky dresses and skirts — but it's also so soft and unrestrictive, you'll love lounging around the house in it, too. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

32 These Cubic Zirconia Studs That Look Far More Expensive Than They Are Amazon Amazon Essentials Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings $10 See On Amazon Reviewers can't get over the quality of these $10 cubic zirconia studs, with many reporting that they regularly get mistaken for genuine diamond earrings. Made of genuine sterling silver plated in 14-karat gold, rose gold, or platinum, they're available in a range of round or princess-cut styles and sizes. Available sizes: 7

33 These No-Show Socks That Actually Stay In Place On Your Feet Amazon wernies No-Show Socks $10 See On Amazon Sold in an affordable four-pack, these no-show socks are the clear favorites of Amazon reviewers, who have given them a 4.6-star average based on over 10,000 ratings. Fans say two factors make them superior to most other no-show socks: They actually go low enough to be invisible under sneakers, and they stay put on your feet all day long, rather than slipping down and bunching up at your toes. Available sizes: M — L

34 A Stylish Leather Band For Your Apple Watch Amazon Bestig Genuine Leather Band for Apple Watch $22 See On Amazon Give your Apple Watch a fashionable update with this chic wrap-style band. Compatible with all Apple watches, it's made of genuine leather, which means it'll only get softer and better-looking with lots of regular wear. Available sizes: 2

