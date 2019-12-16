35 Chic, Cozy Pieces On Amazon That Are Everywhere Right Now

While you might be able to get away with wearing light jackets or blazers in the early fall, shivering through the cold weather is not only miserable — it’s completely unnecessary. Comfortable fashion is having a major moment right now, and the streets are bursting with enough cozy-chic style inspiration to make you feel like it's still summer. Better still, while it’s never a bad idea to splurge out on a few new statement pieces to anchor your wardrobe each season, many of the most wearable cozy trends are totally budget-friendly. For example, take these chic, cozy pieces on Amazon that are everywhere right now — while the majority are surprisingly affordable, you’d never guess it by looking at them.

Despite its reputation for being drab and dreary, the items on this list prove that comfortable, cozy fashion can be incredibly chic. After all, cold-weather dressing is all about soft layers and luxe textures — which is why this edit is packed with gorgeous pieces made from sumptuous cashmere, snuggly wool, silky jersey, and plush shearling. Whether you’re shopping for work-ready staples or attention-grabbing party looks, you’re sure to find something on this list that'll make you excited it's chilly out. Plus, since everything is on Amazon and most items are Prime-eligible, you can have your cozy-chic finds shipped to your doorstep in a matter of just a few days.

So go ahead and get shopping — just know that once you embrace the cozy life, you’ll never want to go back.

1 The Perfect Cozy Wrap For Traveling In Style Amazon Beautiful Nomad Wrap Shawl $29 See on Amazon Part wrap, part shawl, this cozy, versatile piece is perfect for chilly offices, cool autumn strolls, and traveling on chilly planes. Besides wearing it, you can also use it as a blanket, thanks to its oversized fit. Choose from three plaid prints in color combos like khaki and grey or navy and red (pictured).

2 A Chunky Pair Of Combat Boots With Cozy Sweater Cuffs Amazon MIA Maylynn Winter Boot $33 See On Amazon Simultaneously stylish and utilitarian, these chunky MIA boots come at a great price. Grippy soles prevent you from slipping and sliding in icy, wet conditions, while sweater details at the cuffs round out their cozy feel. They also give you a nice extra i1.75 inches of height minus an uncomfortable heel. Available sizes: 6 — 10

3 An On-Trend Teddy Fleece Coat Amazon Angashion Fuzzy Fleece Lapel $30 See on Amazon The teddy coat trend shows no sign of slowing down, and this take on the of-the-moment staple, courtesy of Angashion, allows you to get in on the trend without blowing your budget. Choose from six colors, including black, camel, beige, and olive green. Available sizes: S — XXXL

4 A Slouchy, Versatile Top Made Of Warm Waffle Knit Amazon ADREAMLY Long Sleeve Waffle Knit Top $10 See on Amazon Available in an assortment of neutral colors, this is one of those versatile pieces that you can wear lounging around the house and out on the town, depending on how you style it. It's made of a warm waffle knit material and has a slouchy, off-the-shoulder fit with a V-shaped cut at the neck and back. Available sizes: S — XXL

6 A Long, Leopard Cardigan You'll Love Bundling Up In Amazon Angashion Long Sleeve Leopard Print Cardigan $27 See on Amazon Long, cozy, and designed with pockets, this leopard print cardigan will become your new favorite piece to bundle up in when you still want to look stylish. It's available in multiple colors, from neutral gray and beige to vibrant electric blue. Available sizes: S — XL

7 A Classic, Cozy Beanie Made With A Cashmere Blend Amazon jaxmonoy Winter Knit Beanie Hat $15 See On Amazon As long as you own one classic, cozy beanie, you'll be pretty much set for fall and winter. This one comes in ten colors and is made of a plush mix of cashmere, wool, acrylic, and viscose.

8 A Seemingly-Basic Top With A Cool, Knotted Back Amazon LifeShe Twisted Pullover Sweater $22 See on Amazon The beauty of this soft knit pullover is in the details — it looks simple from the front but makes a statement in the back. Pair it with all your skinny jeans and leggings for a cute but cozy casual-chic look. Get it in five neutral, versatile colors, including black, gray, and white. Available sizes: one size

9 A Cozy Sweater Dress With A Tie Waist Detail Amazon Lionstill Casual Tie Waist Sweater Dress $18 See on Amazon This sweater dress will take you from the office to date night in comfort and style. The tie detail at the waist gives its otherwise simple design an interesting update, while the thick, cozy material will keep you warm in chillier temps. Choose from nine colors, including a gorgeous blue-gray, army green, and a white that would work in summer. Available sizes: XS — XXL

10 The Coziest Pair Of Socks You'll Ever Put On Amazon Barefoot Dreams Heathered Socks $15 See on Amazon Made by cult-favorite loungewear brand Barefoot Dreams, a favorite of celebrities, influencers, and Amazon reviewers alike, these are the coziest, plushest pair of socks you may ever put on. Made of super soft, warm microfiber, they're sold in six colors; while you're at it, consider picking up an extra pair for someone else. Available sizes: one size

11 A Casual-Chic Sweater With Fun Lantern Sleeves Amazon ZAFUL High Neck Lantern Sleeve Ribbed Knit Sweater $29 See On Amazon Bell sleeves and a turtleneck cut give this otherwise simple cropped sweater a stylish update. It's the perfect type of casual-chic piece you can wear out and about and at home. Choose from more than 20 different colors. Available sizes: Small — Large

12 A Versatile Staple Everyone Should Own Amazon Daily Ritual Cozy Boucle Sweater $42 See on Amazon Basic in the best way, this versatile cardigan will go with everything in your closet: leggings, jeans, dresses, denim cutoffs, and skirts. You can wear it all year round, keep it at the office, and pack it with you whenever you travel. After all, you never know when an extra layer will come in handy. Available sizes: XS — XXL

13 A Pair Of Classic Reebok Sneakers That Look Good With Everything Amazon Reebok Women's Classic Leather Harman Run Sneaker $60 See on Amazon Sneakers are more popular than ever — and they're no longer for pairing with just leggings and jeans. Take these classic Reebok Harmans, for example, which will look just as cute styled with long or short dresses, as well as skirts. They come in a range of color combos, though the chalk and gold style, pictured, is among the most versatile. Available sizes: 6 — 10

14 A Faux-Shearling Jacket That's Perfect For Transitional Weather Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Faux Shearling Lapel $32 See on Amazon You know those days where it's chilly enough for a jacket, but not cold enough for your winter coat? Those are the days this teddy fleece zip-up was made for. It comes in a wide range of colors, too, including baby pink, vibrant red, and classic black. Available sizes: S — 3XL

15 A Flowy, Versatile Skirt You Can Wear All Year Long Exlura High Waist Polka Dot Pleated Skirt $25 See on Amazon This playful, polka dot skirt is a gorgeous piece you can dress up or down all year round. It has an elastic waist with dainty little ruffles, plus gorgeous pleats that give this skirt a swingy, flowy shape. Pair it with white sneakers for a cool off-duty look, or try it with heeled ankle boots for dinners out and days at the office. Available sizes: S — XXL

16 A Classic V-Neck Sweater You'll Wear Again & Again Amazon Goodthreads Relaxed Fit Mid-Gauge Stretch V-Neck Sweater $36 See On Amazon You can never have enough basic V-neck sweaters; after all, they're the type of versatile piece you can dress up or down, wear anywhere, and style so many different ways. This one is a bit cozier than most, being made of a soft wool and acrylic blend, and it comes in a wide assortment of colors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 Faux-Leather On The Outside, Velvet On The Inside Amazon Weigou Faux-Leather Leggings $18 See On Amazon Keep warm, stylish, and comfortable all at the same time with these brilliant leggings from Weigou. On the outside, they have faux leather made from stretchy polyester and spandex — and on the inside, they're lined with soft, plush velvet. They also come in purple and red. Available sizes: Small - Large

18 A Cozy Pair Of Joggers That Are Still Stylish Amazon find. Wide Leg Jersey Joggers $14 See on Amazon Though they're inherently sweats, these joggers have an on-trend, wide-leg cut that makes them easy to dress up. Or, keep things casual-chic by pairing them with sneakers and a denim jacket. At under $15, it's worth picking up a pair in both black and gray. Available sizes: XS — XXXL

19 A Warm Fleece Jacket With A Fun, Colorful Design Amazon AKEWEI Faux Quarter Zip $30 See on Amazon Give your drab, neutral-colored winter-wear a colorful update with this fun, faux fur jacket. Elastic cuffs at the wrists and bottom help keep in the warmth, while two roomy pockets provide enough space for all your essentials. The color-blocked pattern comes in over 15 shades and patterns. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

20 A Fitted Beanie Made Of 100% Pure Cashmere Amazon State Cashmere Unisex Cable Knit Cuffed Beanie $40 See On Amazon Considering it's made of 100% pure cashmere, this cozy, classic beanie comes at a great price. Choose from a neutral ivory or bright orange.

21 A Super Soft Pair Of Ponte Knit Leggings Amazon Daily Ritual Women's Ponte Knit Legging $17 See on Amazon Made of a super soft, ponte knit material, these leggings could easily pass as "real" pants. They come in a bunch of solid colors and stylish prints, including herringbone and twill, both of which would be appropriate for the office. Available sizes: XS — XXL

22 A Tiger Print Sweater That's The Embodiment Of Cozy-Chic Amazon find. Drop Shoulder Tiger Sweater $41 See on Amazon With an on-trend animal print and slouchy, oversized fit, this sweater is the definition of cozy-chic. Dress it up with a black maxi skirt, as pictured, or keep things casual with a pair of skinny jeans or leggings. Available sizes: 34 X-Small — 46 XXX-Large

23 A Classic Pashmina Sold In Over 15 Colors Amazon MaaMgic Soft Cashmere Scarf $13 See on Amazon Everyone closet should own not just one, but multiple pashminas. After all, you need an assortment of colors to pair with various outfits. So stock up on this affordable option, which costs under $15, feels like real cashmere, and comes in over 15 gorgeous colors.

24 A Plaid Tunic With A Swing Silhouette Amazon MONNURO 3/4 Sleeve Swing Plus Size Tunic $22 See On Amazon This top's swing shape gives it an effortlessly elevated look, making it the perfect day-to-night top that's still comfortable. It'll also pair perfectly with all your leggings and tight jeans, since it has a longer hem. Made of soft, smooth rayon blend, it's sold in a few plaid prints that are perfect for fall and winter, plus a bunch of other prints and solid colors. Available sizes: Large — 6X

25 A Cozy-Chic Sweater Dress For Cold-Weather Events Amazon Daily Ritual Wool Blend Turtleneck Sweater Dress $31 See on Amazon Stay warm, comfortable, and chic with this timelessly elegant sweater dress. Perfect for the office, date night, cold-weather cocktail parties, and more, it's easy to dress up or down. Try pairing it with tights and knee high boots for the perfect, cozy winter look. Available sizes: XS — XXL

26 An Elegant Midi Skirt Made Of Warm, Cozy Wool Amazon Tanming Elastic Waist Wool Midi Skirt $30 See on Amazon Consider this the perfect cold-weather skirt: an elastic waist makes it comfortable, its wool construction makes it warm, and its classic plaid look is oh-so sophisticated and stylish. Available sizes: XS — XXL

27 A Roomy Sweater With Twee Pompom Details Amazon Cosygal Pom-Pom Jumper Sweater $27 See On Amazon Pom-poms may seem like the height of kitsch, but they somehow work on this darling sweater. Its slouchy silhouette is incredibly cozy, while the pompom details give it a playful look, so it's perfect for juxtaposing with leggings or torn denim. It's sold in burnt orange and black. Available sizes: S - L

28 An Essential Pair Of Booties From A Brand Known For Comfort Amazon Cole Haan Nella Bootie $165 See on Amazon Heeled booties are a wardrobe staple — but it's hard to find a pair that's actually comfortable. That's where Cole Haan comes in — a brand that's known to put comfort first. Aside from the black leather pictured, the Nella booties also come in Burgundy, navy, and gray suede. Available sizes: 5 — 11

29 A Fitted Blouse With Billowy Sleeves — But It's Actually A Bodysuit Amazon Spadehill V-Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit $20 See on Amazon If you love a fitted, tucked-in look, consider making the switch from blouses to bodysuits. This one acts as both, with its onesie construction, low V-scoop neck, and ever-so-puffy sleeves. It comes in 10 gorgeous colors, including navy, white, and a stylish burnt orange. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 A Cozy Cardigan/Sweater In Eye-Catching Prints Amazon Allegrace Color-Block Cardigan $20 See on Amazon Since it incorporates tons of colors, this sweater is the type of layering piece you can pair with everything in your closet. It's also available in several other color-blocked shades as well as camo and snakeskin patterns, and since the buttons are functional, you can wear it as an open cardigan or as a top all on its own. Available sizes: 14W — 24W

31 A Versatile Dress For The Office, Cocktail Parties, Date Night, & Everywhere In Between Amazon find. Drape Hem Shift Dress $25 See on Amazon The perfect dress to keep on hand for any semi formal occasion — cocktail parties, job interviews, board meetings, and more — this piece has an elevated, on-trend look thanks to its cool asymmetrical detail. If you don't love the black, it also comes in a vibrant red. Available sizes: XS — 3XL

32 A Two-Pack Of Preppy-Chic Headbands Amazon POPINK Womens Padded Headbands $12 See on Amazon These oversized, padded headbands — which royal fashion enthusiast Elizabeth Holmes has dubbed "hatbands" — are a favorite style of Kate Middleton. They're the perfect way to add an elegant, preppy-chic touch to any outfit. Aside from one classic black hatband, this duo also comes with a pearl headband that looks like it came right off the runway.

33 A Slouchy Striped Sweater That's Wearable In Any Season Amazon ZESICA Striped Sweater $29 See on Amazon Slouchy and oh-so cozy, this is the type of sweater that can be styled so many different ways. Pair it with leggings, boyfriend jeans, denim cutoffs, or a mini skirt as pictured. Available in a range of colors, this striped sweater can be rocked during any season. Available sizes: S — XL

34 A Party-Perfect Dress That's Breezy & Comfortable Amazon Floerns V Neck Twist Midi Dress $31 See on Amazon Its lightweight, drape-y fabric and breathable, flowy fit make this a party dress that's actually comfortable. A knotted detail at the front gives it a gorgeous detail, and it comes in a wide range of colors to suit anyone's style preference. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus