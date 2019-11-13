30 Chic, Cozy Pieces On Amazon That'll Make You Excited It's Cold Out

Transitioning from the warmer months into autumn, and then winter, is never easy. But that doesn't mean it's all bad. Asides from the arrival of the holiday season and evenings spent around the fire, there's another major reason to get excited about the cold weather: the fashion. Still not convinced? Then just look to these chic, cozy pieces on Amazon that'll make you excited it's cold out. From chunky sweaters to over-sized scarves to fleece-lined everything, these 30 stylish cold-weather finds will banish the thoughts of beach days and bikinis from your mind in no time.

While you may have already planned on using Amazon to stock up on hand warmers, candles, and holiday presents, you might be surprised to find that their fashion marketplace is home to one of the most impressive selections of stylish winter apparel online right now. Whether you're in the market for a quality puffer coat, a pair of Sorel snow boots, cozy Ugg slippers, or some chic winter accessories, Amazon's got it all — and the best part is, whatever you wind up ordering, you can have it delivered to your doorstop in a matter of mere days. So go ahead and check out this editor-curated guide to the best winter clothes, shoes, and accessories on Amazon right now; each and every piece is so cute, you'll actually find yourself wishing for the temps to drop.

1 A Jacket So Popular, It Inspired Its Own Instagram Account Amazon Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket $160 See On Amazon The Amazon Orolay jacket (otherwise known as 'The Amazon Coat') is so popular, it literally has its own Instagram account. Fans love it because it's cozy yet stylish, incredibly warm, and considerably affordable, given that it's stuffed with real duck down. Highlights include six extra-large pockets, a sherpa-lined hood, and side zippers, which allow you to adjust its shape depending on what feels comfortable. With over 13,000 perfect five-star reviews and available in 13 colors and prints, it's certainly worth trying out for yourself. Available sizes: XXS-5XL

2 A Versatile Mockneck Sweater That Comes In 22 Colors Amazon Amazon Essentials Lightweight Mockneck Sweater $23 See On Amazon Casual yet chic, this mockneck sweater is the type of versatile piece you'll find yourself reaching for again and again. The fabric contains a blend of cotton, modal, and polyester that’s lightweight yet warm, and it's available in 22 gorgeous colors, from the subdued coral-taupe pictured above to olive, navy, and red. Dress it down with cords or jeans, or pair it with a mini skirt and tights for a schoolgirl-inspired look. Available sizes: XS-XXL; 1X-6X

3 The Coziest Pair Of Socks You'll Ever Own Amazon UGG Leda Cozy Sock $18 See On Amazon UGG socks? Yes, please. These Leda socks are made of a textured material that feels as plush and silky-soft as a sherpa blanket (or, more fittingly, your UGG slippers), so every step you take feels like walking on a fluffy cloud. You’ll love padding around the house in these socks, though they look eclectic-chic peeking out of a pair of clogs if you need to step out for an errand. Get them in 16 cozy colors, like deep berry-red, midnight blue, and the pure white pictured above. Available sizes: one size (fits shoe sizes 5-10)

4 Sherpa-Lined Sweatpants For Lazy Days Spent At Home Amazon Yeokou Women's Warm Sherpa Lined Sweatpants $27 See On Amazon As if sweatpants couldn't get any cozier, this brand went ahead and added a fleece lining to theirs (good luck ever wanting to take them off). Made of 100% cotton with two side pockets, they're available in navy, black, and two shades of grey. "I've never worn pants that make me as happy as these do. I feel like I'm being enveloped in a cloud," commented one reviewer. Available sizes: XS-XXL

5 A Pair Of Fleece-Lined, Memory Foam Slippers Amazon Donpapa Womens Slipper Memory Foam $20 See On Amazon Not only are these slippers lined with plush, cozy fleece, but they also have memory foam bottoms (resulting in what reviewers call a 'heavenly fit' that's like 'walking on clouds'). With non-slip, anti-skid bottoms, they can be worn inside or outdoors. Choose from four colors. Available sizes: 7/8, 8.5/9, 9.5/10.5

6 A Cold-Weather Take On The Classic Denim Jacket Amazon Levi's Women's Original Sherpa Trucker $55 See On Amazon To make their classic denim jacket warm enough to wear during the colder months, Levi's added a sherpa lining to this classic trucker style. It's made of soft, 100% cotton and comes in a variety of colors, including various shades of denim, khaki, and black. Available sizes: XS-XL

7 These Stylish, Extra-Warm Gloves With Touch Screen-Accessible Fingertips Amazon EVOLG Marsh Knit Touch Screen Gloves $40 See On Amazon Available in 17 striped and colorblocked prints, these knit gloves will keep your hands toasty (and chic-looking) over the winter season. Best of all, they can be used with touchscreen phones, so you won’t need to expose your fingers to the cold in order to type, swipe, or scroll on your phone. Available sizes: one size

8 The Perfect Cozy Oversized Sweater Amazon Cable Stitch Women's Mock Neck Cozy Sweater $60 See On Amazon Elegant when dressed up and casual when dressed down, this mockneck sweater is the perfect oversized fit to pair with all your leggings, jeans, and skirts. Get it in five colors, including black, winter white, Burgundy, and brown. Available sizes: XS-XL

9 A Pair Of Athletic-Chic Booties You Can Wear In The Rain & Slush Amazon Sorel Out ‘N About Plus Mid Boot $125 See On Amazon These Sorel shoes combine the look of stylish sneakers with the functionality of rain boots. Insulated with a microfleece lining, they have a waterproof leather exterior, cushioned footbeds, and a vulcanized rubber sole to keep you stable and warm in the rain, sleet, and slush. Get them in three cool colors, including black, pale gray, and hunter green with a camo-printed midsole. Available sizes: 5-12

10 A Chic Pair Of PJs Made Of Super-Soft Jersey Amazon Eberjey Women's Gisele Two-Piece Long Sleeve & Pant Pajama Sleepwear Set $72 See On Amazon When it comes to sleepwear, it doesn't get much more luxurious than Eberjey — a brand known for their impossibly-soft, high-quality knits and super-chic robes, lounge clothes, and PJs. One of their classic pajama sets, the Gisele is made of an airy, jersey material that'll keep you cozy but cool in any temperature. Featuring a contrasting trim, the set is available in over 20 stunning colors, including water blue, white, lilac, and more. Available sizes: XS-XL

11 A Classic Cable-Knit Turtleneck In The Prettiest Shade Of Blue Amazon Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater $34 See On Amazon Simple in the best way, you can't go wrong with this classic turtleneck sweater — especially given its $34 price tag. Asides from the pretty robin’s egg blue shade pictured, it's available in 20 more colors and stripes, all of which feature that textural fisherman’s cable-knit, a medium weight, and a slightly slouchy fit that looks effortlessly cool. Available sizes: XS-3XL (available in slim sizes)

12 A Fuzzy Fleece Pair Of Memory Foam House Shoes Amazon Women's Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House $24 See On Amazon Cozy and so cute, these fuzzy slippers combine super-soft fleece with memory foam cushioning for the comfiest fit ever. The anti-slip soles are waterproof, so you can even run outside in them, while their open-toe design makes them a bit more breathable compared to most closed-toe slippers. Choose from five pretty pastel colors, including mint green and pink. Available sizes: S-XL

13 The Perfect Classic Puffer Jacket Amazon S13 Women's Kylie Down Puffer Jacket $100 See On Amazon For a coat that'll literally last you a lifetime, invest in this quality, S13 Kylie down jacket. Available in an assortment of sleek colors (including an on-trend metallic silver, glossy black, and firetruck red), it's stuffed with a real duck down and feather filling. It also has a detachable hood and fleece-lined pockets; for even more warmth (and so you don't have to wear gloves), it has fleece-lined thumbhole cuffs. "Beautiful jacket, stunning really. Excellent quality. Built in hand warmers with complete neck zip up are a huge plus, that comes together perfectly with the hood for complete weather protection and a wonderful fit," commented one happy customer. Available sizes: XS-XL

14 This Fun, Faux Fur Scarf That Comes In Five Colorblock Prints Amazon Echo Faux Fur Colorblock Pull Through $59 See On Amazon Fun, fuzzy, functional, and most of all, warm, this scarf from Echo New York was selected for the 2019 edition of Oprah's Favorite Things. Its pull-through design makes it easy to style, while its selection of five prints allow you to choose a color that best fits in with your wardrobe. While you're buying one for yourself, consider stocking up on another for the scarf-lover in your life. Available sizes: one size

15 The Perfect Cold-Weather Turtleneck For Everyday Wear Amazon Goodthreads Boucle Turtleneck Sweater $41 See On Amazon No cold-weather wardrobe is complete without a few classic turtleneck sweaters. And at just over $40, this one comes at a great price — especially considering its cushy, oh-so-soft material, slouchy neck, and ribbed hem and sleeves that set it apart from your standard turtlenecks. It also has a longer length — it should hit somewhere near the tops of your thighs, depending on your height — so you can wear it with leggings for the ultimate cozy WFH outfit. Get it in 13 colors, including charcoal, sage green, and lilac. Available sizes: XS-XXL

16 An Oversized Blanket Scarf That Comes In Three Colors Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Women's Woven Blanket Scarf $82 See On Amazon If you love an oversized scarf that's big enough to double as a blanket, this is the investment accessory for you. Super-soft and heavy enough to keep you warm in the most frigid of temps, it's sold in three colors: black, orange, and a playful, pinkish-purple. Available sizes:

17 Fleece-Lined Leggings With A Stretchy, Spandex Feel Amazon MUK LUKS Women's Cable Knit Fleece Lined Leggings $17 See On Amazon If you live in leggings but have trouble finding a pair that are warm enough for winter, rejoice, because your search is over. These Muk Luks leggings have a cable knit exterior and fleece-lined interior, making them the perfect versatile pant for cozy, casual, cold-weather days. They're also available in four colors, including a gorgeous oatmeal-beige. Available sizes: S-XL

18 An Essential Beanie At A Great Price Amazon Under Zero Women's Winter Knitted Rib Hat $11 See On Amazon Basic in the best way, this Under Zero beanie is an essential for any cold-weather wardrobe. It's available in six colors, including navy, black, olive green, and grey. "The material is soft with some stretch and comfortable, not itchy like some winter hats can be," reported one reviewer. Another echoed the sentiment, noting that "The yarn is soft, not at all itchy." Available sizes: one size

19 An Oversized Shawl That Doubles As A Travel Blanket Amazon MELIFLUOS DESIGNED IN SPAIN Shawl Wrap $36 See On Amazon This chic ruana is sure to come in handy on chilly days when you could use an extra layer. It's big enough to double as a travel blanket, or you can simply wrap it around your shoulders like a shawl. (Pro tip: Keep it draped it over the back of your desk chair if you tend to get cold in your office.) Get it in 45 colors. Available sizes: one size

20 A Classic Pair Of Snow Boots By A Fan-Favorite Brand Amazon Sorel Women's Explorer Carnival Waterproof Insulated Winter Boot $129 See On Amazon As far as snow boots go, it doesn't get much better than those made by Sorel. These classic Sorel Explorer Carnival boots are waterproof, insulated, and topped with a microfleece border to further shut out the cold. The grippy rubber soles were made to provide traction on ice and snow, while their plush, cushioned footbeds add to the comfort factor even more. It doesn't hurt that they're stylish, too — choose from six colors. Available sizes: 5-12

21 A Splurge-Worthy Bathrobe Lined With Super-Soft Fleece Amazon UGG Women's Blanche Robe $99 See On Amazon If you've never tried on an UGG bathrobe before, just imagine your entire body being enveloped by one of their cozy, sherpa-lined boots. This winter, do yourself a favor and treat yourself to the Blanche robe, aka the coziest bathrobe ever. Made of super-soft cotton with a plush fleece lining, the robe has deep pockets, a belted waist, and shawl-style collar. Choose from 11 pretty colors, including pastel pink, oatmeal, lilac, and grey. Available sizes: XS-XL

22 A Cozy Crewneck Sweater In A Stylish Animal Print Amazon find. Women's Drop Shoulder Tiger Sweater $42 See On Amazon Stay cozy and stylish this winter with this on-trend, tiger print sweater from find. Create a statement-making look by pairing it with all your leggings, skinny jeans, and skirts, or throw it over a black dress for a flowy, casual-chic vibe. Available sizes: XS-3XL

23 A Must-Have Pashmina Sold In Over 20 Pretty Colors Amazon MaaMgic Womens Pashmina $13 See On Amazon Pashminas have endless uses and can be styled so many different ways. So stock up on more than one color (you've got over 20 to choose from) to go with all the looks in your closet. At under $15, you really can't go wrong with this classic, multi-use scarf. One reviewer raved, "I have bought MANY pashminas, for hundreds of dollars, and this one was comparable if not better than those. The quality is outstanding. The color was exact. The softness and thickness was unexpected. A GREAT buy!" Available sizes: one size

24 An Oh-So Warm Down Jacket With A Luxe Velvet Exterior Amazon Daily Ritual Mock-Neck Short Puffer Jacket $65 See On Amazon For a more luxurious take on the classic puffer jacket, there's this dusty-pink, velvet quilted coat from Daily Rituals. It’s finished with a modern-looking mock neck and shorter length, while both a zipper and snap buttons are guaranteed to keep you toasty. Don’t love pink? The velvet version is also available in black, along with non-velvet styles in 12 more colors. Available sizes: XS-XXL

25 These Fun & Functional Faux Fur Mittens Amazon UGG Women's Faux Fur Mitten $65 See On Amazon Make a statement with your mittens with this fun, (faux) furry pair from UGG. Constructed with faux fur both inside and out, they're the perfect playful accent to finish off any cold-weather look. They also have a conductive palm, so you can use your phone without needing to pull them off. Available sizes: Small/Medium-Large/X-Large

26 A Relaxed-Fit Sweater With A Sporty Colorblock Print Amazon Cable Stitch Women's Geometric Colorblock Sweater $55 See On Amazon Slightly oversized and featuring a colorblocked, geometric print, this casual-chic sweater will go with all the basics in your closet. Made of a cotton/viscose blend, it comes in three colors: white, black, and grey. Reviewers report that it's "soft," "comfortable," and "warm." Available sizes: XS-XL

27 A Waterproof Version Of The Classic Chelsea Boot Amazon Asgard Waterproof Chelsea Boots $33 See On Amazon If you love a good Chelsea boot but can't bear to wear your favorite leather pair in the rain or slush, try these booties. The style’s signature pull tab at the back and elastic sides make them easy to slip on and off, while their waterproof coating and textured soles add traction for stomping around in the rain or snow. Wear them with a pair of ski, wool, or plush socks to keep your toes extra-warm. Available sizes: 4-12

28 A Wrap-Style Sweater Sold In Over 10 Colors Amazon YOINS Sweaters $32 See On Amazon Cozy yet stylish, this cross-wrap sweater is incredibly easy to dress up or down. Pair it with sweatpants or leggings for a day spent on the couch, or style it with some knee-high leather boots and skinny jeans for a night out. It comes in a ton of colors, too, including black, khaki, olive green, and grey. Available sizes: XS-XXL

29 A Cozy Fleece Jacket You'll Never Want To Take Off Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Sherpa Oversized Jacket $32 See On Amazon For a more affordable take on the teddy bear coat you've been seeing everywhere, there's this oversized sherpa jacket made of fuzzy, faux fur fleece. A number-one best-seller on Amazon, it's designed with a zip closure and pockets and comes in several different colors. "It's just as soft as it looks, and the inside of it is the same soft fleece-y material as the outside, which is rare!" reported one customer. Available sizes: S-3XL