If you’re someone who would live in sweatshirts if you could, you’re in luck: like joggers and bike shorts, sweatshirts can be juxtaposed with more polished pieces to create a look that feels stylish and sophisticated, but doesn't sacrifice on comfort. And as the boundaries between athleisure, loungewear, and regular clothing become increasingly more blurred, it’s easier than ever to find comfy, cozy sweatshirts you can dress up — sometimes, all that involves is putting on the right earrings or pair of shoes.

Scroll through the 27 sweatshirts (and sweatshirt dresses!) in this edit, and you’ll find options for virtually any occasion: sweatshirts you can wear to work, sweatshirts you can wear out, and even sweatshirts that’ll work for date night or an event. Along with the pieces themselves, you’ll find tips for how to style them, although it’s worth noting that the ways to dress up a sweatshirt are virtually endless.

Ready to see the most stylish women's sweatshirts on the market right now? Then just keep scrolling.

1 A Crewneck Sweatshirt With Gorgeous Statement Sleeves Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Janine Sweatshirt $70 See on Amazon Structural statement sleeves with ruffles at the shoulders give Rebecca Minkoff's Janine sweatshirt an elegant, fashion-forward look that almost feels Elizabethan. Dressing it up couldn't be more effortless — wear it with a tailored pencil skirt and pumps for work, or with tall boots and slouchy leather shorts for a night out. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

2 A Ribbed Sweatshirt That’s Part Of A Chic Matching Set Amazon The Drop Clancy Drawstring Hoodie Sweater $45 See On Amazon This sleek hooded sweatshirt is part of a matching two-piece set (you can buy the pants here), and whether you wear them together or as separates, both are the epitome of loungewear-chic. The clean lines on the wrists and hem make this sweatshirt feel dressier than most, as does the ribbed fabric. It’s made with a hint of wool, so it’s warmer and more substantial than it appears. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

3 A V-Neck Sweatshirt With Cute Bow Accents On The Sleeves Amazon Daily Ritual Cozy Knit Tie Sleeve V-Neck Sweatshirt $30 See On Amazon Featuring a V-neckline and cute bow accents on the sleeves, this Daily Ritual pullover looks more like a polished V-neck sweater than it does a sweatshirt. Still, though it’s undoubtedly chicer than your standard sweatshirt, it’s every bit as cozy and soft. Get it in four neutral colors, including the pretty ballet pink, pictured. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4 This Fan-Favorite Sweatshirt Dress That Comes In A Ton Of Colors & Prints Amazon Auxo Hooded Sweatshirt Dress $33 See on Amazon This top-rated sweatshirt dress comes in a ton of colors and prints, making it easy to find one that suits your personal style. Dressing it up for a night out is as easy as adding jewelry and some over-the-knee boots — and the resulting look feels like something Rihanna would totally wear. The dress is super soft and comfy, so you'll love wearing it in your down time, too. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

5 A Cute, Short-Sleeve Sweatshirt Made Of Super-Soft Fleece Amazon Goodthreads Heritage Fleece Blouson Short-Sleeve Shirt $28 See On Amazon Cuffed blouson sleeves that hit right at the elbow make this sweatshirt stand out in the best way. Since shorter sleeves are relatively unusual for a sweatshirt, they give the piece the more polished look of a thick, puff-sleeved blouse. Throw on some jeans and boots, and you'll look totally pulled-together without sacrificing comfort. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 A Blouson Sleeve Sweatshirt Made Of 100% Cotton Amazon Cable Stitch Blouson Sleeve Sweatshirt $40 See On Amazon This 100% cotton sweatshirt is cozy, substantial, and soft, and it just gets comfier with each wash. Designed with subtle style details like blouson sleeves, a slight mock neck, and a V-detail in the front, it’s another one of those sweatshirts that doesn’t really look like a sweatshirt at all. Wear it to the office by pairing it with a pair of plaid trousers like in the picture above, then transition to post-work yoga class by throwing on a pair of leggings. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

7 This Comfy Oversized Sweatshirt With Subtle Puffed Sleeves Amazon The Drop Kiko Oversized Sweatshirt $40 See on Amazon Billowy sleeves add a trendy touch to this otherwise simple sweatshirt from The Drop. Made of a luxuriously soft blend of cotton, modal, and spandex, it's designed in an oversized fit, with ribbed cuffs at both sleeves and a tunic-length hemline. Choose from six colors, ranging from classic neutrals to a vibrant berry pink. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

8 A Cozy Quilted Pullover With A Chic Asymmetrical Collar Amazon BTFBM Quilted Lightweight Sweatshirt $32 See on Amazon A trio of asymmetrical snaps at the neck give this quilted pullover a cool, stylish look, whether you choose to keep them fastened or fold the collar over. One of the best dressy sweatshirts on Amazon with over 1,000 five-star ratings, it comes in lots of variations on both color and design, including styles with a quilted construction throughout and options with a more traditional quarter-zip collar. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

9 A Soft, Comfy Hoodie In A Fashion-Forward Silhouette Amazon Daily Ritual Terry Cotton and Modal Hoodie $20 See on Amazon Dropped shoulders and billowy blouson sleeves make this oversized hoodie feel totally on-trend. But the stylish silhouette isn't the only reason to love it — it's made of Daily Ritual's stretchy, lightweight blend of terry cotton and modal, which means it's incredibly soft and cozy without looking or feeling bulky. It'd be easy to dress up with some fitted jeans and heels, or even a flowy maxi skirt. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

10 This Classic Hoodie With A Lace-Up Detail At The Neck Amazon JUST MY SIZE Plus Size Hoodie $19 See on Amazon A V-neckline finished with a lace-up detail makes for a fun twist on this otherwise classic hoodie. Made of mid-weight French terry that's smooth on the outside and slightly textured on the inside, the laces at the neck are sewn in place so you won't have to worry about them getting tangled. Available sizes: 16-32

11 A Super-Soft Hoodie That Looks Effortlessly Sophisticated Amazon Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Hooded Pullover Sweater $33 See On Amazon This super-soft sweatshirt has a polished, sophisticated look, because unlike a lot of hoodies that are meant to be baggy, this one hugs your body closely. It’s not bulky, either, so you can layer it under jackets and coats without feeling suffocated. It would look chic in an effortless way paired with skinny jeans and stilettos, but for lounging purposes (or running errands), you can throw it on with the matching joggers. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 This Active Sweatshirt That Looks More Polished Than Sporty Amazon RBX Active Plus Size Mock Neck Sweatshirt $38 See on Amazon A center seam and cowl neck elevate this sporty sweatshirt, adding polish and sophistication to the otherwise simple design. Made of a stretchy performance fabric with a subtle ribbed texture, it has thumb holes, pockets, and a split, tunic-length hem that's slightly longer in the back. Despite being designed as activewear, it looks more like a traditional cowl neck sweater, and will feel right at home paired with dress pants or a skirt. Available sizes: 1X — 3X

13 A Tunic-Length Sweatshirt That Looks Great With Leggings & Heels Amazon Roaman's Plus Size Tunic Hoodie $32 See On Amazon To dress up this tunic-length hoodie, simply style it with some sleek black leggings (perhaps a leather pair?) and a pair of pumps or knee-high boots. It’s the perfect outfit for dinners out, date nights, and other occasions that aren’t exactly dressy, but not casual, either. Made of a soft, flowy material, this hoodie has a hem that’s shorter in the front and longer in the back, as well as side slits and slightly cropped sleeves. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 34-36 Plus

14 A Texture-Rich Pullover With Flowy, Flared Sleeves Amazon Splendid Flare Sleeve Crewneck Pullover Sweater $117 See on Amazon So many design elements add interest to this slouchy pullover sweater from Splendid: the texture-rich, chunky knit; the dropped shoulders and slightly cropped length; the trendy bell sleeves with flared, ribbed cuffs. If you're not into the texture, it also comes in several versions made of a more traditional sweatshirt material, including styles with contrasting snaps down the sleeves, and one in a fun tie-dyed print. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

15 A Mockneck Sweatshirt Made Of Soft, Warm Fleece Amazon Core 10 Cloud Soft Fleece Sweatshirt $25 See on Amazon Minimalist and chic, this mock neck sweatshirt proves that a fashion-forward silhouette can make even the most basic pieces feel totally sophisticated. It's designed to be comfortable for yoga and other workouts, so the fit is super unrestrictive and easy to move in. Made of cloud-soft brushed fleece, it has wide dolman sleeves, a mock neck, and a stylish center seam down the back. It's hard to imagine bottoms this top wouldn't pair well with. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

16 This Simple Sweatshirt Dress That Can Be Styled So Many Different Ways Amazon Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Above-the-Knee Dress $26 See on Amazon Think of this simple sweatshirt dress as the perfect blank slate to pair with all your favorite jackets, shoes, and accessories. The simplicity of the design means it's just as easy to dress up as it is to dress down — factor in its cozy comfort and easy-to-care-for terry fabric, and you'll quickly realize this one might be worth buying in multiple colors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 A Cute Sweatshirt Dress With A Cinched Waist & Pockets Amazon GRACE KARIN Hoodie Dress $25 See On Amazon How cute is this Grace Karin sweatshirt dress? Not only is it cozy and soft, but it boasts clever design details like a cinched waist and roomy pockets, making it both practical and stylish, in addition to oh-so comfy. It looks equally great worn bare legged with sneakers as it does with leggings and boots. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 This High-Quality Sweatshirt That Looks More Like A Chic Sweater Amazon Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Long-Sleeve Funnel-Neck Sweatshirt $21 See On Amazon Everything about this Amazon Essentials sweatshirt is perfect — in fact, it's safe to say this is one of the best women's sweatshirts out there right now. For one, the fit is exactly what you want in an oversized pullover — effortlessly slouchy, and not bulky or dowdy. The keyhole sleeves and hem slits add fashion-forward flair, and the funnel-style neck adds an elegant touch that makes it super easy to dress up. Plus, it's made of a satisfyingly thick fabric that feels soft and almost silky, thanks to the viscose and elastane. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 A Seemingly Simple Sweatshirt With Hidden Lace Sleeves Amazon ellos Plus Size Lace Trim Sweatshirt Tunic $47 See On Amazon Upon first glance, this looks like a basic sweatshirt; but if you turn over the sleeves, you’ll see that they’re designed with floral lace. This hidden detail makes the sweatshirt feel dressier than most, and its tunic length pairs perfectly with leggings and skinny jeans. All it needs is a pair of heels, and perhaps some sparkling hoop earrings. Available sizes: 10-12 Plus — 38-40 Plus

20 A Stylish Cropped Sweatshirt With A Scalloped Hem Amazon Romwe Long Sleeve Scalloped Hem Crop Top Sweatshirt $25 See On Amazon A scalloped hem gives this otherwise basic sweatshirt a fun, stylish touch, and the slightly cropped fit allows the hem to be shown off. Depending on how you style it, it could look very dressy (paired with sleek black trousers and pointy heels, for example), or semi-casual (worn with jeans or denim cutoffs). It’s a playful, versatile piece worth adding to your wardrobe. Available sizes: 16 — 32

21 This Fan-Favorite Hoodie Made Of The Softest Terry Fabric Amazon Daily Ritual Long-Sleeve Hooded Pullover $28 See on Amazon It's no exaggeration to say this is one of the best women's hoodies you can buy on Amazon. A sleeker, more body-conscious fit — combined with thoughtful design details like a crossed detail at the neckline and a curved, tunic-length hem — make it look far more polished than your typical baggy sweatshirt. Plus, it's made of Daily Ritual's super soft terry fabric, which is reason enough to love this hoodie on its own. "The fabric is so cozy and comfortable, you won’t want to wear anything else," one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

22 A Simple Sweatshirt Dress With A Drawstring That Lets You Adjust The Fit Amazon PL Movement by Pink Lotus Right Moves Sweat Shirt Dress $34 See on Amazon While most sweatshirt dresses tend to be relatively shapeless, an adjustable drawstring gives this one definition at the waist. Plus, the drawstring also lets you adjust the length and overall silhouette — wear it at your natural waist to make the skirt shorter, or leave it relatively loose for a slouchier, more relaxed fit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

23 A Slouchy, Pajama-Soft Hoodie That Laces Up At The Neck Amazon Mae Loungewear Lace Up Sweatshirt with Hood $14 See on Amazon Another slouchy, comfy hoodie with a stylish lace-up neckline, the laces on this one are functional, rather than being sewn in place. It's cut in a relaxed, slouchy fit, with a cropped length that'll pair perfectly with high-waisted bottoms. In addition to the three solid color options, it also comes in a version with gray and ivory stripes. The pajama-like fabric feels deliciously soft and cozy, too — plan on getting a lot of wear out of this one. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

24 A Super-Light Hoodie That’s Perfect For Summer Amazon Billabong Baja Beach Pullover $60 See On Amazon For those late summer nights and breezy beach days when you want an extra layer, this is the sweatshirt to keep in your tote bag. It can look casual, sure (depending on how it’s styled), but it would look so chic paired with skinny white jeans and a pair of strappy sandals for dinner on the water. Sold in three striped prints, all of which feel perfectly neutral, it boasts one large pocket in the front, a hood, and wide bell sleeves. Available sizes: Small — Large

25 A Sweatshirt Blouse Amazon The Drop Leona Short Puff Sleeve Crew Neck French Terry Sweatshirt $40 See On Amazon This top looks like a pretty blouse, but yes, it is classified as a sweatshirt. When you want to feel comfy but look polished — you could even get away with wearing this to a job interview — this is the way to go. The puffy (but not too puffy) sleeves are the clear standout feature, but really, its beauty lies in its simplicity. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

26 An Oversized Sweatshirt Dress That's Perfect For Nights Out Amazon The Drop Iona Mini Sweatshirt Dress $40 See on Amazon Clean lines and a slouchy, relaxed fit give this hooded sweatshirt dress a minimalist, streetwear-inspired aesthetic that can easily be dressed up for a party or night out — add some chunky platform boots and hoop earrings, and you'll look effortlessly cool without sacrificing an inch of comfort. If you need more inspiration on how to style an oversized hoodie, just look to Ariana Grande or Rihanna for tips. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

