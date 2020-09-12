23 Stylish Pairs Of Sneakers Under $50 That Pass For Dress Shoes

There’s nothing more satisfying than getting away with wearing comfy sneakers in a setting where heels — or at the very least, polished loafers or flats — would be considered standard. Of course, many sneakers are simply too sporty or casual to work for more formal occasions. However, if you know what to look for, you can find stylish sneakers that pass for dress shoes — and ahead, you'll find 20 prime examples of that, with each pair ringing up at less than $50, no less. As you’re browsing these picks, you’ll likely notice a few key features the most polished sneakers have in common: Sneakers that have sleeker soles, neutral color schemes, and an overall minimalist design are often easier to dress up, as are those made of rich, premium materials like buttery leather or suede.

That said, many comfortable sneakers can pass for dress shoes, especially when styled thoughtfully. The right pair for you will depend on where you’re wearing them, as well as your own personal taste — which is why you’ll find a lot of variety featured on this list. Looking for polished kicks that’ll take you from the office to happy hour? Stylish slip-ons that’ll look great with skirts and dresses? Regardless of what you have in mind, you’re sure to find plenty of great options here.

Keep reading to discover the best sneakers under $50 that you can buy on Amazon — once you realize how polished these comfortable women's sneakers can look, you’ll never want to squeeze into your stilettos again.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1 These Classic Leather Sneakers That Literally Go With Everything Amazon Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt II Sneaker $40 See on Amazon Clean and classic, these white Cole Haan sneakers will work beautifully with a near-endless array of chic outfits. Featuring genuine leather uppers and comfy cushioned footbeds, their sleek silhouette and simple, monochromatic design make for a sophisticated shoe that'll always be in style. Not into plain white? These also come in several other styles that would be easy to dress up, including black, rose gold, and a trendy snakeskin print. Available sizes: 5-11

Available colors/styles: 7

2 The Most Comfortable Pair Of Slip-On Sneakers Around Amazon Dr. Scholl's Madison Sneaker $50 See on Amazon Dr. Scholl's famously makes some of the most comfortable shoes for women around, and these slip-on sneakers are no exception. Featuring roomy toe boxes, soft liners, and cushioned insoles that are specifically designed to support the natural contours of your feet, wearing them is "like walking on clouds," according to Amazon reviewers. The buttery tan version pictured is super versatile, but the chic snakeskin pair is worth picking up, too. Available sizes: 5-11 (regular, wide)

Available colors/styles: 24

3 The Best Platform Sneakers That Look Like Booties Amazon Athlefit Women's Platform Wedge Sneaker Booties $31 See on Amazon Are they sneakers? Are they booties? Technically, they're both, which is what makes these shoes from Athlefit so versatile. Comfy enough for long days of walking but polished enough for work, they have a hidden wedge platform to give you some height, but they look like flats. Other design highlights include a zipper closure for easy on/off, non-slip, textured soles, and a handy pull tab at the back. Choose from texture/print combos like the black faux-leather croc, pictured, or go with gray suede or statement-making leopard. Available sizes: 5.5-10

Available colors: 11

4 These Sleek Leather Sneakers That Are Perfect For The Office Amazon Roxy Sheilahh Sneakers $51 See on Amazon With their buttery faux leather uppers and sleek, low-top silhouette, these versatile platform sneakers will be the perfect finishing touch to so many polished outfits — try them with black cigarette pants and a matching black turtleneck, a fitted midi dress, or even leather trousers. The best part? The memory foam insoles are like walking on clouds. Available sizes: 5-11

Available colors: 9

5 The Best-Selling Sneakers That Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About Amazon adidas Cloudfoam Advantage Sneaker $49 See on Amazon There's a reason adidas's Cloudfoam sneakers are considered to be the best sneakers for women by many: They're not only timeless and easy to dress up or down, but fans also say their Cloudfoam lining truly lives up to its name, with dozens of people swearing the shoes "literally feel like walking on a cloud." Plus, the top-rated sneakers come in lots of color and style variations, making it easy to find a pair that complements your wardrobe. Available sizes: 4.5-11

Available colors/styles: 22

6 A Versatile Pair Of Slip-Ons With Specially Designed Cushioned Insoles Amazon Dr. Scholl's Madison Sneaker $50 See on Amazon Specially designed memory foam insoles make these Dr. Scholl's slip-ons some of the most comfortable women's shoes around, while the wide range of colors, prints, and styles they come in ensures you'll find the perfect pair for any occasion. "I work a desk job where it’s normally not suitable to wear sneakers, but these are slightly dressed up and I get away with them," one person shared. "It makes things more comfortable while trying to stand all day!" Available sizes: 5-11 (regular, wide)

Available colors/styles: 24

7 These Woven Leather Sneakers That Are Perfect For Warm Days Amazon find. Weave Leather Sneakers $45 See on Amazon Loosely woven uppers add rich texture to these chic leather tennis shoes, which will look equally stylish paired with relaxed linen separates, a slinky midi dress, or a crisp white button-down and jeans. Because the loose weave allows for plenty of ventilation, these are a particularly comfortable option for hot, humid days. Available sizes: 5-10.5

Available colors: 2

8 The Iconic Adidas Sneakers You'll Be Wearing For Years To Come Amazon adidas Grand Court Sneaker $48 See on Amazon Of the nearly 10,000 shoppers who left feedback after buying adidas's Grand Court sneakers on Amazon, 92% left a positive rating. And what's not to love? The classic leather sneakers are both timeless and comfortable, and will add cool-girl style points to practically any outfit, especially maxi skirts and dresses. Plus, they come in a near-endless array of color combinations, including black and pink and white and bright yellow. Available sizes: 5-11

Available colors/styles: 39

9 This Super Chic Pair Of Suede, Animal Print Sneakers Amazon find. Animal Print Suede Sneakers $47 See on Amazon For sneakers that make a fierce statement without sacrificing sophistication, these unique, low-top tennis shoes are difficult to top. Their mixed-material uppers are made of buttery beige suede, snake-embossed black leather, and Dalmatian-printed calf hair, but their simple color scheme means they're versatile enough to pair with just about anything. Available sizes: 5-10

10 A Pair Of Simple Leather Sneakers In A Classic Dress Shoe Color Amazon find. Simple Leather Sneakers $41 See on Amazon The rich camel color dresses up these minimalist tennis shoes, which are made of supple, perforated leather. Pair them with a creamy white or neutral-colored suit for an effortlessly chic work outfit, or throw them on with jeans when you want to be comfortable without looking too sporty. It's worth noting that while the vibrant blue version is arguably less dressy, they're still more polished than most sneakers — and they're definitely a lot of fun. Available sizes: 5-10.5

Available colors: 2

11 These Memory Foam Sneakers With A Stylish Quilted Look Amazon DailyShoes Slip On Sneakers $33 See on Amazon Quilted uppers give these popular slip-on sneakers a look that's more dressy than sporty, while their memory foam insoles ensure they'll feel as luxurious as they look. Even if you're not a fan of the pair pictured here, it's still worth checking out the other styles — between platform soles, trendy animal prints, and subtle vegan suede or perforated leather, you're sure to find at least one option you love. Available sizes: 5-11

Available colors/styles: 23

12 These Classic Adidas Sneakers In Versatile All-White Amazon adidas Cloud Foam Advantage Sneaker $46 See on Amazon Amazon reviewers can't seem to get enough of these classic adidas sneakers. In over 2,000 glowing five-star reviews, fans praise practically everything about them, from their simple, timeless design crafted of supple coated leather, to their comfort-boosting Cloudfoam insoles and slip-resistant rubber outsoles. White sneakers are some of the easiest to dress up, but these also come in several other elevated styles, including all black, lilac, and metallic silver. Available sizes: 5-11

Available colors/styles: 22

13 These Stylish Snakeskin Sneakers From Cole Haan Amazon Cole Haan Carrie Sneaker $43 See on Amazon Cole Haan's Carrie sneakers are easy to dress up or down for practically any occasion, whether you go for the trendy snakeskin version pictured or opt for a more classic pair in black or white. Featuring leather uppers and slip-resistant rubber soles, the sleek, low-top design is simple and free of distractions, save for a tiny logo and gold charm detail at the back of each shoe. Available sizes: 5-11

Available colors/styles: 6

14 The Perfect Dressy Sneakers If You Have Bunions Amazon Naturalizer Stephanie Sneaker $30 See on Amazon Naturalizer is known for making comfortable footwear that doesn't compromise on style — and their Stephanie sneaker proves that reputation is well-deserved. The simple slip-on sneaker is literally packed with comfort-boosting features, but the most notable is the stretchy knit upper, which perfectly conforms to the shape of your foot. This makes the Stephanie a particularly smart choice if you have bunions or similar foot-related conditions, since the stretchy, unrestrictive textile won't cause blisters or contribute to more serious problems down the line. Available sizes: 4-12 (regular, wide)

Available colors/styles: 3

15 These Cute & Comfy Slip-Ons With Plush Foam Footbeds Amazon Hush Puppies Slip On Sneaker $25 See on Amazon Don't be surprised when you find yourself slipping on these leather sneakers multiples times a week — after all, they're basically the perfect shoe. For one, they're so cute. Arguably more importantly, though, they're super comfy and breathable, thanks to foam-cushioned insoles, slip-proof rubber soles, and perforated uppers that provide extra ventilation. Factor in their versatility and practical slip-on design, and you just may wind up buying all four colors. Available sizes: 6-11

Available colors: 4

16 These Retro Canvas Sneakers That Look Like Lace-Ups, But Aren't Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Anni Sneaker $45 See on Amazon Channel a classic Americana vibe with Tommy Hilfiger's top-rated Anni sneakers. With their vintage-inspired styling and red, white, and navy color scheme, they'll look perfect with practically anything — long dresses, denim cutoffs, white jeans, et cetera. Plus, throwing them on couldn't be easier, thanks to a laceless, slip-on design that's reinforced with an elastic strap. Available sizes: 5-11

17 A Pair Of Cool, Croc-Embossed Platform Sneakers Amazon JENN ARDOR Slip On Sneaker $29 See on Amazon Croc-embossed uppers with a subtle sheen add a touch of glam to these versatile slip-on sneakers, while a chunky platform sole provides the perfect subtle lift. Their foam-cushioned insoles make them comfy enough for long days at work, and on the weekends, they'll make any casual outfit feel more fashion-forward and fun. Available sizes: 6-10

Available colors/styles: 10

18 Classic White Sneakers With Cute Color-Blocked Details Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Laddy Sneaker $35 See on Amazon Color-blocked pink and silver stripes at the heels help these stylish Tommy Hilfiger sneakers stand out in a sea of other white sneakers. Made of rich, supple vegan leather with a padded tongue and collar, their quality and style have earned them a near-perfect overall rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon. Available sizes: 8.5-10

19 The Best Dressy Sneakers For Wide Feet Amazon Naturalizer Marianne Slip-On Sneakers $47 See on Amazon A cracked gold finish makes these slip-on sneakers special; while the distressing keeps the metallic shine from feeling over-the-top, the hint of gold will complement a wide range of dressy outfits, especially when paired with your favorite gold jewelry. The shoes are super comfy, too, thanks to cushioned insoles that are designed to fit the shape of your foot. Plus, they come in an exceptionally inclusive range of sizes and widths, including half sizes. Available sizes: 4-12 (narrow, regular, wide, extra-wide)

20 A Pair Of Slip-On Sneakers With A Unique Bow Detail Amazon MIA Zoe Fashion Sneaker $69 See on Amazon Buttery vegan leather twisted into an elegant bow wraps these comfy slip-on sneakers in sophisticated style. For truly dressy occasions when even simple white sneakers won't work, these will be perfect — you could probably even wear them to a dinner party or casual wedding. "I love that I can dress them up or down and they are appropriate for work and any where else I go," one reviewer commented. Available sizes: 6-8

Available colors/styles: 3

21 A Comfy Pair Of Slip-Ons With A Subtle Embossed Texture Amazon Sperry Woven Emboss Sneaker $40 See on Amazon An embossed surface gives these Sperry slip-ons textural interest, while their gleaming metallic finish adds a touch of glitzy charm. Factor in their comfy, memory foam-cushioned insoles and skid-resistant rubber outsoles, and you'll see they're perfect for practically any occasion, from work events to family get-togethers and everywhere in between. Love the embossed texture, but not the shiny silver? You're in luck — these beauties also come in matte black, pink, and navy. Available sizes: 5-12

Available colors: 4

22 An Elevated Take On Classic Basketball Shoes Amazon adidas Hoops Sneaker $49 See on Amazon Another pair of versatile white sneakers from adidas, these are a clean, minimalist take on classic basketball shoes. While that may not sound like something that could pass for dress shoes, their streamlined silhouette and all-white design will look great with everything from blazers to maxi dresses to slip skirts, as well as more traditional athleisure looks. Available sizes: 0-11

Available colors/styles: 10