Finding the perfect sweater can be surprisingly tough. Though style and cut are important factors, if you're shopping for a sweater to wear during fall or winter, warmth matters almost equally as much. That said, some sweaters are simply too warm, to the point that once you're inside with your jacket off, you're sweating as if you're in a sauna. Luckily, that's not the case with any of these cute sweaters on Amazon that are all under $30. If Goldilocks were a fashion girl, she'd call these just right.

Ahead, you'll find a wide variety of sweaters to suit every style, climate, and budget. Some are warm enough that you can wear them in the midst of winter on their own, others are lightweight enough to take you into spring, and some are perfect for layering. The one thing they all have in common is that they won't make you sweat (and if you're interested in more winter wear that won't overheat you indoors, check out this roundup, here.

Also, some of these sweaters are eligible for Prime Wardrobe, an Amazon Prime member feature that allows you to try on eligible items for up to a week before deciding whether to buy them not. If you don't wind up loving them, returns are fuss-free.

Scroll on to shop 16 of the cutest lightweight sweaters on Amazon right now.

1 A Lightweight Cardigan With A Classic Fit Amazon Urban CoCo Women's Long Sleeve Knit Cardigan $25 While the timeless staple never actually goes out of style, classic cardigans like this one are having a major moment right now. Made of a stretchy viscose blend with a classic crew neck fit, the versatile style can be worn so many different ways; layer it over a blouse or cami for an easy work outfit, or channel Bella Hadid and leave all but one button undone. Available sizes: S — X-large

2 A Longer Cardigan To Cozy Up In Amazon Goodthreads Women's Mid-Gauge Stretch Cocoon Sweater, Caramel Heather $35 See on Amazon Wrap yourself in comfort with this elegant duster — equal parts cozy and stylish, it will instantly make any outfit feel far more put together. Made with a blend of nylon, acrylic, wool, and spandex, the soft, fluffy knit looks substantial, but feels almost weightless. The simple silhouette features an open front cut, with chic ribbing on the sleeves and at the hem. Available sizes: XS-XXL

3 A Chunky Turtleneck That's Not Scratchy Amazon Saodimallsu Womens Turtleneck Oversized Sweaters Batwing $35.90 See on Amazon A chunky knit construction, batwing sleeves, and ribbed cuffs make this cozy turtleneck sweater special; it's the perfect cozy layer to complete any casual look. Reviewers say it's incredibly soft and well-made, and love the unique texture and its relaxed, slouchy fit. "The yarn is heavy enough that it is cozy, but the weave makes it light and breathable," one reviewer noted approvingly. Choose from an assortment of versatile colors. Available sizes: S-XL

4 A Stylish Oversized Sweater With On-Trend Batwing Sleeves Amazon ANRABESS Women Turtleneck $30 Tapered batwing sleeves instantly elevate this chic turtleneck pullover; easy to dress up or down, it's sure to become a new favorite. Pair it with jeans or leggings for an effortless casual outfit, or tuck it into a pencil skirt to dress up the look for work. Made of a soft blend of polyester and spandex, it's available in more than a dozen colors. Available sizes: XS-XL

5 A Cute Funnel Neck Sweater Sold In Solid Colors & Fun Stripes Amazon Goodthreads Women's Mid-Gauge Stretch Funnel Neck Sweater $35 See on Amazon Playful stripes wrap this pullover sweater in an array of eye-catching hues; it's an easy way to add some cheerful color to your collection of cozy knits. It's cut in a relaxed, comfortable fit that falls right below the hip, with ribbed cuffs, side slits, and a chic funnel neck cut. If you're not a fan of the stripes, it also comes in several solid colors, including black, camel, and a heathered powder blue. Available sizes: M-XXL

6 A Timeless Oversized V-Neck Worth Stocking Up On Amazon Goodthreads Women's Mid-Gauge Stretch V-Neck Sweater $35 See on Amazon This slouchy V-neck sweater is one of those easy, timeless staples that's worth buying in multiple colors. Throw it on with leggings for an effortless casual outfit, or pair it with skinny slacks and pumps to dress it up for work. The fluffy, mid-weight fabric looks like it's thick, but it feels light as air and luxuriously soft to the touch. Available sizes: XS-XXL

7 A Figure-Hugging Crewneck That's Perfect For Layering Amazon Meraki Women's Merino Crew Neck Sweater $24.60 See on Amazon It's hard to imagine anything more classic than this simple crewneck sweater; whether you pair it with a pretty skirt or throw it on with jeans, it adds a refined, polished element to just about any outfit. For such an affordable piece, it's impressive that it's made with 100% merino wool; that said, it's still lightweight and smooth, and works equally as great on its own or layered. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

8 A Lightweight Cardigan For All Your Layering Needs Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Plus Size Lightweight Vee Cardigan Sweater $26 See on Amazon Another classic cardigan to pair with everything in your closet, this one is designed with a chic V-neckline. Made of a silky soft blend of cotton, modal, and polyester, the lightweight knit is perfect for layering, either over turtlenecks and tees or under blazers and jackets. Choose from six versatile colors, including black, camel, and navy. Available sizes: 1X-6X

9 A Cross-Wrap Sweater With A Casual-Chic Vibe Amazon softome Womens Knitted Deep V-Neck $34 The plunging V-neckline and slouchy fit give this comfy surplice sweater a casual-chic look. Add some heels to dress it up for a night out, or throw it on with leggings for a cozy night in — no matter how you style it, it's sure to be a hit. "I was super impressed with how soft the fabric is," one reviewer noted. "It feels very high end." Available sizes: S-XXXL

10 A Short-Sleeved Sweater That Comes In Tons Of Colors Amazon YEMAK Women's Knit Sweater $22 When it comes to versatile staples that never go out of style, you can't do much better than this elegant crewneck sweater. Crafted from a soft and stretchy viscose blend, the lightweight knit feels luxuriously smooth to the touch. The classic blue hue is totally on-trend, but the sweater is available in more than 30 colors. Available sizes: S-XL

11 A Blanket-Like Cardigan That's Perfect For Travel Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Longer Length Cardigan Sweater $25.50 See on Amazon While you can never go wrong with this simple open-front duster, it's sure to prove especially invaluable when you're traveling. Not only is it soft and warm enough to double as a blanket during long flights, but it's also machine washable, resistant to wrinkles, and versatile enough to pair with everything in your suitcase. Plus, it even has pockets! Available sizes: XS-XL

12 A Classic Cardigan With A V-Neck Cut Amazon Meraki Women's Fine Merino Wool V-Neck Cardigan Sweater $29 See on Amazon Crafted of 100 percent merino wool, this cozy cardigan is a timeless wardrobe staple — and given that it's so affordable, stocking up on every color isn't a bad idea. The plunging V-neckline lends itself to an array of layered looks; throw it on it over a lacy bralette that you want to show off, or pair it with a sleek turtleneck for an easy work outfit. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

13 A More Stylish Sweater For All Your Evening Looks Amazon WEACZZY Womens Casual Lightweight Sweater $33 If you're the type of person who loves to live in cozy knits, you'll be happy to discover this gorgeous sweater that's stylish enough to wear for dressier events. The dropped shoulders and voluminous sleeves add a decidedly elevated touch, while the subtle mock turtle neckline feels elegant and refined. Choose from 14 colors. Available sizes: S-3XL

14 A Deep-V Sweater That Looks Great With Bodysuits & Turtlenecks Amazon Meraki Women's Chunky Wool-Blend Ribbed Cardigan Sweater $16 See on Amazon The plunging V-neckline makes this wool-blend cardigan great for layering; it adds a layer of cozy warmth, but doesn't cover up whatever you're wearing underneath. Wear it with a turtleneck and layered necklaces for work, or use it as an opportunity to show off a pretty bodysuit or bralette for a night out. Choose from black, cream, navy, or gray — or just order all four colors. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

15 A Chunky Cardigan That Looks Great With Leggings & Jeans Amazon Woman Within Women's Plus Size Cardigan $36 From its classic shaker texture to its long, relaxed silhouette, everything about this cardigan is easy and comfortable. The versatile design features a V-neck cut and patch pockets, while its substantial mid-weight construction is perfect for layering over tanks and tees. "High quality," noted one reviewer. "I think I’ll be wearing it for many years to come." Available sizes: Small plus — 6X-large plus