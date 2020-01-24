23 Pieces Of Winter Wear On Amazon That Won’t Have You Sweating Indoors

As far as seasonal fashion goes, cold-weather outfits are undoubtedly the most fun to style. While summer's options are much more limited, winter is a great time to play around with layers, textures, chunky shapes, and all the gorgeous coats, jackets, and boots of your dreams. That said, once you step indoors, your cozy-chic ensemble can quickly turn into your very own infrared sauna wrap — which is why it's so important to invest in warm, but lightweight clothes that are easy to layer. And with the 23 pieces of winter wear from Amazon that are featured on this list, you'll never find yourself sweating indoors again.

Not only are the pieces in this edit perfect for keeping comfortable during winter, but a lot of them are totally wearable in the fall, spring, and even summer, too. And, since all of them are available on Amazon Prime, you can add them to your closet in just a few days.

Whether you're looking for lightweight sweaters to wear to the office or cozy knits to layer under your favorite jackets, these 23 versatile pieces for winter are sure to suit all different senses of style (and budgets). Scroll on to shop now.

1. A Sporty-Chic Puffer Jacket That's Lightweight & Easy To Pack Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Jacket $40 Amazon See On Amazon An essential cold-weather staple that's sure to prove useful all year round, this versatile puffer jacket is especially great for traveling. Designed with a water-resistant nylon exterior, it has two spacious pockets, comes with its own drawstring carrying bag (which makes it a breeze to pack), and can even be washed in the machine. Choose from eight versatile colors. Available sizes: XS-XXL

2. The Perfect Versatile Dress Made Of Soft, Stretchy Jersey find. Women's Elastic Waist Jersey Maxi Dress $29 Amazon See On Amazon What makes this sporty-chic jersey dress special is its endless versatility. It can be dressed down with white sneakers, dressed up with heels, and worn pretty much all-year round. Plus, its viscose and elastane construction, in addition to being comfortable and stretchy, means it won't have you overheating indoors. It's the perfect, throw-on-and-go winter dress for the office (and pretty much any other occasion). Available sizes: XS-XXXL

3. A Lightweight Crewneck Sweater That Comes In Over 40 Colors & Prints Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Crewneck Sweater $17 Amazon See On Amazon A timeless staple no wardrobe is complete without, this classic crewneck sweater is worth stocking up on in more than one color. Knit of a soft, lightweight, breathable cotton blend, the fit is slightly relaxed while still looking polished. Choose from an extensive range of stylish colors and prints, including hearts, stripes, and a pretty heathered oatmeal. Available sizes: XS-XXL

4. A Vintage-Inspired Bomber Jacket That Works In Fall & Spring, Too Levi's Women's Faux Leather Sherpa Aviator Bomber Jacket $60 Amazon See On Amazon Levi's has a reputation for creating timeless, classically stylish staples, and this gorgeous bomber jacket is far from an exception. Made of smooth vegan leather with a faux sherpa collar, the menswear-inspired design will take you through fall, winter, and spring in style. It's even stylish enough to wear indoors if you're in a cold bar or restaurant. Available sizes: XS-XL

5. A Soft, Slouchy Top You'll Reach For Time & Time Again Daily Ritual Women's Long-Sleeve Split-Hem Tunic $26 Amazon See On Amazon A split hem adds a visual interest to this otherwise simple tunic top; basic in the best way possible, it's sure to become a new favorite. Wear it on its own running errands, as a layering piece under a vest, or even as loungewear around the house — it's certainly comfortable enough. Cut in a relaxed, slouchy fit with long sleeves and a crew neckline, it's available in two colors: black or heather grey. Available sizes: XS-XXL

6. A Versatile Midi Dress With Roomy Functional Pockets Meraki Women's A-line V-neck Midi Dress with Pockets $23 Amazon See On Amazon Another great long-sleeved dress for winter, this is another versatile piece that can be easily dressed up or down, depending on how you style it. Made of soft, smooth jersey that's stretchy and lightweight, its standout feature is its two spacious pockets. Choose from three colors: black, navy, or charcoal. Available sizes: XS-XL

7. A Classic V-Neck Sweater With A Lightweight Construction Amazon Essentials Women's Plus Size Lightweight V-Neck Sweater $23 Amazon See On Amazon No wardrobe is complete without at least a few V-neck sweaters, and this one is an excellent option at a surprisingly affordable price. Made of a smooth, breathable blend of cotton, modal, and polyester, it's soft enough to wear on its own, and is the ideal weight for layering. Plus, its V-neckline ensures your chest and neck don't feel suffocated, even in a stuffy office. It comes ten gorgeous colors, including blue, camel, and purple. Available sizes: 1X-6X

8. A Silky-Soft Pajama Set That You Can Wear To Bed Without Overheating Eberjey Women's Gisele Two-Piece Long Sleeve & Pant Pajama Sleepwear Set $95 Amazon See On Amazon A great pair of matching pajamas will instantly elevate your bedtime routine, and this set by Eberjey is so soft and comfortable, you'll likely find yourself lounging in it all weekend long. Made of a silky-soft, stretchy modal material that keeps you comfortable and cool — even when you're under the sheets — the two-piece set includes a button-down top trimmed with contrasting piping, and matching pants with a comfy elastic waistband. Choose from over 20 colors. Available sizes: XS-XL

9. A Cozy-Chic Cardigan With A Breathable Open Front Splendid Women's Long Sleeve Thermal Cardigan Sweater Wrap $50 Amazon See On Amazon Despite its cozy sherpa details, this Splendid sweater will still keep you cool indoors, thanks to its breathable, open-front, waterfall-style design. It can be dressed up for the office with fitted black trousers and heels, or used as a casual layering piece with skinny jeans and leggings. Don't love the gray and white? It comes in solid navy, too. Available sizes: XS-3X Plus

10. A Pair Of Soft, Thick Leggings That Look Like "Real" Pants Daily Ritual Women's Ponte Knit Legging $19 Amazon See On Amazon Made of an impossibly soft ponte knit material, these versatile leggings can easily be passed off as "real" pants — just choose from one of the classic prints like herringbone or twill. They're the perfect weight for winter, as they'll keep you warm but not too warm, and can be worn just about anywhere, with anything. Available sizes: XS-XXL (short, regular, long, extra-long)

11. The Perfect Thermal Hoodie For Cold Winter Runs Core 10 Women'sThermal Fitted Run Hoodie $12 Amazon See On Amazon This is the perfect hoodie for running during winter, because it's warm enough so that you won't need a jacket, but lightweight enough that it won't have you drenched in sweat. Sold in five colors and made of a moisture-wicking material, it's also cute enough to pair with leggings for an athleisure-chic brunch look. Available sizes: XS-3X

12. A Lightweight V-Neck Sweater Sold In Dozens Of Playful Prints Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight V-Neck Sweater $19 Amazon See On Amazon Sweet hearts give this lightweight V-neck sweater a fun, whimsical touch; it's the perfect playful piece to pair with all your skirts, jeans, and cords. Made of a soft, breathable blend of cotton, modal, and polyester, it's sold in a ton of cute prints, including stripes, argyle, and even leopard. Available sizes: XS-XXL

13. A Stretchy Wrap Dress That You Can Dress Up Or Down Meraki Women's Wrap Dress $28 Amazon See On Amazon Long sleeves and a knee-skimming hem make this the perfect dress for winter and fall, while the V-neckline gives your chest room to breathe, whether you're in a hot office or choose to sport the piece during summer. Dress it down with sneakers, or give it a glam touch by styling it with earrings and heels. Available sizes: XXS-XXL

14. A Less Sweaty (But Equally Durable) Alternative To Heavy Winter Boots Amazon Essentials Women's Lace Up Combat Boot $34 Amazon See On Amazon Combat boots are having a major moment right now, and looking at this pair, it's easy to see why. Not only are the military-inspired boots about as comfortable and durable as it gets, but they can be styled with just about everything, from jeans and leggings to mini skirts, dresses, denim cutoffs, and more. And, unlike heavy winter boots, they won't make your feet feel sweaty after a few hours. Made of premium vegan leather in your choice of black or brown, they're designed with a convenient side zipper for easy on/off. Available sizes: 5-13

15. A Versatile Turtleneck Sweater That's Neither Heavy Nor Thick Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Mockneck Sweater $16 Amazon See On Amazon Timeless and elegant, this mock neck sweater will look gorgeous with just about anything you pair it with. Tuck it into a pencil skirt, layer it under a blazer or vest, or wear it on its own — the styling options are virtually endless. Unlike other similar sweaters, this one, which is made of cotton, modal, and polyester, was designed to be lightweight. It comes in 11 different colors, including black, red, and camel. Available sizes: XS-XXL

16. The Softest, Coziest Pair Of Lightweight Pajama Pants Splendid Women's Open Leg Pajama Pant Pj $21 Amazon See On Amazon Made of a stretchy, breathable cotton-rayon blend, this is the perfect pair of lightweight pajama pants that won't have you feeling too warm at home. Described as "buttery soft" by the brand, they also come in an assortment of other colors and prints, in addition to the pink striped pair pictured. Available sizes: XS-XL

17. A Slouchy V-Neck Sweater Made Of 100% Cotton Daily Ritual Women's 100% Cotton V-Neck Pullover Sweater $23 Amazon See On Amazon This simple V-neck sweater is guaranteed to become your new go-to. Made of 100% cotton, it'll keep you warm and snug when it's cold — but its relaxed, slouchy fit and V-neckline ensure you stay comfortable and cool indoors. Choose from nine versatile colors, all of which can be paired with literally everything in your closet. Available sizes: XS-XXL

18. A Sherpa-Lined Jacket With A Lightweight Nylon Exterior Columbia Women's Switchback Sherpa Lined Jacket $52 Amazon See On Amazon With a cozy sherpa-lined interior and lightweight nylon exterior, this Columbia jacket is the perfect alternative to too-thick puffers, fleeces, and heavy winter coats. Sold in six colors, it can even be washed in the machine. Available sizes: XS-3X

19. A Classic V-Neck Sweater Made Of Soft Pima Cotton Lark & Ro Women's Long Sleeve V Neck Pima Cotton Sweater $17 Amazon See On Amazon Sold in eight gorgeous colors, this is one of those rare, versatile sweaters you can wear in winter and summer. That's because it's made of fine gauge pima cotton, a lightweight material that's soft, versatile, and perfect for layering. Plus, it can be styled so many different ways; be sure to pick one up in ivory heather or lilac for cool, spring and summer nights. Available sizes: XS-XL

20. A Lightweight Alternative To Thick, Heavy Turtlenecks Lands' End Women's Relaxed Cotton Long Sleeve Mock Turtleneck $26 Amazon See On Amazon So many turtlenecks can be too thick and warm, but not this one, which is made of lightweight cotton instead of thick, scratchy cashmere or wool. An essential piece for any wardrobe, it's sold in seven colors, including red, black, and charcoal gray. Available sizes: XS-3X

21. A Funnel Neck Top Made Of Silky Lightweight Jersey Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Long-Sleeve Funnel-Neck Shirt $17 Amazon See On Amazon Made of a stretchy, silky soft jersey material that's breathable and lightweight, this funnel neck top is extremely versatile. Wear it as pictured, with jeans, for a casual look, tuck it into a skirt for the office, or layer it under a blazer or vest — the styling options are endless. Choose from navy, black, and gray. Available sizes: XS-XXL

22. A Vegan Leather Jacket You Can Wear Indoors, Too Levi's Size Women's Faux-Leather Quilted Racer Jacket $70 Amazon See On Amazon Another timeless outerwear staple from Levi's, the chic quilted details on this vegan leather jacket add a visually striking touch. Simple and sophisticated, it's cut in a sleek, feminine silhouette and is even machine-washable. The best part is, you can totally wear it indoors at the office or dinner, since it basically functions as a blazer. Available sizes: 1X-3X

23. A Cozy Fleece Sweatshirt That's Not Too Thick Hanes Women's V-Notch Pullover Fleece Sweatshirt $5 Amazon See On Amazon When you think of fleece pullovers, you probably think of suffocating and warm. But not this one. Sold in 10 colors, it's made of a blend of cotton and EcoSmart polyester, resulting in a medium-weight top that won't make you overheat. It's the perfect versatile top for all your casual, off-duty looks, as well as for working out and wearing around the house. Available sizes: S-XXL

24. A Best-Selling Pair Of Stretchy Jeans With Over 3,500 Five-Star Reviews Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans $25 Amazon See On Amazon Though these classic Levi's jeans are essential for all four seasons, they're a must-have addition to any cold-weather wardrobe. Stretchy, comfortable, and soft (instead of constricting and stiff), they're perfect for pairing with all your winter boots and cozy sweaters. Over 3,800 reviewers are obsessed, probably because the three different inseam lengths make it easy to find your perfect fit. Available sizes: 2-20 (short, medium, long)