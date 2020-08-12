10 Stylish Dresses From Walmart That Make Hot Summer Days So Much More Bearable

As the weather continues to heat up, there’s really just one thing we're reaching for: light, airy, summer dresses. But just because you’re limited to your lightest-weight clothing doesn’t mean that your style has to be limited, too. There are endless options when it comes to on-trend, breezy dresses, and Walmart has an unbeatable selection to help you get through the hottest days — without breaking the bank.

One of the best things about summer is the simplicity of getting ready; all you have to do is throw on a dress, add an accessory or two, and you’re good to go. There’s no need to overthink it, as these warm-weather looks practically style themselves. Below, we’ve selected our 10 favorite dresses from Walmart’s current collections to get you dreaming of your next day in the sun. From effortless maxi dresses and sturdier shirt dresses to floral minis, there’s something for everyone. And before you keep scrolling, you should also know about Walmart+ — their new membership service that scores you free shipping from Walmart.com for only $12.95 per month or $98 per year with no order minimum required. Summer just got even sweeter.