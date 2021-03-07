This Empowering Movie Is Perfect Entertainment For International Women's Month

(Pop Culture)
Recommended by TZR staff.
"I've always been a fan of Legally Blonde for its message that you can be whatever kind of woman you want to be. Even though I'm laughing most of the way through the movie, I always feel so motivated and inspired by the end."— Anna Buckman, Lifestyle Writer
Tracy Bennett/Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock
Tracy Bennett/Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock
"Jane Austen's novel presented a picture of women struggling with the societal expectations of their time, an issue that's ageless. But, the headstrong Lizzy [Bennet] was always a character I related to and found inspiring." — Aemilia Madden, Senior Fashion Editor
Alex Bailey/Working Title/Kobal/Shutterstock