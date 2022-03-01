Sun protection is a crucial part of any good skin care routine, but it’s particularly important to model and activist Winnie Harlow. In 2018, she was discouraged from wearing sunscreen during an all-day beach photoshoot due to the white cast the products left on her skin tone. As a result, the model was left with permanent sun damage, which sparked her mission to make daily SPF more accessible and inclusive — and thus, Winnie Harlow’s Cay Skin was born.

Today, Harlow — who is also TZR’s Spring 2022 cover star — officially launches the SPF-centered skin and body care line inspired by her experience with the skin condition vitiligo as well as her Jamaican heritage. The collection features a range of lightweight formulas that are comfortable to wear and specifically formulated for all skin tones and types, even sensitive skin like Harlow’s. The products contain high-performance skin care actives like niacinamide, squalane, and hyaluronic acid, as well as gentle island-based ingredients like aloe stem cells, hydrating nectar, and sea moss, paying homage to Jamaican culture.

“Traditional sunscreens are notorious for being heavy, uncomfortable, not wearing well under makeup, and worst of all, leaving a white or purple cast, especially on people of color. This has led to so many people I know skimping on sun care in everyday life,” Harlow, who is both the founder and creative director of Cay Skin, says in a press release. “My experience deepened my conviction to create sun care products that are both comfortable to wear every day, and effective at providing truly invisible protection for everyone under the sun.”

Courtesy of Cay Skin

The newly launched collection includes four SPF products; three for the face, and two for the body. The Isle Glow Face Lotion SPF 45 is a pearlescent, antioxidant-packed silicone-free sunscreen that gives all skin tones an instant glow, while the Universal Mineral Face Lotion SPF 55 is a hydrating, silicone-free, mineral sunscreen with a yellow tint that blends in seamlessly. For the lips, the Isle Lip Balm SPF 30 hydrates and protects while offering a delicious vanilla brown sugar flavor. Cay Skin’s first body product, the Isle Body Oil SPF 30, is a nutrient-packed body oil with UVA/UVB protection and an oil blend that nourishes skin for a healthy-looking glow without feeling greasy.

Not only is Cay Skin changing the conversation around SPF, but the brand is also committed to having a positive social and environmental impact. 75% of the products’ primary packaging is 100% recyclable and made from 30% post-consumer resin, and all cartons are 100% recyclable and FSC certified. Cay Skin has also partnered with A Place Called Home, a non-profit LA-based organization that provides a safe, nurturing environment and educational support for youth.

Cay Skin is available now at cayskin.com and is will be launching at Sephora in April 2022.

Below, check out the product line and stock up for the sunny season ahead.

