Bronzer is a must for any sun-kissed makeup look, but it’s not always as straightforward as it seems. There are so many techniques floating around that promise the most seamless application, not to mention an array of formats to choose from (liquid, cream, and powder, oh my!), so finding your most flawless bronzing routine can be quite the process. Luckily, Selena Gomez’s makeup artist dropped her favorite technique that not only teaches you where to apply bronzer but when.

In a new TikTok video, makeup artist Melissa Murdick shared how she created Gomez’s natural-looking glow for her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “This is the technique that I used to get that super gorgeous glow that looks totally realistic and not overly fake bronzy,” she says. First, you’ll need any flat-top foundation brush and a cream bronzer — Murdick is using Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick from her client’s makeup line, Rare Beauty, in the shade Happy Sol.

The artist then picks up some bronzer onto her brush and applies it along the contours of her cheeks as well as her entire cheek on both sides. She also blends some bronzer across the bridge of her nose and along her temples, hairline, and jawline. “This really marries all the tones together so you’re not just having a patch of bronze on your cheeks; it looks like your entire face got sun,” Murdick says.

Next, Murdick uses a blush brush to apply a bronzy shade of liquid highlighter (she uses Rare Beauty’s Positive Light Liquid Luminizer in Transcend) on top of the bronzer. “Everywhere you put that bronzer, put a little bit of this glow,” she says.

This might look a little extreme, but don’t worry — after you’re all glowed up, Murdick says you’ll then apply your foundation over top as you usually would. She uses the IT Cosmetics CC Cream, but you can use any complexion product of your choosing. “This is the secret,” she says, “This is what makes it look like you are glowing from within. It covers up any harsh lines on the actual bronzer.”

Murdick then finishes up the rest of her makeup (which includes a bit of powder on the t-zone, a bright lip color, and a bit of cream blush) and the result is a gorgeously muted bronzed look.

Ahead, shop the products Murdick used in her TikTok and try this summer skin hack out for yourself.

