Believe it or not, the 2024 presidential election is less than a month away, which means Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign just switched into high gear. This week alone, she hosted multiple campaign rallies, appeared on The View and The Late Show With Stephen Cobert, and attended a Noticias Univision presidential town hall. But wait — that’s not all. Bright and early on October 11, Harris was announced as Vogue’s digital cover star for October, marking the nominee’s second cover for the esteemed publication.

According to Vogue, the Vice President’s cover was captured just four days ago by renowned photographer, Annie Leibovitz at Harris’ official residence in Washington, DC. After following Harris on her campaign trail since October 3, Leibovitz photographed the politician in a slew of autumnal staples — a fitting selection for the October cover star. Always on board for a polished suit set, Harris donned her own Gabriela Hearst blazer and matching trousers, both in cool-toned brown. Underneath her structured topper, she layered a satin burgundy shirt also from Gabriela Hearst, complete with a high-neckline and a draped bodice. It’s unclear which shoes she chose, however, if this look is anything like her public-facing attire, Harris chose black pointy pumps from Manolo Blahnik. Her Tiffany & Co. earrings were instantly recognizable as the same pearl pair she wore during the presidential debate on September 10. She rounded out her co-ord with a gold pendant bracelet, a purple statement ring, her slim wedding band, and the American flag pin, of course.

Throughout the rest of the issue, the Vice President was photographed in more notable suits as Leibovitz documented Harris’ schedule over the course of a few days. On October 3 in Ripon, Wisconsin, Harris took the stage in a black blazer, complementary wide-leg pants, a white T-shirt, and a layered pearl necklace, alongside Liz Chaney who proudly endorsed the Vice President that day. The next day, Leibovitz spotted Harris at the Detroit Metro Airport in a navy blue co-ord — this time coupled with a classic button-down and sleek ankle boots.

With the election just a few weeks away, Harris’ appearances are expected to increase tenfold. So, stay tuned to TZR in the coming days — no, hours for her next luxe look.