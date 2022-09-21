When it comes to the recent resurgence in Y2K beauty and fashion, celebrities like Paris Hilton and Britney Spears are heavily referenced. There’s no doubt that these stars massively shaped the trends of the time, but other notable influences are often overlooked — the Spice Girls, for example. Yes, the band originated in the UK, but the women’s impact on American culture was straight-up monumental. This week, Vanessa Hudgens’ pigtail braids seems to be paying a far overdue homage to the girl group — more specifically, the signature hairstyle of one Baby Spice.

For a night out in New York City, the singer and actor opted for a black skirt, ‘90s-esque tube top, and plenty of gold jewelry. Her hair was styled into two long twisted pigtails that were secured on top of her head and reached down to her ribcage. “Spice up your lifeeeee 😉,” Hudgens wrote in the caption of her Instagram post showing off the look, clearly a reference to the hit song from the British girl group.

The style was courtesy of Danielle Priano, who frequently works with Hudgens as well as other megastars such as Sarah Hyland, Hailey Bieber, and Cara Delevingne. In her own IG post, Priano shared that she used products from the brand SexyHair to achieve the sleek look.

Hudgens’ makeup was also seriously stunning. Robert Sesnek, who also referenced the same Spice Girls song in his caption, took to Instagram to share his work. The star is wearing a dramatic winged liner and long, fluttery lashes, which is on par with her usual sultry glam looks. In addition to beautifully bronzed skin, Sesnek completed the beat with a neutral matte lip color.

Of course, inquiring minds wanted to know what products the makeup artist used on the star. In the comments of his post, Sesnek revealed he used Pat Mcgrath Labs Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil in Supernatural and Mattetrance Lipstick in 1995, both in the shade 1995 as well as Chanel Joues Contraste Powder Blush in Rose Bronze.

Ahead, shop the key products that made Hudgens’ ‘90s-inspired look come to life.

