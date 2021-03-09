The Funky Mug Set Hailey Bieber Loves — And 10 Others Like It

There’s just something about pouring your oat milk latte into a cool mug that feels so much better — and it’s pretty obvious most of the world agrees. Why else would cups with funky handles and unusual shapes be taking over Instagram, replacing boring white ceramics with pieces that look closer to art than tableware? It’s a trend that’s been beloved by trendsetters as of late, and it’s only continuing to gain traction. That became even more obvious on the morning of March 8, when Hailey Bieber posted a photo of her own unique mug set that’s probably unlike any other you’ve seen before.

The model took to her Instagram Stories to share her sculptural find, captioning the post with a joke that’s all too relatable. “I knew I was getting older when the best part of my weekend was receiving my new mug sets that I bought off Instagram,” she wrote on the photo of the bright yellow pieces. Yet even if you don’t identify with that statement, it’s still understandable: Even with the many cool mug options out there, Bieber’s new one stands out.

Though the 24-year-old didn’t share the brand of the cup and coaster in question, a little digging revealed an identical pairing on Etsy, which comes in five colors (including Bieber’s yellow shade) and currently retails for $52.20. That said, it seems the rest of the internet may have already discovered her secret as well, because all of the options at the moment are marked “Low in Stock.” So if your heart is set on that exact set, some speed shopping may be in order.

However, if you just love the look of the model’s purchase but want to find your own mug-and-saucer duo that’s not a complete replica, there are plenty of other cool options online to satisfy your craving. From Astier De Villatte’s luxe black terracotta pieces to Jonathan Adler’s equally sunny set, you’ll find choices for all style preferences in the versions TZR has rounded up, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.