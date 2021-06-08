Why Tracee Ellis Ross’ Favorite Workout Has Been Her Go-To For Years

Thanks to her infectious smile and general enthusiasm for life, it’s hard not to want to copy everything Tracee Ellis Ross does. And fortunately for fans, she makes it easy: The actor and entrepreneur constantly shares cool aspects of her life, from her eclectically decorated home to her effortlessly cool outfits. In fact, you can even find Ross’ favorite workout — which, as you’d probably expect from the actor, is just as worth following along as the rest of her life.

Fortunately, it’s actually possible, too. That’s because Ross is a fan of Tracy Anderson’s workouts, a well-known method that’s long counted both fitness enthusiasts and celebrities as clients. And while she does often attend the brand’s in-studio classes, Ross explained at the beginning of the pandemic that she, like many others, was forced to start doing the routines at home — an accessible option that’s available to anyone who’s interested.

“As you all know I love me some @tracyandersonmethod,” the actor wrote in a caption in April 2020. “I love the workouts and have been doing it for years. It keeps me strong and long with a little jiggle. Just like I like! We are usually in a 98 degree studio. My makeshift home space is not nearly as hot but this is working and wonderful.”

Though Ross did share on June 7 that she’s now back in the Tracy Anderson studio, you can still get in on her go-to workout with the trainer’s many virtual options. The Tracy Anderson site offers not only an online studio via a subscription, but also virtual live classes, personal training, and more.

There are a lot of reasons why celebrities like Ross and Gwyneth Paltrow love this workout — and why you might, too. Anderson has used 20 years of research and experience to inform her routines, which aim to target accessory muscles through different choreography-heavy routines. Plus, as Ross said, it keeps her strong, and Paltrow agrees. “Nothing works for me the way that Tracy's approach does, so I really stick with it,” she told Shape in 2017. “She's amazing.”

Though Ross has admitted to engaging in other workouts (she’s posted on social media about going to a personal training studio in the past), it’s clearly Anderson’s method that keeps her coming back. “I have to say that Tracy Anderson's workout the last five years has been really good for me,” she told Health. “I love the studio atmosphere, I love how beautiful and sexy and long and strong I look when I work out, and I love the loud music.” With that being the case, it’s not hard to see why.

