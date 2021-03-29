This Is The Tracee Ellis Ross Way Of Doing A Bold Cat-Eye

2021 might’ve marked the 52nd NAACP Image Awards, but Tracee Ellis Ross went full ‘90s for the occasion. For her two unique looks — Schiaparelli, and an Alberta Ferretti and Tiffany & Co. combo — Tracee Ellis Ross’ makeup at the 2021 NAACP Awards kept things simple, while still offering up old-school glam. Or, as Ross herself put it on her Instagram post, “An ode to 90’s editorials.”

Ross wore an understated complexion base with a rose-nude lip and thick, black eyeliner drawn in an exaggerated cat-eye shape. Although fairly simple, her brows look polished as well, with a fuller front and tapered tails that complemented the strong wing of the eyeliner. It wasn’t just the makeup that gave off the vintage editorial vibes, either; for the Alberta Ferretti look, Ross wore the iconic Elsa Peretti Tiffany & Co. cuffs, undoubtedly a quiet sartorial tribute to the late designer.

Makeup artist Tracey Levy, who is tagged in Ross’ Instagram post, shared a behind-the-scenes look at the Chanel beauty essentials that likely played a part in the celebrity look. Chanel Beauty’s Le Crayon Khol Intense Eye Pencil appears to be pictured, along with two unique types of Chanel eye cream: the smoothing and firming Le Lift Crème Yeux ($105) and the radiance-boosting Sublimage La Crème Yeux ($260). In other words? Don’t breeze past your eye area skin care routine the next time you’re going out.

Ross’ makeup also finally answers the question of what to wear with Schiaparelli platform boots and a gold-toned, nearly life-sized bird hair fastener — a question that’s going to pop up more and more as Schiaparelli continues to dominate red carpet events in 2021. If you missed the NAACP Awards on March 27, then you can visit the event’s website to catch up with all of the nominees and winners.

Or, if you just want to shop Ross’ eyeliner look, there’s that, too. Ahead, the Chanel Beauty Le Crayon Khol Intense Eye Pencil, so you can start perfecting your very own extreme cat-eye styles.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.