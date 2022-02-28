Amidst the bevy of ‘90s reboots we’ve been blessed with over the past couple years, the Romy & Michele reunion at the 28th Screen Actors Guild (SAG)Awards felt especially, well, special. Yes, fans of the 1997 film (properly titled Romy and Michele's High School Reunion) went wild when stars Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino stepped onto the SAG Awards stage to present the award for Best Ensembe in a Comedy Series.

The two actors wore complementary pink (Kudrow) and blue (Sorvino) pant suits, paying homage to the iconic dance sequence at the end of the ‘90s cult classic. "I just realized this, we're wearing great ensembles while at the same time presenting to great ensembles," Sorvino said, in her best Romy voice.

For those who need a refresher, the movie chronicles the journey of high school besties Romy White and Michele Weinberger as they road trip from Los Angeles to Tucson, Arizona to attend their 10-year reunion. The two pose as business women (and creators of Post-Its) to impress their classmates and shed the “weird” title they held in high school.

For their on-stage reunion, Kudrow and Sorvino took on the very likeness of their ‘90s alter egos and the latter even whipped out Post-Its to name the award nominees. "Do you think this is the cutest anyone has ever looked at an awards show?" asked Kudrow. "Oh, totally,” responded Sorvino.

Almost immediately, social media went wild with excitement. “The Inventors of Post-Its, Romy and Michele, are the SAG Awards 😍 Literal queens of the 90s!” one viewer tweeted. Another posted, “Presenting: Romy and Michele!!! In businesswomen specials!!! They presented with Post-It Notes. Perfection.” And another view commented on the throwback ensembles: “Not Romy AND Michele in pink and blue tuxes! ICONIQUE.”

‘Twas truly a night to remember, especially for kids of the ‘90s.