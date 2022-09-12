Summer may be coming to an end, but the 2022 Emmys red carpet is just starting to heat up. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards brings together television’s best and brightest, and this year welcomed stars such as Selena Gomez, Ariana DeBose, and arguably the most anticipated red carpet guest at any event, Zendaya. The best 2022 Emmys beauty looks saw a spectrum from glowy and natural to bold and smokey, with notable glam moments from stars like Lily James, who brought serious nostalgic glam, and Hoyeon Jung, who showed up with the most unique hair accessory.

The event, which took place at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, proved that even the most booked and busy celebrities aren’t done serving up serious looks this season. In addition to a variety of ‘90s-inspired looks from Lily James and Sandra Oh, Zendaya stunned in a classic glam makeup look and retro hairstyle that brought the house down — of course. Christina Ricci also leaned into the soft glam trend, rocking a mauve lipstick shade and soft smokey eye that contrasted with her blunt haircut in the best possible way.

Ahead, take a look through the best beauty moments from the 2022 Emmys red carpet — so far.

Lily James

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

Her role as Pamela Anderson may be behind her, but Lily James is still paying homage to the ‘90s via her beauty looks. Her neutral smokey eye and brown lip are reminiscent of the decade's most notable trends — and so flattering against her copper hair.

Hoyeon Jung

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nothing says dainty glamour quite like Hoyeon’s chic bob, wispy bangs, and adorable flower hair accessory. Her soft makeup look (featuring delicate eyeliner and a barely-there lip shade) was the cherry on top.

Christina Ricci

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The contrast of Ricci’s sleek, blunt bob and soft, romantic makeup is sheer perfection. Her mauve lipstick, which proved to be the evening’s most popular lip shade, tied the whole look together beautifully.

Zendaya

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Leave it to Z to shut down the red carpet. Her simple (yet oh-so-elegant) look exudes the kind of timeless glamour that the actor will surely be remembered for. Her makeup included radiant skin, winged eyeliner, and a peachy lip shade, while her voluminous curls were pulled into a chic updo and secured with a silky ribbon.

Quinta Brunson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lead Actress nominee Brunson looked like a golden starlet with her retro, side-parted curls and glowing, golden makeup that was topped off with a natural glossy lip. So classic, so chic.

Kerry Washington

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Washington might be the only actor who can make a messy top knot look so incredibly elegant and chic. She can do no wrong.

Rosario Dawson

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

The actor rocked the hot-hot-hot slicked-back wet hair look, and pulled it off perfectly. Yes, Dawson’s short bob was neatly tucked back, showing off her radiant rosy cheeks, soft smoky eye, and rich pink lip.

Issa Rae

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Insecure star rocked a blunt chopped bob in a gorgeous chocolate shade that compliments her complexion perfectly.

Elle Fanning

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The star’s dainty silver bow adds a twinkle to her already elegant hairstyle — not to mention her perfectly rosy cheeks and retro cat-eye take this whole look to the next level.

Julia Garner

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Garner’s copper smokey eye will surely get you in the mood for fall glam. Her messy updo adds a rock and roll edge to the look, while her soft coral lipstick keeps things elegant and romantic.

Nicole Byer

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nicole Byer turned up the heat on the red carpet with an intricate twist hairstyle and shimmery blue eyeshadow.

Reese Witherspoon

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

This Hollywood veteran opted for a classic combo of winged eyeliner and neutral pink lipstick, with her long blonde hair tucked behind her ears.

Amy Poehler

Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Amy Poehler’s smokey eyeliner brought out the edgy glamour of her black sequin gown while her light pink lip color created a soft, youthful effect.

Amanda Seyfried

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

This bright pink lip color looked gorgeous on Seyfried — and complimented her playfully feminine gown. Her sleek, low bun was an equally elegant choice.