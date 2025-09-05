Nigerian actress and L’Oréal Paris ambassador Temi Otedola and Nigerian Afrobeats artist Mr Eazi are officially married. And naturally, Nigeria’s unofficial royal couple didn’t settle for just one wedding celebration. In fact, they had three ceremonies. First, the couple held a civil ceremony in Monaco on May 9. Then, on July 5, they celebrated with a traditional ceremony in Dubai. Finally, they capped it all off with a white wedding in Iceland. Makeup artist Harold James and hairstylist Rio Sreeharan were behind the hair and makeup looks for each of the ceremonies, creating distinct yet cohesive beauty moments for Otedola that reflected the unique vibe of each celebration.

For the civil ceremony, Otedola’s hair was styled in a sleek, low bun, parted cleanly down the middle for a smooth and polished finish. As for the makeup, James placed an emphasis on glowing skin and sculpted features. He used L’Oréal Paris’ Skin Ink Foundation in Shade 318 and Lumi Glotion in 904 for a natural, dewy finish. Otedola’s eyes were subtly defined with Shadow Stick in Twinkly Rose and Brown Bliss and Infallible Grip Mechanical Gel Eyeliner in Intense Black. And to tie the look together, James created an understated rose lip.

Jose Villa

Jose Villa

Otedola wore three different looks for her traditional wedding, and the second one was striking in particular. James enhanced the glam using Grip Mechanical Gel Eyeliner in Blue Jersey to create a smoky eye before dusting on Lumi Blush in True Rose, a warm-toned blush, for added depth and dimension. Her hair was pulled back then fully wrapped in a bold red traditional Nigerian head wrap that complemented the gown.

Jose Villa

Jose Villa

Jose Villa

The final wedding celebration in Iceland also featured three distinct looks — one for the welcome party, another for the ceremony, and a third for the reception. For the welcome party, Otedola’s hair was styled in free-flowing twists and Shadow Stick in Starry Bordeaux for a glowy finish. The next day, for the ceremony, Otedola switched up her hairstyle and wore a slicked-back bun with two face-framing pieces. Then, for the reception, Sreeharan styled her hair in a voluminous, textured updo, adding a regal vibe to the bride. Two long, softly curled pieces were left out in the front for a touch of movement to the style. To complete the look, James swiped on a deep red lipstick.

Jose Villa

Jose Villa

Jose Villa

Together, James and Sreeharan crafted beauty looks for all three ceremonies that felt intentional yet effortless. Each style thoughtfully matched the vibe of the day, tying everything together perfectly.