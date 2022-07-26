Taylour Paige’s Dewy Glow Is Courtesy Of This MUA-Favorite Foundation

It might not always seem like it, but simple beauty looks are just as much of an art as the most glamorous and extravagant ones. After all, it’s not easy to make things appear flawless *and* effortless, aka the epitome of cool-girl vibes. Celebrity makeup artist Cherish Brooke Hill seems to have nailed it, though, exemplified by her recent look on actor Taylour Paige. In addition to the natural-looking radiance, perfectly wispy lashes, and subtle flush of lip color Hill created, Taylour Paige’s wide part box braids are sure to inspire your summer beauty vibe.

Styled by Rachel Lee, Paige’s box braids are more loosely secured and draped over her shoulders for an effortlessly cool look while still maintaining all the benefits of a protective style (namely, beating the summer heat).

As for Paige’s stunningly radiant makeup, Hill shared a breakdown of the look with TZR. To prep Paige’s skin, she first applied a dime-sized amount of Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Hydrating Primer all over, helping to visibly blur pores while creating a smooth base. For a glowy complexion, Hill used the cult-favorite Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation in shade 11 and then brightened her under eyes with the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Concealer in shade 10.

Next, Hill lightly powdered the skin using Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Powder in shade 11.5. She then carved out her cheekbones using the Armani Beauty Neo Nude A-Contour in shade 21 and applied the Armani Beauty Neo Nude Melting Color Balm in shade 50 to the apples of the cheeks. To finish off the complexion and for a boost of glow, she applied the Armani Beauty Fluid Sheer Glow Enhancer in shade 10 to the high points of the cheeks.

For a minimal eye look, Hill applied Armani Beauty Eye Tint in shade 10, a shimmery taupe, and 54, a deep shimmery gold. She then brushed on two coats of the Armani Beauty Eyes to Kill Classico Mascara for full, fluttery lashes. To tie everything together, Hill enhanced Taylour’s natural lip color with the Armani Beauty Lip Power Long-Wear Satin Lipstick in shade 504, a deep rosy pink.

Ahead, shop the lineup of Armani Beauty products that Hill used to create Paige’s summery glow.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.