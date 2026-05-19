Few film stars are as innately glamorous as Sharon Stone; this is, after all, the woman who famously made a white button-down look impossibly elegant. So when she hits the Cannes Film Festival — home to what is arguably the flashiest red carpet of them all — it’s all but guaranteed that she’ll make a statement. Such was the case on May 18, when the Basic Instinct icon attended the premiere of the film Fjord in an opulent beaded gown by Miss Sohee, glimmering Garatti jewels, and a stunning, sultry eye makeup look by artist Aaron Paul.

“We based the makeup off the color of the stones in her jewelry,” Paul tells TZR. “There’s some pink and light green, as well as some embroidered beading on her dress of a wisteria flower. So we thought a pink and purple color story would complement those.”

After prepping the Casino star’s skin with a facial massage using Beau Domaine’s The Fluid Cream, Paul went in with two blushes: Le Rouge Français’ Cléôpatre Cream Blush topped with the Illuminating Powder Blush in Theodora. “I always do both cream and powder blush,” he explains. “I start with cream because it blends the best and gives a nice smoothing look, but then I always lock it in with powder blush, so that it lasts and stays all day or all night.”

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For the eyes — the focal point of the look — Paul knew he wanted to lean in to the energy of the moment, the gown, and Stone’s natural gaze. “Sharon has such intense, beautiful blue eyes, and the gown was so dramatic, so I really wanted to have an eye moment to complement it,” he explains. He blended shades from Dior’s Backstage Eyeshadow in Smoky Essentials on the lids before going in with the Le Rouge Français Eye Pencil in Noir Calistoga on her lashline (“It’s perfect for lining on the waterline, especially on the more mature woman, to fill in between the eyelashes… without taking up too much space on the eyes,” he explains). He kept the mascara primarily focused on the upper lashes for a more lifted look.

Since the eyes were the star of the show, Paul opted for a more natural lip look. “I didn't want to do a lip look where the liner is defined and darker,” he explains, so “I chose the lip liner to match her lip color.” He went with Le Rouge Français Lipstick in Nude Zaatar, a cool-toned petal pink.

Elsewhere in her glam, hairstylist Gui slicked back Stone’s blonde bob — perfect for showcasing the cool, sophisticated makeup.