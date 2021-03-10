ICYMI, Selena Gomez is on the cover of April’s Vogue. The shoot features bold, colorful clothes, with a retro, ‘70s vibes (see: the fur-tipped floral Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress she wears on the cover) — it’s a far cry from the sweatpants she says she’s worn for most of the past year. But, in contrast to the bold fashion, Selena Gomez’s nails are sheer nude, painted by celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik in a color you’ve probably gotten a manicure in: Essie’s Mademoiselle. Though the classic color has a hint of pink in it, depending on how many coats are used, it can also show up nearly totally sheer, adding just a hint of tint to the nails.

Bachik posted a close-up of Gomez’s nails writing, “Sometimes nothing says everything!! A classic and timeless sheer nude in #mademoiselle 💫✨ on @selenagomez for @voguemagazine #nailsbytombachik”

In another photograph from the shoot, Gomez lounges on a chair by a pool, in a high-waisted bikini, her hair wrapped in a silk scarf, her hands crossed showing the nearly-bare nails. It’s a look that feels true to the beauty ethos of 2020-2021 at large. Gomez provided an inside look at her own experiences living through the pandemic in the article, revealing that “the whole point of quarantine for me personally was just to stop, and I have a hard time doing that. And my main focus was really politics, and making sure I took it seriously.” Then again, she also debuted her show ‘Selena + Chef,’ in which she received cooking lessons from famous chefs via virtual meetings.

Back to the look of the shoot, however, it’s the ultimate in attainable beauty — the kind you can do from your couch. For most people, who don’t have manicurists at their literal fingertips, it’s been a year of bare nails or DIY experimentation — and Gomez’s looks in Vogue prove just how chic that can be.

