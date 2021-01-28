After close to a year of sweatpants, the desire for a touch of glamour is slowly coming back. Celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Tracee Ellis Ross have been getting their dose via a swipe of a bold and bright lipstick — and now, the exact shade Huntington-Whiteley teased on Instagram a few weeks ago is available to everyone. It's one of two shades that are part of a collaboration between Huntington-Whiteley's Rose Inc. and La Bouche Rouge.

Huntington-Whiteley had coyly replied to fans inquiring about the gorgeous shade of pink she wore when she teased the collab two weeks ago, saying "stay tuned! Big things coming in 2021 @roseinc 😘." Now, however, we have all the details. The post officially debuting the shades reads: "Introducing our two beautiful shades for the @roseinc x @laboucherougeparis collaboration. The ultimate red and nude. The refillable lipstick set includes the Fine Leather Lipstick case in either camel or pink from the Métiers d'Arts Collection with two lipstick refills — Le Rouge Rosie and Le Nude Rosie. 💋"

That wasn't the only post dedicated to the collaboration — Huntington-Whiteley expanded on her relationship with and admiration for the luxury brand in another, writing: "I first came across La Bouche Rouge soon after it launched in 2017 and instantly fell in love with the sustainability mission, the clean formulations, and how the lipstick cases felt like a keepsake. I loved the brand identity, the refillable packing design, and how the leather case can be a personal item for years to come. I’ve wanted to collaborate with La Bouche Rouge for such a long time, and it’s been a dream come true to work with the brand."

In yet another post, she shared that a portion of the proceeds from this collaboration will go to Eau Vive International, "a non-profit providing clean drinking water to communities in need." So, while the lipsticks are a definite splurge, there's a charitable component, not to mention how truly striking both shades are. The leather cases can even be monogrammed — and someday, when you're back at a fancy party, there might be nothing chicer to pull out of your clutch. For now, they're a perfect pop of color for your next important Zoom call.

