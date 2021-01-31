(Pop Culture)

Sipping This Rom-Com Inspired Cocktail Will Get You In The Valentine's Day Spirit

A perfect addition to movie night.

By Ashley Tibbits
Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock

Rom-Com Inspired Cocktails: When Harry Met Sally

Matt Landes, founder of Cocktail Academy, suggests pairing this quintessentially NYC rom-rom with a Calvados Spritz — a combo of apple brandy (a nod to the Big Apple) and sparkling wine that's both effervescent and comforting, just like the main characters' relationship. Castle Rock/Nelson/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

Rom-Com Inspired Cocktails: Pretty in Pink

For this '80s classic, Landes recommends mixing up a Rose Cocktail, a perfectly pink combination of gin, rose influencer Lillet Blanc, and grapefruit liquor garnished with rose petals. "Like Andie, the drink is bold and ambitious," he says. "The color is also strikingly reminiscent of the prom dress [she] wears at the end of the film.”Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

