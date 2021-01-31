Menu

Sipping This Rom-Com Inspired Cocktail Will Get You In The Valentine's Day Spirit
A perfect addition to movie night.

Ashley Tibbits


Rom-Com Inspired Cocktails:
When Harry Met Sally
Matt Landes, founder of
Cocktail Academy
, suggests pairing this quintessentially NYC rom-rom with a Calvados Spritz — a combo of apple brandy (a nod to the Big Apple) and sparkling wine that's both effervescent and comforting, just like the main characters' relationship.

Rom-Com Inspired Cocktails:
Pretty in Pink
For this '80s classic, Landes recommends mixing up a Rose Cocktail, a perfectly pink combination of gin, rose influencer Lillet Blanc, and grapefruit liquor garnished with rose petals. "Like Andie, the drink is bold and ambitious," he says. "The color is also strikingly reminiscent of the prom dress [she] wears at the end of the film.”

2021 Bustle Digital Group. All rights reserved.